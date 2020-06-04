2020 Elections: Why the rhetoric of & # 39; law & order & # 39; Trump may not be as effective as it was for Nixon and Reagan?

"My first and highest duty as president is to defend our great country and the American people," Trump said Monday. "I took an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do."

The night before, he frankly telegraphed from Trump what was to come. "LAW AND ORDER," he tweeted, no context required. Tuesday: "SILENT MAJORITY," another callback to the 2016 Nixon and Trump campaign, which won the electoral college but not the majority of the vote.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, in a speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday, criticized Trump's tactics and accused the president of turning the country "into a battlefield divided by old resentments and new fears."

Biden also recognized the nation's dark history with racism.

"I wish I could say that hate started with Donald Trump and will end with him," Biden said. "He didn't, and he won't."

The coming and going highlighted a new phase of an already volatile presidential campaign, and pointed out how race and social unrest stirring up the country has redefined the contest once again.

Trump's rhetoric was, in 2016 and now, a callback to the 1960s when Nixon and leading Republican Party figures appealed to frightened, and in many cases angry, suburban white voters for the movement's progress. of Civil Rights and the radical politics of the time.

Reagan successfully used the message during his bid for California governor two years before Nixon's first White House victory in 1968, and brought it to the White House in the 1980s. George H.W. Bush, although widely seen now as an icon of the missing generation of established Republicans, used the strategy to beat up his Democratic opponent, Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis, on his way to victory in 1988.

Ed Rogers, a former Republican agent who served as Bush's deputy campaign manager in 1988, is intimately familiar with the power of "public order" rhetoric in a presidential season.

Republicans aligned with Bush that year released a racially charged ad that attacked Dukakis for the crime by linking him to a licensing program that allowed Willie Horton, a convicted felon, to get out of jail for a weekend and eventually commit assault, armed robbery and rape.

The ad featured an image of Horton, who is black, and ended with the narrator saying, "Weekend prison passes, Dukakis on crime."

"(The announcement) was more or less harsh for crime, law and order, in regards to a presidential campaign," Rogers told CNN.

But the situation surrounding Trump at the moment, he said, is markedly different, given the real grief that motivates protesters and the fact that Trump, unlike Bush in 1988, is already president.

"The headlines want peace and prosperity. Chaos is the enemy of business," said Rogers. "What we (Republicans) need here is empathy. We're fine with toughness, we're fine with supporting the men in blue, we need some empathy and understanding, we need the situation to be colder, not hotter. There's no reason for this White House to revive its people. "

Like Bush, Nixon had previously served two terms as vice president in 1968, though nearly a decade divided his time in charge of that historically violent presidential campaign that year of killings, riots, and conflicts abroad. With help from the Democratic Party, which was tearing itself apart with fights on the floor and a police revolt at the Chicago national convention that summer that rocked the nation, Nixon expressed racial resentment and fears, especially among suburban whites, to bring out victory over Hubert Humphrey.

Nixon He insisted on "law and order" in the speeches, denying that the phrase was racist in his speech at the 1968 convention, and his campaign ran television commercials showing images of young rioters and police in response to ominous music.

"It is time to honestly look at order in the United States," says Nixon in the ad. "Let's recognize that the first civil right of all Americans is to be free from domestic violence, so I promise you that we will have order in the United States."

Trump's story of overtly racist comments, however, could also hinder his ability to make the strategy work for him in 2020, denying him the fig leaves used by previous administrations and campaigns.

"Richard Nixon paid attention to the goals of racial justice even when his Justice Department worked to undermine them. His attorney general, John Mitchell, even admitted it: He said that on civil rights, 'Look what we say, don't what we do & # 39 ;. "said Rick Perlstein, author and historian of" Nixonland "of the policy of" law and order ". "Ronald Reagan's brilliant pollster Richard Wirthlin devised a strategy in 1980 to have Reagan deliver speeches to black audiences, not because he believed Reagan could attract black voters, but specifically to reassure whites that they were not fanatics for supporting him "

Trump has tried to do the same. After criticizing protests on behalf of George Floyd on Monday, he touted low unemployment figures among African-Americans on Twitter before the coronavirus pandemic broke out and his administration's support for limited criminal justice reform legislation.

But, Perlstein said, "the guy who started his campaign claiming that Mexican immigrants were mostly rapists can't do any of that credibly."

Tim Murtaugh, one of the main spokespersons for the Trump campaign, told CNN in an interview that illegality "is not a situation that Americans should be asked to tolerate" and that the president is working to stop it.

"States with Democratic governors and mayors are not protecting their cities. President Trump is determined to restore law and order and Democratic leaders flatly refuse to do so," said Murtaugh. "At some point, Democratic leaders must be concerned with protecting their citizens and their cities rather than spending all their time trying to put a finger in the president's eye."

Murtaugh's views are not universal among top Republican agents, many of whom are skeptical that they will significantly increase Trump's approval numbers or help vote Republicans.

Biden, meanwhile, continues to have a considerable advantage over Trump with black voters, according to polls. A recent ABC News / Washington Post The poll found that almost 90% of black voters said they were in favor of Biden over Trump, a number similar to the one Exit surveys showed Hillary Clinton winning Trump in 2016. And key battlefield states begin to break up with Trump, with a new round of Fox News Polls Finding Biden within the margin of error in Ohio, a mandatory victory for Trump, and leading in Wisconsin and Arizona, two states that Trump won in 2016.

Ben Jealous, the former NAACP president, predicted that Trump's well-earned reputation as a political initiator would undermine his attempt to replicate the message from his Republican predecessors.

"You have to consider the person of Richard Nixon in his day and the person of Donald Trump today. In his day, Richard Nixon was able to credibly convince undecided voters in the suburbs that he would keep them safe, that he would make them safer than Hubert Humphrey in particular, "said Jealous, who was recently selected as the new president of progressive advocacy organization People For the American Way. "Donald Trump will have a very difficult time with undecided voters in the suburbs, convincing them that he is more than just Captain Chaos."

The suburbs gave the Republican Party a staggering blow in 2018, fueling the House's Democratic takeover, and agents close to Trump have watched with concern as once-loyal Republican voters outside of Phoenix and Philadelphia have drifted apart. of the party. The symbolic collapse was most marked in Orange County, California, which launched Reagan's political career and for decades remained a Republican fortress in California's deep blue. By 2019, his delegation in Congress was completely Democratic.

Although "a lot has changed" in the past 50 years, Celoso added, "one thing that has not changed is that the suburbs are the place where voters are most interested in stability."

And with the collapse of the economy, a pandemic virus that kills more than 100,000 Americans, some of the same anger that fuels the protests becomes apparent even among the rising mobile classes, and there is no clear escape from anything in sight, that feeling of "stability" is far away.