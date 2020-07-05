2020 elections: Trump faces a now historic disadvantage

What is the point: Usually this is the point where someone like me says we have four months for elections and the polls are a snapshot in time. Both statements are true, but they hide an important fact.

Surveys conducted around Independence Day in an election year are actually closely related to the results of November in the established competitions. That means Trump is in a lot of trouble.

Take a look at the current 13 elections dating back to 1940. Going back in time will usually lead you to find many volatile campaigns as the more modern ones tend to be more stable.

However, since 1940, the final result differs from the surveys on this point by an average of only 7 points. The average difference is only 4.5 points.

This should be quite troubling for Trump, given that he already has double digits, and there is no guarantee that any mistake in the polls will benefit him.

In fact, we can translate past surveys to give us probabilities about current elections. At least 8 out of 10 to 9 out of 10 times based solely on horse racing surveys, Biden is expected to get more votes in the fall.

More problematic for Trump: No one in a sitting presidential election has been polling over 50% at this point like Biden and has lost.

In other words, Trump already needs something quite unusual to happen to get back into this career.

Many of the previously hopeful examples for Trump are no longer the ones that should make Trump happy.

Republican Wendell Willkie significantly cut a deficit of more than 20 points in the early 1940s to be about 10 points from Democrat Franklin Roosevelt in July 1940. Willkie would lose by 10 points.

Democrat Jimmy Carter had jumped to a half-digit lead over unelected incumbent Republican Gerald Ford in early July 1976, after being depressed in the winter. Carter would win by 2 points in the fall.

Republican Ronald Reagan outscored Carter to an 11-point lead in early July 1980, despite having a double digit a few months earlier. Reagan emerged victorious by 10 points in the fall.

Even Republican George H.W. Bush's leadership of Democrat Bill Clinton had basically turned into a tie at this point, after Clinton lost nearly 40 points in some of the first polls of the race. By July 10, Clinton was ahead in some polls before earning just under 6 points in the fall.

There have only been two races since 1940 in which the difference between the polls now and the bottom line was greater than the margin by which Trump is down now.

Democrat Lyndon Johnson's 56-point lead over Republican Barry Goldwater led to a 23-point explosion in the fall. Johnson's lead, however, defied the limits of political gravity, as he was likely still benefiting from a poll after succeeding the assassinated John Kennedy.

The only good example for Trump is Democrat Harry Truman in 1948. He was just under 10 points off Republican Thomas Dewey. Truman would win by a little less than 5 points. Unlike Biden, however, Dewey was less than 50%.

Now the past is not necessarily a prologue. There is time for volatility. Polls will likely rebound during the convention period. (Part of the reason the first 10 days of July is a good snapshot is that it's usually after the primary season but before the conventions.) Trump could close the gap and could very well win.

But make no mistake: A double-digit starter in early July with an opponent of more than 50% is a loser for reelection.