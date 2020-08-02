2020 elections: President Donald Trump's confusing message is not working

The campaign's advertising hiatus, with announcements slated to resume on Monday, comes as Americans are backing down from Trump's lack of leadership in the pandemic and there are less than 100 days to go before Election Day. At a time when the country is focusing directly on the threat posed by Covid-19 (the United States topped 4.5 million cases on Friday), Trump displayed his confusing message during a trip to Florida.

While speaking at a campaign event with local sheriffs, Trump, who was once again not wearing a mask, tried to stoke fear about alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and calls for the police to be removed as the attendees were not socially estranged. He then downplayed the more than 153,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States during a roundtable discussion focused on both the virus and Hurricane Isaias with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

When asked by a reporter about coronavirus deaths at the roundtable, Trump replied, "Well, I hate it anywhere, but if you look at other countries, other countries are doing terribly."

And in another example of denial or the will to deliberately mislead the American people, Trump said Florida is "really good," despite the state now having the second highest number of coronavirus cases in all 50 states and reporting record deaths. for the fourth day of Friday.

Earlier in the day, despite Americans widely disapproving of their handling of the virus, Trump once again tweeted the pointless argument that if the United States "had no evidence or bad evidence, we would show very few cases." He repeated the false claim on Twitter on Saturday, this time criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert. Trump tweeted a video clip of Fauci explaining to a House subcommittee why the United States has seen increasing cases while European nations have seen a decrease, which Fauci attributed to more complete economic closings.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and a former medical adviser to President George W. Bush, said when he saw Trump visiting the crowd on an airport runway in Tampa, Florida, unmasked, her heart was broken by doctors and nurses in hospitals that "are awash with people dying from this virus."

"Does the president come to Florida without a mask? It's like smoking a cigarette in a cancer ward. What a slap," Reiner said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" on Friday night. "Either he doesn't understand it or he refuses to tell the public the truth."

Instead of using his bullying pulpit to try to start deadlocked negotiations on the next coronavirus stimulus or amplify the message from his medical advisers about the five things Americans can do to control the coronavirus, the president used his campaign event to push a message out about Biden: that he's losing his mental acuity; that it is controlled by left-wing supporters of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders; and that it will not keep Americans safe or protect the suburbs.

In addition to that attempt to define Biden, Trump and his advisers this week continued to build their smokescreen so that the November elections are tainted by electoral fraud as a way to delegitimize the results.

But as Trump continues to sink in the polls, there is little evidence that his jarring message is coming.

Despite efforts by the Republican Party to arouse fear of protests and suggest that Biden would allow chaos to run rampant on the streets, a recent ABC / Washington Post poll showed that the former vice president had a nine-point advantage when He asked voters who they trusted to handle crime and security. A new ABC / Ipsos poll released on Friday showed that two-thirds of Americans disapprove of their handling of the pandemic and race relations.

Despite Trump's attempts to portray Biden as senile, a recent Fox News poll showed that Biden outperformed Trump when voters were asked to assess the mental acuity of both candidates. Forty-seven percent of voters said Biden had the mental strength to effectively serve as president (compared to 39% who said he didn't); while 43% said Trump was mentally fit to serve as president (compared to 51% who said he was not).

Still, Trump continues to strike that attack as he did in Tampa on Friday, suggesting at various points that Biden did not "know what he was talking about" when discussing police funding policy and "very soon" will not be able to read his own points. of conversation. He described a "Biden and Bernie manifesto" that is "more to the left" than Sanders' political positions, inaccurately suggesting that it would involve removing the Second Amendment, opening the country's borders, and being marked by a lack of prosecution of criminals. violent.

"In Joe Biden's United States, you and your family will never be safe," Trump said, bragging about his own administration's security guidelines and putting life at risk in a state where the virus is spreading. "No one to protect you and no one to defend the American way of life."

CNN's Ryan Nobles and Donald Judd reported on Friday night that the Trump campaign will resume ad spending on Monday after temporarily withdrawing the ads to allow Bill Bill Stepien's new campaign manager to review how much the campaign was spending and what. Voters were targeting their message, with the goal of redirecting advertising money to voters who will cast their ballot before Election Day.

Trump's statements in Florida did not appear to break new ground and it is unclear whether they were intended to be a preview of a change in messaging. The campaign itself did not anticipate a major change when a new announcement was discussed Monday.

A senior campaign official said the new announcement "will demonstrate once again that Joe Biden is a creature of the Washington establishment with little to show for his time, as well as becoming a tool for the radical far left."

A smokescreen on electoral fraud

Trump's most consistent message has been his effort to build mistrust around the November election results, a telltale sign that he is dealing with the very real possibility that he will lose reelection.

On the same morning, that heartbreaking news came out Thursday that the US economy contracted at an annual rate of 32.9% from April to June, its worst decline on record, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Trump tweeted. inflammatory suggesting that the November election could be delayed.

That power to set the date for voting rests with Congress, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republican leaders immediately dismissed the idea, and the Kentucky Republican noted that the United States has never delayed an election. federal, even in the middle of a war.

"I think we've had elections every November since about 1788, and I hope that will be the case again this year," said Senator John Thune, Republican of South Dakota.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump's tweet an effort to create confusion and criticized him for trying to suppress the vote with her allegations of possible electoral fraud.

"He said something he knows he doesn't have the authority to do, or the people around him should certainly do it, but it's about fun and it's a tactic," Pelosi told CNN's Brianna Keilar on Friday in "Newsroom."

"The reason he does it is because the more people listen to something like that, the more discouraged they are to vote." Why should I vote because everything is going to be confused? They may not count my vote the way I cast it. & # 39; So it's a way to suppress the vote. "

During Friday's briefing at the White House, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the White House is focused on making sure that "our election is not riddled with election fraud and that the calendar is not posted here." But he declined to answer questions about why the administration is not doing more to provide funds to states to pay for staff and resources to ensure elections are secure.

"The states run their elections," he said when a journalist pressured him on the issue, "and it is up to the states to make sure they have the capacity … The states must organize their actions when it comes to elections."

But there is no widespread fraud in the US election, despite the president's claims, which CNN has repeatedly verified. And even many Republican state election officials have rejected Trump's inaccurate claim that voting by mail is somehow manipulated.

Last month, CNN's Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb reported on vigorous rejection of Trump's efforts to stain ballots by mail in some sectors of the Republican Party, and leaders fear it may depress voter turnout.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge, Republican Cabinet Secretary under President George W. Bush, argued that discouraging mail voting is "very dangerous for the Republican Party" and puts the Trump party at "an incredible disadvantage."

During a Trump campaign call Saturday, Florida Senator Marco Rubio said he is "not concerned" about the mail-in vote in Florida.

This story has been updated with additional developments on Saturday.