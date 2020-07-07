2020 election: Trump could sink the Republican House Party in the suburbs

Now, recent national and district-level polls indicate that many of the well-educated voters who criticize Trump are also showing more resistance to Republican candidates for Congress than in 2018, potentially much more.

That move could thwart Republican hopes of evicting many of the first-term House Democrats who captured previously Republican suburban seats in 2018. It also means Democrats see more opportunities in White House districts, from Pennsylvania and Georgia to Indiana and especially Texas. – where the Republican Party resisted the 2018 suburban tide, often only by narrow margins

"The suburban exodus has continued, and my instinct as long as Trump is identified as the party's leader, that continues," says former Republican Representative Tom Davis of Virginia, who served as chairman of the Republican National Committee in Congress.

Even if Trump's strength outside of metro areas allows the Republican Party to regain some of the non-urban seats Democrats last won, Davis warns, even more suburban losses could leave the party in a deeper hole after November. .

"You can't afford that," says Davis, now a partner at Holland & Knight, a DC law firm. "(Suburbia) was the base of the Republican Party just a decade and a half ago. And there just aren't enough rural voters to make up for that kind of loss. It means to Republicans that instead of getting seats in the House, the bleeding could continue "

The NRCC and some Republican consultants say such predictions exaggerate the party's risk. They argue that 2018 Democratic forays into previously red-slanted suburban districts represented a high mark, fueled by higher turnout of Democratic than Republican voters during the midterm elections. In the biggest turnout for the presidential year, they contend, many of these districts will return to their historic Republican leanings and allow candidates from the Trump House of Representatives and the Republican Party to take them back.

Bob Salera, a spokesman for the NRCC, says the committee's basic assumption for these races is that Trump will perform as well in most white-collar districts this year as he did in 2016, when he led almost all of the new districts. suburban. targeted in November, as well as many of those the party captured in the 2018 midterms.

"For the most part, what we're seeing is that Trump's position in these (suburban) districts is pretty close, a couple of points from where he was in the 2016 election," says Salera. "Trump's approval right now isn't much lower, and in some cases in different places it's higher than in the 2016 election. Basically, we're looking at those 2016 numbers as a basis for how the presidential (race) will play " in these districts. "

But Democrats, and even some Republicans, say this spring's polls flatly refute the claim that Trump's position in White House districts has not deteriorated since 2016.

In these suburban districts, "it performs poorly," says Robby Mook, president of the Majority House PAC, a super Democratic PAC. "The House battlefield we're seeing today (it's the districts) won in 2016 and is losing today. That's just a fact."

Mook, who served as Hillary Clinton's campaign manager in 2016, says all evidence indicates that, if anything, the suburban movement away from the Republican Party under Trump is accelerating, particularly as the President heads toward more messages. culturally and racially divisive towards its non-urban base

"There was this seismic shift in US policy in 2016 that advanced in 2018 and continues to advance now," says Mook.

In recent weeks, the Democratic Congress Campaign Committee and other party groups have released published or privately circulated polls showing Trump losing to presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden, often by substantial margins, in a wide range of districts Well-educated, including many of whom Trump released in 2016. The NRCC has dismissed these polls as an illusion, but has released very few of its own polls this year, and none in Democratic districts have stood out.

What the surveys find

Public polls this spring consistently showed Trump and the Republican Party facing bleak numbers with well-educated voters. National polls released in recent weeks by Monmouth University, the Pew Research Center, and CNN showed that Trump's approval rating among white voters with at least a four-year college education dropped to 33% or less, with at least 64% disapproval.

In comparison, even during the 2018 Democratic sweep, exit polls found that 38% of white, college-educated voters approved of Trump's job performance, according to results provided by Edison Research, which conducts exit polls for a consortium of news organizations that includes CNN.

That decline contrasts with Trump's performance among minorities in new CNN and Monmouth polls, which found that the president's approval rating for voters of color was almost exactly the same as in the 2018 exit poll, somewhat more than 1 in 4 in each case.

Monmouth and CNN polls and a national New York Times / Siena College poll found that Biden led Trump among well-educated white voters by about 30 percentage points, a far greater advantage than any data source on the recorded 2016 results. for Clinton. (Exit polls showed Trump was leading those more college-bound white voters.)

Critically, some of the recent public polls found that the weakness is leaking to Republican congressional candidates. In last week's Monmouth poll, college-educated white voters preferred Democrats over Republicans in House races by a resounding 59% to 36%.

If that disparity were to continue until November, it would represent a huge deterioration for Republicans since 2018, when exit polls showed that Democratic House candidates across the country lead those voters by 8 percentage points, about a third more. (That happened after exit polls made a methodology change that analysts believe provided a more accurate estimate of the vote between college and non-college whites than in previous years.)

Even the most modest change among well-educated voters coming out of the polls recorded in 2018 was enough to fundamentally reconfigure the House battlefield. That year's Democratic wave peaked in well-educated and often racially diverse urban and suburban districts. Prior to that election, Republicans had 43% of House districts where the proportion of people age 25 and older with at least a four-year college degree exceeded the national average, according to a CNN analysis of the 2018 results. .

But now Republicans have just 23% of those seats, according to a new analysis of results from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey conducted by CNN visual editor Janie Boschma. Altogether, Democrats control 135 of the House districts with higher-than-average levels of college education, while Republicans have just 41. (Those numbers reflect new district lines drawn by court order in Pennsylvania, but not new lines that have state courts approved in North Carolina)

Many of the Democratic House's top targets for November are within the remaining 41 Republican districts with more than average college graduates, including incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick in Pennsylvania, Ann Wagner in Missouri, Chip Roy in Austin, Don Bacon in Nebraska, David Schweikert in Arizona and Steve Chabot in Ohio, as well as open seat opportunities around Indianapolis, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and Raleigh, North Carolina. Several potentially more vulnerable Republican seats (including those filled by current representatives Rodney Davis in Illinois, John Katko in New York, and Scott Perry in Pennsylvania) are just below the average line of education.

The flip side is also true: Many of the Democrats elected in 2018, whom Republicans most hope to topple in districts with far more than average college graduates, including representatives. Lizzie Fletcher and Colin Allred in Texas, Sharice Davids in Kansas, Elissa Slotkin and Haley Stevens in Michigan, Lucy McBath in Georgia, Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, Tom Malinowski in New Jersey, and all the newly elected Democrats from Orange County, California.

In 2016, when exit polls showed Trump was running more competitively among college-educated white voters, he won many of the white-collar districts on both lists. With far fewer voters than in previous generations, dividing their tickets between presidential and House candidates, the outcome for many of them may be affected by whether they do so again.

Perhaps the best proof of Trump's position in white-collar districts will come in Texas, which Republicans have dominated since the early 1990s. Even in 2016, the state was only marginally competitive, with Trump beating Clinton there for 9 percentage points or almost 800,000 votes. But in 2018, Democratic Senate candidate Beto O & # 39; Rourke received strong support in the greater Texas metropolitan areas: He won his five largest counties about six times as much as Barack Obama in 2012, to retain the Republican senator. Ted. Cruz to a victory of only around 2.5 percentage points. Democrats leveraged O & # 39; Rourke's strong performance to gain radical breakthroughs in urban and suburban legislative and statewide elections, as well as the election of Fletcher and Allred.

"In Texas, Democrats performed as well in the suburbs in 2018 as they have in 20 or 25 years," says Matt Mackowiak, Republican consultant and Republican Party chair in Travis County (Austin).

Democrats see opportunities

The Democratic Congress Campaign Committee built on that beachhead early investing in serious challenges in several Republican-controlled House districts, most of them better educated than average. The best party pickup opportunity in Texas is the West Texas minority seat, relatively minority but with a relatively low educational level, which is vacated by retired Representative Will Hurd.

After that, the top targets for Democrats are all districts that combine substantial racial diversity with large numbers of college graduates, including vacant positions in the Dallas and Houston suburbs and challenges for current Republican Party representatives. Chip Roy and, somewhat more distant, Michael McCaul in districts that extend south of Austin through more conservative rural communities.

All of those seats have followed the white-collar move to Democrats evident in other areas of the country since 2016. Except for the seat Hurd is vacating, Trump won the rest of those districts the last time. But he did not exceed 52% of the votes in any of them, in each case with much less than the vote that Mitt Romney had made there in 2012.

In 2018, O & # 39; Rourke narrowly won the McCaul district and the Dallas open seat and fell short by less than 1 percentage point in both the Roy seat and the Houston open area, according to a recent analysis by J. Miles Coleman of Sabato & # 39; s Crystal Ball Choice Website. (Overall, O & # 39; Rourke won or finished 5 cross stitches in 10 congressional districts now occupied by Republicans, and some of those other seats are also starting to get late interests from Democrats.)

Sri Preston Kulkarni, the Democratic candidate for the open position in Fort Bend County, just outside Houston, was also the party's candidate in 2018. A former foreign service officer who did not launch his campaign until January 2018, Kulkarni He lost 5 percent that year to Republican Pete Olson, who retired rather than seeking reelection again after that closed call.

Kulkarni says the climate for Democrats in the district is more favorable now and that Trump is "absolutely" weaker than two years ago. Under Trump, Kulkarni says, the Republicans "are not looking for a broad coalition, they are targeting a very small but intense coalition and they are leaving out the suburbs." Nearly 46% of the district's residents have at least a four-year college degree, and racial minorities make up the majority of its population, and immigrants make up nearly 1 in 4 residents, according to census figures.

The Kulkarni race captures another critical element of the battle for these white-collar districts. Many of them are located in metropolitan areas at the epicenter of this year's national twin earthquakes – the coronavirus outbreak and the eruption of protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd's funeral was held just across the border in Harris County, which has become one of the centers of the outbreak, with an increase in cases (more than 36,000 as of Monday) that authorities warn that it could soon overwhelm your hospital system.

Kulkarni has been steadfast in criticizing Trump on both fronts; He told me that he views the President's response to Floyd's protests as a "threat to American values" and that Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak "is the greatest failure of government leadership" he has ever seen.

From the beginning, the two potential Republican opponents of Kulkarni (the candidate will be decided in a runoff next week) have faced what supports Trump the most. Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, the frontrunner, derided an earlier attempt by Harris County officials to demand the use of masks as "unnecessary, unconstitutional, and anti-American … an unprecedented overreach that is more like a communist dictatorship than a free republic. "

(After Republican Gov. Greg Abbott imposed a state-wide mask requirement last week, Nehls did not criticize him, but suggested in a statement that he considered it unnecessary in Fort Bend. "The governor will do what he is going to do to Fight this virus statewide but this virus doesn't affect everyone equally, "said campaign spokesman Nick Maddux.)

And neither Nehls nor his rival Kathaleen Wall have disagreed with Trump by stepping up his attacks on protests and protesters, such as calling Black Lives Matter a "symbol of hatred."

Trump's increasingly polarizing strategy for reelection helps explain why many strategists in both parties believe it will be difficult for as many House candidates as in the past to win in districts voting for the other party in the presidential race. That may help Republican challengers against Democratic headlines in workers' districts and rural districts where Trump has been strongest, such as Representatives Collin Peterson in Minnesota, Jared Golden in Maine and Abby Finkenauer in Iowa. But it is shaping up to be a great challenge for the Republican Party in these suburban areas.

Carlos Curbelo, a former Republican representative who lost his Miami urban district during the 2018 Democratic sweep, agrees that it will be difficult for party candidates to escape the hangover if Trump does not improve his position in those places.

"It is almost impossible," he says. "All candidates are encouraged to run their own races and maneuvers, however, it is necessary to win. But with this heavy overlap, it is very difficult. The room to maneuver is very tight."

Like Salera from the NRCC, Republican consultant Mackowiak says he believes Trump will perform better in these suburban districts than the party in 2018. While Mackowiak believes that "if it is a referendum on Trump, they will kill him in the suburbs." The President Can Recover Previously College-Educated Voters Leaning Toward Red by Linking Biden and Democratic House Candidates to Liberal Ideas Like the New Green Deal and Single-Payer Healthcare That Could move forward under unified democratic government control.

Still, Mackowiak acknowledges that if 2020 produces an electoral division in Texas similar to that of the 2018 Senate race, with Trump maintaining the state by maximizing rural participation and suffering huge losses in large metropolitan areas, "it will be a category five political hurricanes "for local Republicans.

"The state house will be gone," he said. "We will lose three or four seats in Congress. It is an unthinkable scenario."

However, many observers in both parties believe that this is exactly what the November elections can produce in practically every state: a growing trench between rural areas and predominantly white small cities that remain linked to Trump and a setback every deeper into him in the diverse and well … educated urban and suburban population centers.

Trump may be comfortable with that exchange, as he is only trying to refine one more victory for the Electoral College, even if he again loses the popular vote. But many Republicans say Trump's vision of squeezing higher margins from tight spots at the cost of generating more resistance in growing communities is a long-term lost track for the party. Nowhere is that truer than in the battle for control of the United States House.

"It is a strategy that is divorced from the reality of the country," says Curbelo. "And there are Republican leaders in both houses who are aware of this. This is not an (important consideration) in the President's strategy because in his team's mind they only have to win one more election. But for everyone else it is a deadline. longer game. Many Republicans have been willing to be shortsighted and take what they can get from the Trump era. But in the end they know this is not the future of the party. "