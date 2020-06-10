2020 Election: Concerns over November grow after disastrous Georgia primaries

But the state's inability to prepare and rectify them underscores for many election officials, activists and experts the need to rapidly increase funds, preparedness and training ahead of the November general election.

As Congress has stalled with additional funding and support for states trying to prepare for November 3, the warning signs are piling up and time is running out. Now, a senior federal election official calls on lawmakers to act quickly to provide additional funds to states.

"The election officials I speak with are aware of the challenges, but I also know and can see the real resource challenges, the recruitment challenges and the challenges of voter education, and all of those things cost money," said Ben. Hovland, President of the United States Election. Commission. "The $ 400 million in the CARES Act is a big problem, but I think the costs will be significantly higher.

"From the election officials I speak to, the need is clear," he said.

After delaying her primary election twice, Georgia still seemed to be trapped by Covid-19 related issues. Polling places in some counties changed at the last minute, after polling places were withdrawn due to the coronavirus.

Shanon Dillon-Johnson, a poll worker in Atlanta, was moved to a new polling place 15 minutes before the polls were scheduled to open.

"No one told me to come until 6:42 a.m., having been at Grady since 5:57," Dillon-Johnson told CNN. "Calling my superiors by sending them an email and then, out of nowhere, we got a call. Because it was like a line of us hanging around looking for where we were supposed to be going."

Voters at various polling places across the state reported late opening hours. Georgia's problems were compounded by the fact that the state launched new voting machines that were unfamiliar to voters and poll workers, causing further delays.

Election officials in Atlanta also rushed to replace poll workers who were unable or unwilling to work during the pandemic.

The result was that in densely populated parts of the state, long lines stretched out in blocks, and voters waited hours to cast their ballots. Some voters waited in line until 1 a.m. on election night for a chance to cast your vote.

Affected color voters

Similar scenes have unfolded in Maryland, Washington, DC, and Wisconsin, where officials have been caught unprepared for the number of voters casting their votes in person.

"The reality of what you're seeing in Georgia today is a function of Covid's situation in large part. We lost a lot of polling places because it's summer, so schools are closed, churches chose to go out, the VFW hallways they chose not to participate, "said Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's statewide voting implementation manager. "In Fulton County specifically, they lost 40 locations and collapsed many of those locations into mega-precincts that saw many of those incredibly long lines."

The problems also fit a pattern, observed by the researchers, of long lines, last-minute location changes, and voting machine problems that seem to affect minority communities the most.

"Constantly at black polling places and I went one after the other, including mine," said LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, who also faced a three-hour wait to vote Tuesday. "People have been waiting in line for four or five hours; the machines didn't get up until 12:30 p.m. That was half the day."

Already, data on Georgia's vote-by-mail applications showed that more white voters requested absentee ballots than black, Asian, and Latino voters, suggesting that voters of color were more likely to choose to vote in person, according to a email analysis from the Brennan Center. in the data of the voting request.

When they did Tuesday, they faced long lines and long delays.

"This is a giant warning siren," said Myrna Pérez, director of the Brennan Center's Election Rights and Elections Program. "And that means that the quality of the day's experience meant more to the communities that didn't vote by mail. And they didn't come."

"It will be suppressive," said Pérez.

Challenges with voting by mail

Georgia's experience also suggests that other new mail voting states and jurisdictions are likely to face similar challenges as they seek to rapidly increase capacity by November.

In Georgia, some voters reported being confused by the instructions that came with their ballot that referred to an "internal envelope" that was not provided.

Runbeck Election Services, who were hired by the state to mail the ballots, told CNN that the reference was a mistake that was the result of a lack of communication between the company and less-than-fluent state election officials. the specific details of the mail on the ballots.

"It was just a lack of understanding on both sides, both in Runbeck and in the state that, OK, this is what it really means. And that created some confusion," said Runbeck President and COO Jeff Ellington.

Stacey Abrams, who has defended voter suppression problems after his failed run for Georgia governor, said he experienced a different problem with his ballot.

"Although I requested it fairly early in the process when it finally arrived, the return envelope was sealed," Abrams told CBS News. "I tried to open it because I saw a lot of 'Perry Mason'. It didn't work. So I had to go vote in person."

"This is a total collapse and a failure of the secretary of state's office," Abrams said.

The state received nearly 1.6 million requests for absentee voting, several times more than they normally receive during a primary election. County officials were overwhelmed and slow to process many of the requests.

"In my opinion, I'll tell you where the biggest breakdown was, how long it took us to process the absentee ballot requests," said Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann. "People had received those application request forms six or eight weeks ago. And so, when they weren't getting a response and couldn't figure out what had happened to their application, they didn't have faith that they could respond in time if they even succeeded. .

"Many people I spoke to today would not have been online if they had retrieved that ballot," he added.

Atlanta voters Kate Hausmann and Stephen Reid said they submitted their absentee ballot requests in mid-April via email, but received a response acknowledging their request for the first time a few days before Tuesday's election. Finally, they never received their ballots and voted in person after waiting two hours in line.

"The most frustrating thing is that we both email our applications so soon," said Reid.

County Commissioner Hausmann said county election officials made the decision to process email ballot requests last. She claims that 8,000 of those apps were "lost."

Concerns about the US Postal Service. USA

Labor has become a central concern on Election Day. Most poll workers are elderly, those at greatest risk of contracting the coronavirus. And like Georgia, many will face a challenge in finding replacement workers and will need to increase staff to process voting applications in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

Georgia officials say a week before Election Day, their records showed that almost all (96%) of the requested ballots had been turned in. And more were delivered in the last days before Election Day. However, many voters reported that they never received theirs; in some cases, two people in the same household submitted voting requests but only one was submitted.

The United States Postal Service has insisted that they will be ready to handle the largest volume of electoral mail, but questions remain, especially among voters, about whether the postal service can be trusted to handle ballots.

There have been isolated reports in Wisconsin of ballot boxes found after the election. It is unclear if any ballots were lost in the mail in Georgia. But while some states that have worked to implement ballot-by-mail for years have designed a solution for tracking ballots, states that are newer to voting by mail are behind the curve.

"There have been legislative talks about the USPS creating end-to-end tracking" for the election mail, said Hovland, the commissioner of electoral assistance. "And that's certainly something I'd like to see instead."

"We have the capacity to do that and, in relative terms, it would not be so expensive to have a system like that implemented in USPS," he added.

Even with a smooth Election Day process, multiple election officials agreed on one thing: an avalanche of mail-in ballots, provisional ballots, and longer early voting periods will slow tabulation of results on Election Night. So slow that results may not be known for days after final ballots are issued.

In Georgia, a day before Election Day, the state said nearly 600,000 absentee ballots that had been requested and mailed to voters were still pending. State officials have no way of knowing how many of those voters chose to cast their ballot in person or whether those ballots simply were not processed or were not cast by the voter.

When the sun rose the day after the election, the final results remained unknown.

