2020 Miss America Camille Schrier calls for focus on science rather than "free" swimsuits

At the end of 2019, Camille Schrier shocked the world when he won the crown for Miss america just a few minutes after giving a colorful chemical demonstration in a lab coat.

It was the second year in a row that candidates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia were not tried in swimwear or in appearance in an evening gown. Instead, a series of interviews and talent shows helped determine who was qualified for the "job," or a one-time paid position that comes with a $ 50,000 scholarship.

The Virginia biochemist, who spoke onstage about addressing an eating disorder, said she decided to compete for Miss America after the swimsuit competition was dropped. She was determined to "break stereotypes about what it means to be a Miss America in 2020" by being a "woman of science".

The 24-year-old is now determined to show children how science can be fun. She was associated with 3 millions, which has launched Science at home, an online program designed for students ages 6-12 that offers simple experiments that can be done with commonly found household items.

Schrier spoke to Fox News about being a modern Miss America, taking over her reign during quarantine, as well as what the paper has taught him about our country and its people.

Fox News: Looking back, what made you want to try for Miss America?

Camille Schrier: When I was a teenager, I wasn't necessarily shy, but I really didn't have any experience of public speaking or interviewing. And so, he was looking for a way to acquire those skills before entering college. So I competed in a couple of organizations that were similar to Miss America. I really had fun with them. It was a great way to learn presentation skills that you don't necessarily get in the classroom … And Miss America is like Super bowl.

He had no traditional talent for playing. And in Miss America, you see women singing, dancing, playing instruments … I don't have any of those talents. And nobody wants to see me do any of those things. I wanted to represent who I was as a person. And he wanted a chance to earn scholarship money. By winning Miss America, I also earned over $ 77,000 to pay for my graduate school.

Fox News: Where did the idea of ​​doing a scientific experiment as a talent come from?

Schrier: I had to find out what I was going to do for a talent show. So, I ended up doing a scientific demonstration. Some people thought I was completely insane for doing that, but I'm so glad I did it because, more than anything, it was the perfect representation of me as a person.

When I thought of Miss America, I wasn't really interested in the idea of ​​being judged by my body. And then the swimsuit competition was removed. I entered 2019 because I was not interested in competing in that part of the competition. More power for anyone who wanted, but that was not who he was … He gave me the platform to do science on stage. I didn't know how that would be accepted, but it turned out very well. And it has opened many doors for me. I am so glad I did.

Fox News: Many people were surprised when Miss America announced that it would eliminate swimsuit competition. How do you think the organization handled that change?

Schrier: There is still a real divide between people who prefer to see the more traditional Miss America. And there are people like that who are so excited about that idea. I think everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

But for me, it was exactly what made me want to come and compete. I think we are so used to the normality of seeing women's bodies and seeing women in swimsuits in ads. Rarely in our media do we see women presenting themselves because of what they can offer with (their) intelligence and experience. That is what frustrates me (with) our world.

I think everyone has the right to be able to do what feels comfortable to them. But … I struggled with body image issues throughout my life. I have struggled with mental health disorders. I have struggled with eating disorders. And for me, it wouldn't have been healthy to put that kind of pressure on myself. And it gave me the opportunity to focus solely on what I could offer with my education and experience in public speaking, and what I could bring to the organization regardless of my appearance. And that was really liberating for me.

I think it is a great advance. Our organization really since the 1930s has been based on scholarship. Miss America alone earns $ 50,000 in scholarships and a salary to pay for her year. Therefore, we have always relied on scholarship and what we can offer our communities. And I think a lot of that was overshadowed by things like the swimsuit competition, which somehow took the focus off of what had always been there. So I am really proud to be part of the new wave of Miss America. It is what brought me there. I am proud to represent him every day.

Fox News: Have you ever been nervous because the scientific experiment was going to backfire on stage?

Schrier: Here's the good thing about science: once you know how to put together the reaction procedure, and you have your chemicals, you have your supplies, you've done it before, it will work all the time. He was more concerned about how he was going to be received by people. This is a 100 year old organization that has had long standing traditions. I'm going to go in there and basically break everything very fast. How are people going to see me? Am I going to finish last? As expected.

I knew science was going to work, I didn't think it was going to work to help me succeed. I was ready to leave with nothing. But I think the idea that it was so different from anything else people had done was exactly what made me successful … More than anything, I think it showed the judges that I wasn't afraid to risk it.

Fox News: How has your role as Miss America changed the way you see our country and its people?

Schrier: It has really been humiliating for me. I grew up in a wonderful community. I had access to a great education, I had a family that loved me. I had everything I needed when I was young, and I'm very lucky for that. But when you go out, travel around this country and meet people who didn't have any of it: you learn about their struggles, especially the families who have been affected by addiction. You learn about communities that don't have access to the same resources and education that I grew up with.

It really makes me understand the complex problems that exist in our country today … I could never see that first hand (grow). I met those children who go home to parents addicted to opioids and other types of drugs. I really feel for them. And it gives me a completely different perspective. I think he is very humble. And it just makes me want to impact change across the country. It is one thing to understand and know the problems other people are going through, even if you are not going through them yourself. But this has given me more power to do what I can to make a change. And we have a lot to do.

Fox News: As a biochemist, how important has it been for you to show children that science can be really fun?

Schrier: That is my main message really. I was that boy who loved science. I mean, from all aspects of what I did when I was young, I loved science. It was a lot of fun for me. And I think it was because of the people around me, who oriented me and exposed me about how fun science could be.

It can be this kind of scary and intimidating topic for students because they see it as the difficult class at school. But if you can have a perspective of understanding the relevance of why science is important in your life and also how exciting it can be, it can … give you a little motivation to get through those challenging times. And that's really what I can do every day, which is a lot of fun work, and that's why I bring really fun demos to kids. That is really the best I can do. And seeing the expression on their faces when I do it is like the icing on the cake for me.

Fox News: What are some fun ways that families can enjoy science from home?

Schrier: I think one of the most important things that I really enjoyed when I was young and that made me love science was going to the kitchen with my parents. Cooking and baking are all science related. Everything is biology and chemistry. And I started to understand that as a young person … But one of the other things that people can, of course, now is (use) these online resources to find science that they can do at home.

If you follow Science at home, you can see all the scientific videos we have created, both me and the 3M scientists. I'm really thankful that I didn't have that kind of access to online science education just because of my age. We didn't have YouTube when I was a kid. So it was a lot of fun for me to be able to do this for young people.

Fox News: Part of Miss America is traveling across the country and interacting with people. Since you are quarantined, how are you assuming your reign?

Schrier: It has literally changed everything. I usually change cities every 24 to 72 hours like Miss America. Now, literally, I've been in my house for two and a half months. For the first few weeks I was here at home, I was trying to find ways to continue the work I was doing on some kind of virtual platform. And that turned into making science videos … I've probably produced six to 10 science videos.

That has been a wonderful way to continue my work. Now my job as Miss America is more than science, of course. My real job as Miss America is to promote the Miss America Organization, but also to work on my own social impact initiative. And to me, that's drug safety and abuse prevention. So I have a lot of roles like Miss America. I am talking about opioid abuse and how to keep kids safe on medication, but I am also talking about science at the same time, and I have been doing podcasts.

I have been connecting with people, making contacts and looking for ways to combat the problem of drug abuse in our country from home. I wish I could do more with that from home, but it's kind of hard to adapt virtually. But being able to stay connected with my followers on social media, producing video content for parents … Everything has been wonderful under the circumstances.

Associated Press contributed to this report.