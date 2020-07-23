2020 MLB predictions: Los Angeles will be contenders

1. A

O / U wins: 33 ¹ / ₂

Key player: RHP Mike Fiers. Do you remember when he was more famous than Dr. Anthony Fauci? The whistleblower in the 2017 Astros cartel theft scandal is now back to work, in a free agent year, to kick off, with far less fanfare. Perhaps that will make it easier for him to replicate his strong 2019, when he became Oakland's most trusted starting pitcher.

Player to be intensified: DH Khris Davis became a production metronome, exceeding the 40-homer mark from 2016 to 2018, not to mention the exact same batting average of .247 from & # 39; 15 to & # 39; 18 – and that earned him some multi-year security (until 2021) last year, at which point it plummeted to 23 home runs and a low OPS of .679. A's need more of it.

Name you will know: You may already know LHP Jesus Luzardo, as he's been a hot hit before, and he occupied this precise space last year, and appeared in six major league games last season after a couple of injuries had slowed him down. Now the Athletics want him to be part of their starting rotation.

The biggest question mark: Do you have enough behind the plate? Rookie C Sean Murphy, a young man promoted in his own right, will get the first shot. He has 20 major league experience games on his resume.

How it will be reduced: No club is better positioned to capitalize on the Astros' turmoil, which exists thanks to Fiers, than these guys, who are stacked up for a real race in October. Candidates for MVP 3B Matt Chapman and SS Marcus Semien (in their year of walking) will lead the charge to a fun mini season in Eastern California.

2. Angels

O / U wins: 30 ¹ / ₂

Key player: FROM Mike Trout. Yes, yes, we can give this label to him every season, but this unprecedented campaign is highlighted by Trout's admirable public admiration for playing this season because his wife is pregnant. No smart person will think less of Trout if they choose not to participate, however such action would obviously dramatically harm this team's 2020 hopes.

Player to be intensified: SS Andrelton Simmons played in just 103 games last year due to a left ankle injury and, when he was healthy enough to hit the field, he did not meet his own standards. In your year of walking, which turned 31 in September, can you regain your rhythm that earned you the love of MVP in 2013, 2017 and 2018?

Name you will know: OF Jo Adell is the future Angels star he's looking for, the key to GM Billy Eppler's five-year rebuilding effort. The only advantage of a Trout opt-out would be a clear opportunity for Adell.

The biggest question mark: It is always the initial rotation. Last year, Eppler imported RHP veterans Trevor Cahill and Matt Harvey and saw the bomb. This time, RHP veterans Dylan Bundy and Julio Tehran take turns. However, the most important arm appears to be that of RHP / DH Shohei Ohtani, who returned from Tommy John surgery and intends to resume his dual-threat forms.

How will it go down: New manager Joe Maddon could be a great fit for this high-scoring mix of veterans and youth, all the more so after convincing 3B Anthony Rendon to join them for big bucks. The Angels should at least be in the postseason mix after four consecutive losing seasons.

3. Rangers

O / U wins: 28

Key player: RHP Corey Kluber, acquired from the Indians last December, will be counted on to return to his Cy Young forms after an injury-shortened 2019 and help lead an initial rotation that kept the Rangers afloat for a time last year. . You have a team option for next year that can serve as an added incentive.

Player to be intensified: While 2B Rougned Odor has never been an offensive monster, his defense fell last year, turning his value into a replacement level. In a team that will mount his arms to any possible success, Odor must regain skill with his glove.

Name you will know: DH / IF Nick Solak, a selection from the 2016 Yankees draft, enjoyed a cup of coffee last year and could give a lineup a boost that could use some pop. He jumped from the Yankees to the Rays to the Rangers for this opportunity.

The biggest question mark: Not terrible: Can LHP Mike Minor and RHP Lance Lynn get close to repeating the production of aces they surprisingly supplied last year? Can lightning strike twice? If he does, but the Rangers have yet to contest, Minor, in the final year of his contract, can be a trade token when many teams believe they are in the race considering the length of the schedule.

How it will be reduced: The Rangers can mark another interesting and advanced year if Kluber shows that 2019 is the aberration. While a playoff offer seems unlikely, don't entirely rule out a group with this type of release, especially if OF / DH Joey Gallo is doing fine after a coronavirus scare.

4. Astros

O / U wins: 34 ¹ / ₂

Key player: RHP Justin Verlander, current AL Cy Young Award winner, should continue to dominate at 37 now that co-ace Gerrit Cole has fled to the Bronx. His 1.0 spring training was interrupted by a lat injury, which also ended up impacting his groin.

Player to be intensified: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. missed all of last year rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery and will be counted on to provide tickets not only with Cole's departure, but also with LHP Wade Miley.

Name you will know: While RHP Forrest Whitley suffered a tough 2019 in the minor leagues, the Astros' shooting needs and this bizarre campaign could provide him with the opportunity to show his stuff at the highest level.

The biggest question mark: It is a macro. Can the Astros continue their five-year reign of excellence after a couple of scandals forced them to fire their top two baseball operations officials, as well as their manager? Dusty Baker replaced A.J. Hinch in the manager's office for his ability to provide calm in the midst of a storm. Will it be enough when you throw away the losses they suffered in their initial rotation?

How it will be reduced: There is no doubt, rude as it may seem, that the Stros benefited from the closure of the pandemic, which gave the world bigger fish to fry and banned paying crowds from stadiums. But that doesn't mean they can respond as if everything is fine. They are a wounded franchise and will take time to recover, no matter how talented they are in their daily lineup. At least your recovery will happen out of focus, relatively speaking.

5. Sailors

O / U wins: 2. 3

Key player: LHP Justus Sheffield. It was the centerpiece that the Mariners received from the Yankees in the trade for James Paxton, and he experienced a rough introduction to the Pacific Northwest, posting a 5.50 ERA. Seattle needs much more of its youth to emerge and Sheffield is as important as any of them.

Player to be intensified: OF Mallex Smith established himself as a good versatile outfielder with the Rays, only to fall flat on his face last year after being traded to the Mariners. It may be more useful to acclimatize to the team and the stadium.

Name you will know: Will this be the year of OF Jarred Kelenic, whom Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen promptly eliminated after arriving, only to see him flourish further while Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz were disappointed? In normal times, 21-year-old Kelenic, who ended his 2019 with a 21-game season for Double-A Arkansas, would likely take another season to hone his skills. Without minor league ball, though, why shouldn't Kelenic at least try the big leagues?

The biggest question mark: When does the reward come? GM Jerry DiPoto designed a teardown, highlighted by the Mets' trade, after the 2018 season, and has resupplied a gutting system. When does that system begin to reap dividends? Most likely not, 2021 or later.

How it will be reduced: Teams like the Mariners really suffer from the absence of minor league competition, which would at least give the fan base something to go on and dream about. Instead, fans can see the major league club reel to a second consecutive final in the basement.