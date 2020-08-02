2020 elections: President Donald Trump's confusing message is not working

When asked by a reporter about coronavirus deaths at the roundtable, Trump replied, "Well, I hate it anywhere, but if you look at other countries, other countries are doing terribly."
And in another example of denial or the will to deliberately mislead the American people, Trump said Florida is "really good," despite the state now having the second highest number of coronavirus cases in all 50 states and reporting record deaths. for the fourth day of Friday.
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and a former medical adviser to President George W. Bush, said when he saw Trump visiting the crowd on an airport runway in Tampa, Florida, unmasked, her heart was broken by doctors and nurses in hospitals that "are awash with people dying from this virus."
"Does the president come to Florida without a mask? It's like smoking a cigarette in a cancer ward. What a slap," Reiner said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" on Friday night. "Either he doesn't understand it or he refuses to tell the public the truth."
In addition to that attempt to define Biden, Trump and his advisers this week continued to build their smokescreen so that the November elections are tainted by electoral fraud as a way to delegitimize the results.
But as Trump continues to sink in the polls, there is little evidence that his jarring message is coming.
Still, Trump continues to strike that attack as he did in Tampa on Friday, suggesting at various points that Biden did not "know what he was talking about" when discussing police funding policy and "very soon" will not be able to read his own points. of conversation. He described a "Biden and Bernie manifesto" that is "more to the left" than Sanders' political positions, inaccurately suggesting that it would involve removing the Second Amendment, opening the country's borders, and being marked by a lack of prosecution of criminals. violent.
"In Joe Biden's United States, you and your family will never be safe," Trump said, bragging about his own administration's security guidelines and putting life at risk in a state where the virus is spreading. "No one to protect you and no one to defend the American way of life."
CNN's Ryan Nobles and Donald Judd reported on Friday night that the Trump campaign will resume ad spending on Monday after temporarily withdrawing the ads to allow Bill Bill Stepien's new campaign manager to review how much the campaign was spending and what. Voters were targeting their message, with the goal of redirecting advertising money to voters who will cast their ballot before Election Day.
Trump's statements in Florida did not appear to break new ground and it is unclear whether they were intended to be a preview of a change in messaging. The campaign itself did not anticipate a major change when a new announcement was discussed Monday.
A senior campaign official said the new announcement "will demonstrate once again that Joe Biden is a creature of the Washington establishment with little to show for his time, as well as becoming a tool for the radical far left."
A smokescreen on electoral fraud
Trump's most consistent message has been his effort to build mistrust around the November election results, a telltale sign that he is dealing with the very real possibility that he will lose reelection.
"I think we've had elections every November since about 1788, and I hope that will be the case again this year," said Senator John Thune, Republican of South Dakota.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump's tweet an effort to create confusion and criticized him for trying to suppress the vote with her allegations of possible electoral fraud.
"He said something he knows he doesn't have the authority to do, or the people around him should certainly do it, but it's about fun and it's a tactic," Pelosi told CNN's Brianna Keilar on Friday in "Newsroom."
"The reason he does it is because the more people listen to something like that, the more discouraged they are to vote." Why should I vote because everything is going to be confused? They may not count my vote the way I cast it. & # 39; So it's a way to suppress the vote. "
During Friday's briefing at the White House, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the White House is focused on making sure that "our election is not riddled with election fraud and that the calendar is not posted here." But he declined to answer questions about why the administration is not doing more to provide funds to states to pay for staff and resources to ensure elections are secure.
"The states run their elections," he said when a journalist pressured him on the issue, "and it is up to the states to make sure they have the capacity … The states must organize their actions when it comes to elections."
Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge, Republican Cabinet Secretary under President George W. Bush, argued that discouraging mail voting is "very dangerous for the Republican Party" and puts the Trump party at "an incredible disadvantage."
This story has been updated with additional developments on Saturday.