2020 Elections: Trump risks being defeated without a course correction in sight

One could be forgiven for wondering out loud if Trump really wants to win the election in November, if not for his narcissism and competitive streak.
"Thanks to the great folks at The Villages. The radical left does nothing. Democrats will fall in the fall. Corrupt Joe is killed. See you soon!" Trump wrote in the tweet sharing the video.
When CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" played the video during a Sunday morning interview with Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar responded by saying, "I haven't seen that video or tweet, but Obviously, neither the President, nor his administration, nor would he do anything to support white supremacy, nor anything to support discrimination of any kind. "
Hours later, the retweet no longer appeared on Trump's timeline. White House spokesman Judd Deere said: "President Trump is a great admirer of the peoples. He did not hear the only statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters."
"The longer Donald Trump is out, the worse he does," Biden noted during a campaign event on Saturday focused on the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities. "I think it's wonderful that he comes out. He leaves. I'm being a little bit funny because what he's doing with these rallies is dangerous. But look at his numbers falling on the ground."
Republicans worry about Trump's drag on ticket
Concerned about what that might mean for their party's power in Washington, Republicans increasingly voice their concerns about the November election, after largely refusing to criticize the president for months, fearing a backlash from its base.
As Washington pondered who that rhetoric helps, Senate Majority Whip John Thune noted that Trump is already "good with the base," adding that "the people in the middle" will cast the deciding vote in November.
After criticizing Biden – "I mean, the man can't speak" – Trump suggested that his Democratic rival would be the next president: "and he will be their president, because the people may not want me." said.
"Trump refuses to acknowledge what each poll now says is true: his approval rating has dropped to 40% or less. That is the territory of George HW Bush and Jimmy Carter," the newspaper said, noting that Bush and Carter they were the last two presidents who could not win a second term. The editorial also pointed out what many have pointed out for weeks: that Trump does not resemble a second term agenda and focuses his public speeches on long-standing personal complaints.
"We will not (have) more good (Supreme Court) judges or the best economy in 50 years as we would have had he not followed that advice," Grassley tweeted, referring to Trump's record in the confirmation of conservative judges. through the Republican-led Senate and into a strong economy before the coronavirus hit the United States
"We are in a much better place," he said, making a statement completely at odds with reality.
Ignoring all the recommendations of public health experts, Pence declined to say that Americans should wear masks, which has so far proven to be the simplest and most effective way to reduce transmission of the virus.
"The president must be an example, real men wear masks," said Pelosi.
"I think it would be a sign of strength if I occasionally wore a mask and reminded everyone that it is a good way to help with this disease," Alexander said in an interview on CNN's "Inside Politics". "It would also help get rid of this political debate, that if you are for President Trump, you are not wearing a mask, and if you are against President Trump, you are wearing a mask. The stakes are too high for that."
"President Trump and I, after asking the American people to embrace 45 days to stop the spread, we issued guidelines to reopen America and since that day, almost two months ago, we have made it clear that we want to defer to the governors, we want to defer local officials and people should listen to them. "
"Each state has a unique situation," said the vice president, adding that "we believe that people should wear masks where social distancing is not possible."
Azar defended Trump and Pence's decision not to wear a mask (although Pence wears a mask in some appearances), noting that they are both tested regularly and that anyone around them is also tested that same day.
"He is in a very unique position," Azar said of Trump during his "State of the Union" interview. "They are leaders of the free world, they have very different circumstances than the rest of us."
This story has been updated with additional comments from Sunday's newscasts.
CNN's Sarah Mucha and David Wright contributed to this report.