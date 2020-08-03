2020 elections: Trump continues to lose ground as the nation grapples with the coronavirus

Given the continuing widespread coronavirus pandemic, the persistent economic devastation that millions of Americans are experiencing in their wake, and President Donald Trump's inability to wrest control of the crisis from the minds of most Americans, it is probably not so surprising. that his chances of reelection have received a substantial blow.

From launching a message of law and order in the face of largely peaceful protests for racial justice, to Trump shaking the campaign downgrading his campaign manager, to a short-lived attempt to have the President portray himself as a commanding leader. From The Covid-19 Response, the race for the White House has continued to move in the direction of Biden.

While the cliche is true that within three months to Election Day it is an eternity in American politics and the race is almost certain to be tightening, it is also true that Americans are only six weeks away from starting to cast votes. And the defining feature of This presidential race thus far is Trump's failed leadership in managing the coronavirus pandemic and the inability to convince the public enough that Biden is an unacceptable alternative.

Any thin mattress that existed for Trump's reelection prospects at the beginning of this election year has completely evaporated. The president's path to 270 electoral votes is as narrow as ever. For his part, former Vice President Biden is propping up some traditionally blue-sloped battlefield states, expanding the 2020 battlefield map on what has recently been more Republican sloping terrain, and blazing multiple trails to victory. .

Based on public and private polls, where campaigns are making their strategic bets with millions of dollars in advertising, where candidates and their surrogates spend time in person or virtually, conversations with campaign advisers for Trump and Biden, Republican and Democratic political agents , members of Congress and political professionals involved with outside groups, our current view of the Electoral College reflects that substantial movement in Biden's leadership.

From our last perspective, we have moved five states (and one congressional district) toward the Democrat. Michigan and Pennsylvania, two states that Trump won in 2016 that had been confidently blue for most of two decades in the presidential election, are moving from the battlefield to lean on Democrats, granting an additional 36 electoral votes to the Biden total. . We've also moved Virginia from a lean Democrat to a solid Democrat as population and demographic changes in the community continue to drift away from Republicans, and both campaigns seem unwilling to spend substantial dollars competing there.

Additionally, Georgia, Ohio, and Maine's 2nd Congressional District had leaned in Trump's favor in our latest perspective and have now all been moved to the battlefield category, reducing Trump's electoral vote count by 35 votes.

In this new perspective, Trump begins with a solid base of 125 electoral votes from 20 states that are most likely not to run in the fall. When he combines that base of solid states with the additional 45 electoral votes currently leaning in his direction, Trump's total amounts to 170 electoral votes, to 100 re-election votes.

Biden's search for the White House begins with a solid base of 203 electoral votes from 16 states and the District of Columbia. When he adds the 65 electoral votes that lean in his direction, his total amounts to 268 electoral votes, just 2 to win the presidency.

That leaves us with six states and a congressional district with a total of 100 electoral votes that are likely to be decisive in selecting the direction in which the country will go for the next four years: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, the second congressional district from Maine, North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

If Biden were to win everything in dark or light blue on this map, Donald Trump would need to run the table and win every battlefield to be reelected.

Solid Republican:

Alabama (9), Alaska (3), Arkansas (6), Idaho (4), Indiana (11), Kansas (6), Kentucky (8), Louisiana (8), Mississippi (6), Missouri (10), Montana (3), Nebraska (4), North Dakota (3), Oklahoma (7), South Carolina (9), South Dakota (3), Tennessee (11), Utah (6), West Virginia (5 ), Wyoming (3) (125 total)

Republican Inclined:

Iowa (6), Nebraska 2nd Congressional District (1), Texas (38) (45 total)

Battlefield states:

Arizona (11), Florida (29), Georgia (16), Maine 2nd Congressional District (1), North Carolina (15), Ohio (18), Wisconsin (10) (100 total)

Democratic Inclination:

Colorado (9), Michigan (16), Minnesota (10), New Hampshire (4), Nevada (6), Pennsylvania (20) (65 total)

Solid Democrat:

California (55), Connecticut (7), Delaware (3), DC (3), Hawaii (4), Illinois (20), Maine (3), Maryland (10), Massachusetts (11), New Jersey (14) , New Mexico (5), New York (29), Oregon (7), Rhode Island (4), Vermont (3), Virginia (13), Washington (12) (203 total)