2020 Elections: These are the closely watched primary races that have yet to be called

Election officials in Bluegrass state drastically limited the number of in-person voting locations, and the Empire State, according to its electoral security measures, cannot begin counting absentee ballots for a week.

That means voters in New York and Kentucky who are eager for results may have to wait a little longer for the results of these key races. Here's a look at where we are after Tuesday night.

A more moderate candidate, McGrath has raised $ 40 million and is backed by the establishment of the national party. Meanwhile, Booker, the youngest black lawmaker in Kentucky, has become a national voice during protests of police brutality and racial injustice, drawing support from progressives across the country.

But whoever wins the party's nomination faces an uphill battle to dethrone McConnell.

NY-12

Current incumbent Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House Oversight Committee, is in a tight race to retain her seat in the Manhattan district.

He faces a rematch from his main primary rival, Suraj Patel, a 36-year-old hotel executive and former member of the Obama campaign supporting the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

In his first confrontation with Maloney in 2018, Patel received around 40% of the votes.

NY-15

New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres, the first gay person to hold elected office in the Bronx, is running for Congress against 11 Democrats, including City Councilman Rubén Díaz Sr, who has conducted a surprisingly strong campaign in the bluest district in the country despite its socially conservative views and history of homophobic comments.

Díaz, a Pentecostal minister in a cowboy hat, is against abortion, opposes same-sex marriage and is considering voting for President Donald Trump in November. But he has long served in the district and is known there along with his son, Bronx County President Rubén Díaz Jr.

Diaz's opponents worry that Torres, the fundraising leader, New York State Assembly member Michael Blake, and the other Democrats will split the progressive vote. The political arm of the Hispanic Caucus of Congress is backing Torres, who is black and Puerto Rican, while the Black Caucus of Congress is behind Blake, vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee who also has the support of two local branches of the powerful Service. International Union Employees.

The seat is potentially a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a Democrat running for Congress. It opened after veteran 30-year-old representative Jose Serrano decided to retire.

NY-16

Veteran Representative Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, faces a strong challenge from progressive newcomer Jamaal Bowman to stay in his seat, which includes parts of the Bronx and Westchester County.

Bowman was recruited to be led by Justice Democrats, the same group that launched Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's successful 2018 campaign, while the party's establishment has endorsed Engel.

Engel and Bowman are supporters of "Medicare for All" and other major progressive national priorities, but Engel is among the most aggressive members of the Democratic House.

NY-17

Progressive Mondaire Jones has become a favorite among the six candidates vying to replace retired representative Nita Lowey in this southern New York district.

If he maintains his leadership, Jones, who served in the Obama administration, could become the first gay member of the black Congress.

Jones told CNN this month that the defeats of progressive candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in the presidential primaries underscored the need to invest in the election.

"It is so important that the movement continues, that we continue to build a bank of progressives who can compete for other things in the future," Jones said. "If you are not satisfied with Joe Biden as your candidate, you may at least be working to elect progressives for Congress."