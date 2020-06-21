2020 elections: President Donald Trump is already casting doubts on the November vote

The question is whether Trump will be able to affect the outcome of the elections. It will not be easy for three reasons.

The first is the United States federal system, which disperses the responsibility for electoral oversight to state and local officials.

The second is the widely accepted trend for decades to facilitate voting.

In 2016, only 60% of ballots were cast in person on Election Day, while 40% were cast in advance by mail or at "early voting" sites. This will accelerate this year as more jurisdictions lift restrictions on absentee ballot requests, or in some cases move to make voting by mail noncompliant.

The third is the demonstrated propensity of voters to overcome obstacles if they believe that political opponents are trying to prevent them. In Georgia, where Democrats have long accused Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans of "voter suppression," this month's state primary election drew extensive news coverage of faulty voting equipment and long lines in a number reduced voting sites. With an increase in the vote by mail, the primary ended up setting a record for Democratic participation.

Partisanship has changed the changes in voting procedures throughout American history. Civil War Democrats resisted ballots in the absence of Union soldiers in 1864 for reasons of irregularities that would benefit Abraham Lincoln. Republicans in World War II did the same 80 years later for fear of pushing Franklin D. Roosevelt. (Southern Democrats joined Republicans in resisting because they opposed the Black Soldiers franchise.)

Modern Republicans, who are overwhelmingly dependent on white votes, have advocated tighter selection procedures as the United States becomes more diverse. They call steps such as requiring voters to show the identification necessary to prevent fraud, despite little evidence that significant voter fraud occurs. Trump insists that expanded mail voting would "manipulate" the election.

"Supporting absentee voting has always been contingent on which political party you thought would benefit them," observes Donald Inbody, a naval officer-turned-voting historian for military personnel. "Republicans presume that voting by mail will negatively affect their candidates. It's clear."

The move to vote by mail without excuse

Actually, there is no evidence of disadvantages in Republican mail-order voting. Partisan concerns have also not stopped the trend toward reforms to make voting more convenient.

Five states, Washington, Oregon, Hawaii, Colorado and Utah, had gone into universal mail voting when the 2020 election cycle began. Another 29 plus the District of Columbia allowed any voter to request a ballot by mail without specifying a reason.

Those states that vote "without excuse" include the six main battlegrounds of 2020: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Since the pandemic hit, California and several other states have moved to expand voting by mail to prevent more voters from risking exposure to the crowd on Election Day.

Dozens of procedural decisions remain between now and Election Day that could affect margin voting in various states. In the mail, they include whether to avoid the step of requesting a ballot and send it in a peremptory manner, and whether to adjust verification requirements, such as the signatures of witnesses that many Americans isolate to avoid infection.

The pandemic effect.

State and local officials will also consider expanding early voting dates and locations, how to increase their body of election volunteers to compensate older regulars who remain in their homes due to vulnerability to the coronavirus, and how to compensate for the shutdown. from traditional sites like retirement homes that have become hot spots.

"Election officials were going to be stressed even before it all happened," says Michael McDonald of the United States Election Project.

After the huge increase in voters in 2018, McDonald's predicts the "storm of the century" turnout for perhaps two-thirds of eligible voters. Partisanship hangs over all those decisions. Four of the top six swinging states have Democratic governors; all six have Republican-controlled legislatures.

In Washington, Trump and Republicans have blocked 90% of the $ 4 billion that Democrats in Congress are seeking for state and local governments to ensure a smooth vote. The president makes no secret of his motivation, complaining that the aid would produce "voting levels that, if he ever accepts it, would never again elect a Republican in this country."

Democratic rival Joe Biden fuels the Democratic determination by warning supporters that Trump aspires to "steal the election." Led by chief election attorney Marc Elias, Democrats have filed more than 30 lawsuits in 17 states to facilitate voting procedures.

McDonald's sees ballots by mail rather than doubling at least 50% of the votes in any case. The increase in volume will challenge the tabulation ability of election supervisors.

Harvard election expert Alex Keyssar cautions that Trump's friendly legislatures could take advantage of fraud claims to exercise their constitutional power to avoid voters and appoint representatives to the Electoral College. More optimistic experts say Americans simply need to stick to a slow count.

"I think we will have a good choice," says Wendy Underhill of the National Conference of State Legislatures. "I don't know if we will have a result at midnight on election night."