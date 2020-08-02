2020 elections: Biden vice president's main contenders face sexist tropes, intense scrutiny in the final stretch

For many months, while Biden considered nearly a dozen women for the ticket, California Senator Kamala Harris appeared to be the most natural due to her resume, her visibility supporting Black Lives Matter protests, and her advocacy of legislation to curb police brutality. But over the past week, concerns from many close Biden allies about Harris' ambition and his attack on Biden during a debate in June 2019 were made public.

Then, this weekend, it was the turn of the representative of California, Karen Bass, when the Trump campaign highlighted her trips to Cuba as a young activist and questioned whether Biden "would put the communist Karen Bass, Castro's lover, to a second away from the presidency "- underscoring the potential risks to Biden in choosing a politician who is largely unknown as the other side competes to define them.

Although the vice presidential election has rarely had a major effect on the outcome of an election, Biden's election has taken on enormous importance this year, not only because of voter concerns about his age, but also because of a pandemic. And a painful recession, his team knows that he must heed the first rule of vice presidential policy when choosing a loyal partner who does no harm.

The spectacle of the vice-presidential background investigation process that erupted in public opinion illustrated the difficulty of the decision Biden faces as he narrows his choice, as well as the behind-the-scenes maneuvering of potential applicants and those who would compete to replace them in their Current roles. (The current parlor game in California political circles, for example, is guessing who Democratic governor Gavin Newsom might appoint to an open seat in the United States Senate if Harris leaves his.)

Although Biden's team has kept the process a secret, the former vice president made it clear from the start that he would choose a woman, and his team investigated Bass, Harris and former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, who are widely seen as the best. Contenders, as well as Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth and Florida Representative Val Demings. Others under consideration include Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

& # 39; There will be a resistance to your ambition & # 39;

For many months, it was no secret that some of Biden's allies They were still upset by Harris's attack on Biden during the 2019 debate in Miami, where he called on Biden's opposition to travel decades earlier as a young Senator from Delaware and brags that he has found a way to work with segregationist senators (comments that said she found it hurtful).

His coup de grace in Miami gave him a fleeting boost in the polls, but it turned into a possible attack on her. Biden seemed stunned and hurt at the time, in part because the two Democrats had been lifelong allies and because Harris had been close to his late son Beau Biden, when they had served as attorney generals at the same time, she from California and him. from Delaware.

Although Harris finally ended his presidential bid before the vote began, the sting of that moment has persisted. A Politico story last Monday quoted former Connecticut Senator Chris Dodd, a member of Biden's vice presidential investigative team, and told a donor that Harris showed "no remorse" for his attempt to take down Biden in that debate.

Apparently, the need to defend her was so important to Biden that he was photographed Tuesday at a press conference with a note card with talking points about Harris including: "Don't hold a grudge," "talented," and "great help for to campaign". – initiating a new round of speculation that Harris would be his choice.

The public broadcast of that complaint, as well as the widely publicized comments from some Biden sponsors that Harris is too ambitious and could be too focused on his own designs for the White House, led to the withdrawal of his allies last week and from Harris herself on Friday.

Addressing the ambition charge, which emerged as an attack on Harris at many other points during her political career, the California Democrat implicitly invoked sexism when she told the online audience for the Black Women Lead 2020 conference that "there will be a resistance to your ambition. There will be people who will tell you: "It's out of your lane" … don't let that overwhelm you.

Low-key contender suddenly in the spotlight

On Friday and Saturday, Republican opponents of Biden uncovered the opposition probe of Bass, who has strong support from both the Democratic Party leadership and grassroots members after her years of experience in Congress as president of the Black Caucus of Congress, and as former President of the California Assembly. (She was the first black woman in history to serve in that role.)

CNN's MJ Lee, Jeff Zeleny and Jasmine Wright reported last week that Bass, a low-key contender who is widely admired by his colleagues as an expert legislator, has gained real strength in the later stage of the vice presidential search. She recently led a police reform bill through the House that brought all Democrats together, and CNN reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Biden team not to overlook it.

In anticipation of Biden's announcement of his election as early as next week, the Trump campaign spent the weekend highlighting past comments about Cuba and Fidel Castro de Bass, who went to Cuba in 1973 as a young activist to build houses with a group known as The Venceremos Brigade. She told The Atlantic in a recent interview that she went to Cuba eight times during the 1970s, and came back to that many times in recent years, as her focus has been on legislation.

Bass told the Sacramento Bee Editorial Board in a recent interview that she was "a radical young woman" in those early years. He compared his experience to that of the far-left protesters now filling the streets in protests against police brutality against blacks.

"Those young people who say 'defuse the police'? That was me," he told The Sacramento Bee editorial board. "My whole life has been driven by the fight for social and economic justice. That has been the guide that has led me to do many different things."

But Republicans have focused on Bass de Castro's description when he died in 2016. She expressed her condolences to the Cuban people and the Castro family: "The death of the Commander-in-Chief is a great loss for the people of Cuba," he said. Bass in his statement "I hope that together, our two nations continue on the new path of support and collaboration between them, and continue in the new direction of diplomacy."

She told The Atlantic in that recent interview that she was trying to translate "commander-in-chief" and added: "If I had to make that statement again, I would not use those words."

Still, the Trump campaign is already using the Bass-Cuba connection to try to inflict damage on Biden in Florida, a crucial state on the battlefield with a large and influential Cuban population.

In a Trump campaign press call on Saturday, Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio said that if Bass became vice president, he would be "the highest-ranking Castro sympathizer in the history of the United States government." time, when both regimes in Venezuela and Havana teeter on the brink of real collapse. "

Bass, 66, was also forced to defend her faith on Twitter on Saturday, noting that she "proudly" worships at the First New Christian Fellowship Baptist Church in South Los Angeles, after the conservative outlet, the Daily Caller resurfaced a video of her speaking at a 2010 inauguration of a Church of Scientology in Los Angeles.

The California congresswoman explained Twitter who attended the inauguration of the Scientology building because it was in his Congressional district. In the opening remarks, he said he found an "area of ​​agreement in his beliefs" that "all people, of any race, color or creed, are created with the same rights."

He acknowledged that in the decade following that speech, "stories published first-hand in books, interviews, and documentaries have exposed this group" and that "everyone is now aware of the allegations against Scientology."

Intensified scrutiny

The debate over the pros and cons of each potential vice presidential candidate will only escalate in the coming week. Democrats, for example, are debating whether Demings can resist the debate over her three-year term as chief of the Orlando Police Department, whether she could avoid criticism that Biden is too soft on crime or that he would likely alienate activists. from Black Lives Matter to say that I should have done more to change the system from within.

Duckworth, a veteran of Iraq and recipient of the Purple Heart, may face the Democratic Party's left-wing rejection that she is too centrist at a time when Biden is trying to unite the party after her defeat of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. in primary. . Bottoms and Whitmer are in key positions of government in states that have been devastated by the coronavirus, putting them in a weak and vulnerable position if they suddenly change gears and focus on the presidential race.

Biden's campaign is making history by examining what is the largest and most diverse field of potential vice presidential candidates in history. And in a deeply polarizing election cycle, as many Americans struggle for their economic and physical survival, this group is likely to face more intense scrutiny than any other group presented to them in this final stretch.