2020 elections: race relations are now a priority for voters

According to a new CNN poll, "with 42% of Americans calling race relations extremely important to their vote for the presidency this fall, the problem is now on par with the economy and health care near the main themes of the campaign"writes CNN poll director Jenn Agiesta (emphasis mine).
Among those who prioritize race relations, there is a demographic and political divide. Most black voters consider it extremely important: 61%. That's a 34% increase in black voters who said the same thing in 2015.
Right now, 60% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independent voters say race relations are extremely important. Compare that to just 18% of Republicans and Republicans who say the same thing.
Let's look at this poll: it was conducted from June 2 to 5 and reached voters across the country.
Protests have erupted in the United States for two weeks, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in police custody, as well as by the recent murders of others such as Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. . The nationwide spread of protests against racism has led to calls to refine or demilitarize police departments.
On June 2, social media was flooded with black boxes as a sign of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. By June 5, the Mayor of Washington commissioned a large mural with the letters "Black Lives Matter" painted on two streets outside the White House. Between those days, tens of thousands protested and spoke in ways never seen in a generation.
There are still more than four months to go until the presidential elections and it is difficult to predict if this same conversation will continue in the current tone until November. Four months ago we were heading to the New Hampshire primary, with favorite Bernie Sanders, and a Washington coming out of Trump's impeachment fight. Remember that?!
Four months are far away, but that does not mean that this conversation will disappear. Race relations will remain in the foreground if voters keep it that way.
Democrats' increasing emphasis on race relations will likely have an instant impact on the only major decision being made at the moment: Joe Biden's search for vice president. Don't expect an announcement soon, but the candidate field for Biden to choose from is now led by black women (as Chris wrote last week).
Point: New polls show how much the conversation about race is resonating, and right now, it has fully captured the public's attention. It will be until 2020 for voters to decide whether to continue until November.