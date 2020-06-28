2020 Elections: Trump risks being defeated without a course correction in sight

One could be forgiven for wondering out loud if Trump really wants to win the election in November, if not for his narcissism and competitive streak.

On Sunday, the president retweeted a video of a recent pro-Trump parade in the Florida community known as The Villages, where a supporter driving a golf cart with Trump campaign posters repeatedly shouts "white power" while arguing with Anti-Trump protesters stand on the street. In the tweet, Trump called his followers "great people."

"Thanks to the great folks at The Villages. The radical left does nothing. Democrats will fall in the fall. Corrupt Joe is killed. See you soon!" Trump wrote in the tweet sharing the video.

When CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" played the video during a Sunday morning interview with Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar responded by saying, "I haven't seen that video or tweet, but Obviously, neither the President, nor his administration, nor would he do anything to support white supremacy, nor anything to support discrimination of any kind. "

Hours later, the retweet no longer appeared on Trump's timeline. White House spokesman Judd Deere said: "President Trump is a great admirer of the peoples. He did not hear the only statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters."

Given Trump's intransigence and unwillingness to address the concerns of most Americans, Trump's political reality seems increasingly bleak. Coronavirus cases rose in more than 30 states last week, and a new New York Times / Siena poll showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading Trump by 14 points, with a double-digit lead among independent voters as Trump's support continues to affect suburban voters. and older people.

But it was the list of polls on the NYT / Siena battlefield that gave Republicans the most heartbreak. They showed Biden leading by 11 points in Michigan and Wisconsin, 10 points in Pennsylvania, 9 points in North Carolina, 7 points in Arizona and 6 points in Florida.

"The longer Donald Trump is out, the worse he does," Biden noted during a campaign event on Saturday focused on the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities. "I think it's wonderful that he comes out. He leaves. I'm being a little bit funny because what he's doing with these rallies is dangerous. But look at his numbers falling on the ground."

Republicans worry about Trump's drag on ticket

Concerned about what that might mean for their party's power in Washington, Republicans increasingly voice their concerns about the November election, after largely refusing to criticize the president for months, fearing a backlash from its base.

Several Republicans in Congress expressed concern after the Trump campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last Saturday, where he said he told his "people" to reject the coronavirus tests because they thought the increase in the number of cases was reflected. wrong in his handling of the virus.

Trump followed that incomprehensible admission into evidence with a racial harassment event this week in Arizona, where he once again used the racist term "Kung flu" to describe the virus to the delight of his young conservative public.

As Washington pondered who that rhetoric helps, Senate Majority Whip John Thune noted that Trump is already "good with the base," adding that "the people in the middle" will cast the deciding vote in November.

Even in the friendliest spot last week, a Fox News city council, Trump seemed unable to articulate a vision for a second term, instead becoming tangents about the "experience of the word" and his nemesis of the moment, former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

After criticizing Biden – "I mean, the man can't speak" – Trump suggested that his Democratic rival would be the next president: "and he will be their president, because the people may not want me." said.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, Republican, warned in a tweet on Friday that Trump is risking his reelection campaign and asked "someone (with) access to the Oval Office" to read a recent editorial in The Wall Street Journal, titled " The Trump Referendum, "which argued that the President" had returned to his worst form "and could head toward" a historic repudiation that would take the Republican Senate with him. "

"Trump refuses to acknowledge what each poll now says is true: his approval rating has dropped to 40% or less. That is the territory of George HW Bush and Jimmy Carter," the newspaper said, noting that Bush and Carter they were the last two presidents who could not win a second term. The editorial also pointed out what many have pointed out for weeks: that Trump does not resemble a second term agenda and focuses his public speeches on long-standing personal complaints.

"We will not (have) more good (Supreme Court) judges or the best economy in 50 years as we would have had he not followed that advice," Grassley tweeted, referring to Trump's record in the confirmation of conservative judges. through the Republican-led Senate and into a strong economy before the coronavirus hit the United States

A blind eye to the peaks of coronavirus

While the president refuses to acknowledge the nation's growing coronavirus problems, claiming during a meeting of the Oval Office on Wednesday with Polish President Andrzej Duda that Duda's visit was the first "after Covid", the Vice President Mike Pence conducted the White House's first coronavirus public task force. briefing in almost two months on Friday.

But the Americans who were only tuning in to the opening presentation by Pence, who is the head of the task force, heard a litany of falsehoods insisting that the United States had flattened the curve and that "the volume of new cases coming in is a a reflection of great success in expanding testing across the country, "which public health experts dispute.

"We are in a much better place," he said, making a statement completely at odds with reality.

Ignoring all the recommendations of public health experts, Pence declined to say that Americans should wear masks, which has so far proven to be the simplest and most effective way to reduce transmission of the virus.

Biden, by contrast, has said he would require Americans to wear masks. (More than 70% of Americans said the masks should be worn in public places most of the time or always in a Pew poll last week.)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, urged the President Wearing a mask during a Sunday interview on ABC's "This Week," claiming that a federal mandate on wearing masks is "long overdue."

"The president must be an example, real men wear masks," said Pelosi.

Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Republican, He said Sunday that he wanted the president "to wear a mask when appropriate, because millions of Americans admire him and follow his example."

"I think it would be a sign of strength if I occasionally wore a mask and reminded everyone that it is a good way to help with this disease," Alexander said in an interview on CNN's "Inside Politics". "It would also help get rid of this political debate, that if you are for President Trump, you are not wearing a mask, and if you are against President Trump, you are wearing a mask. The stakes are too high for that."

But in an interview In the CBS broadcast "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Pence again deferred to state and local officials when asked if Americans should wear masks in public.

"President Trump and I, after asking the American people to embrace 45 days to stop the spread, we issued guidelines to reopen America and since that day, almost two months ago, we have made it clear that we want to defer to the governors, we want to defer local officials and people should listen to them. "

"Each state has a unique situation," said the vice president, adding that "we believe that people should wear masks where social distancing is not possible."

Azar defended Trump and Pence's decision not to wear a mask (although Pence wears a mask in some appearances), noting that they are both tested regularly and that anyone around them is also tested that same day.

"He is in a very unique position," Azar said of Trump during his "State of the Union" interview. "They are leaders of the free world, they have very different circumstances than the rest of us."

Still, the Trump campaign postponed Pence's campaign events in Florida and Arizona (though he will still meet with governors and health care officials) in what seemed like tacit recognition that this was not a good time to risk an outbreak. Related to the campaign, especially after Trump campaign employees who made the trip to the Tulsa rally decided to quarantine after interacting with aides in Tulsa who tested positive for the coronavirus.

And while Trump will not admit that the coronavirus crisis is getting worse, White House aides are stepping up measures aimed at protecting the President from the virus, despite his insistence that the virus is a waning threat.

This story has been updated with additional comments from Sunday's newscasts.