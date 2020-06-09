2020 elections: race relations are now a priority for voters







According to a new CNN poll, "with 42% of Americans calling race relations extremely important to their vote for the presidency this fall, the problem is now on par with the economy and health care near the main themes of the campaign"writes CNN poll director Jenn Agiesta (emphasis mine).

Among those who prioritize race relations, there is a demographic and political divide. Most black voters consider it extremely important: 61%. That's a 34% increase in black voters who said the same thing in 2015.

Right now, 60% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independent voters say race relations are extremely important. Compare that to just 18% of Republicans and Republicans who say the same thing.

Let's look at this poll: it was conducted from June 2 to 5 and reached voters across the country.