2020 presidential race surpasses $ 1 billion as advertising wars intensify

In total, spending by Trump and affiliated party committees has exceeded $ 900 million since 2017, according to reports filed in recent days with federal regulators. Reports show the Trump campaign was on a spending spree, spending more than $ 50 million on his reelection effort in June, the most he has spent in a single month. More than $ 8 out of $ 10 was spent on advertising.

And the race for the White House is about to be more expensive.

Biden, whose campaign spent just over $ 36 million in June, recently announced a $ 15 million ad campaign in six battlefield states and nationwide on news and sports channels. Trump has already set aside $ 147 million in advertising time for the fall battle, with the highest spending between Sept. 29 and Election Day, according to data from the Kantar Campaign Media Analysis Group.

The increase occurs when the president works to stop his fall at the polls. A CNN poll poll released this week found Biden leading Trump by a 12-point margin nationwide. And a new poll of voters in the traditional Republican stronghold of Texas shows the two men locked in a tight race.

Dark advertising

The president's publicity has taken an ominous tone in recent weeks as the race has become more competitive and pushes a message of law and order from the White House.

Trump announced this week that he would send federal officials to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, after the deployment of federal agents to Portland, Oregon, to curb protests there. Local officials have strongly opposed the deployments amid reports of unlicensed federal agents snatching protesters from the streets and taking them away in unidentified vehicles. There have been protests focused on racism and police brutality across the country following George Floyd's death in May at the hands of the Minneapolis police officer, but the nightly protests in Portland have lasted weeks.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who received tear gas in his city early Thursday morning, denounced the tactics of federal agents as "completely unconstitutional."

Trump has said that a federal presence in American cities is necessary to curb "heinous crimes of violence." And the publicity for the president's campaign has echoed his dark themes.

Trump's television ad campaign has run more frequently, more than 30,000 times this month alone, is called "Defund the Police" and simulates an unanswered 911 call informing the caller that the wait time for getting help is "five days". It ends with the message: "You will not be safe in Joe Biden's America."

Elsewhere in Trump, which has aired more than 14,000 times this month, a narrator warns of a "radical left-wing mob" that wants to take over American cities and falsely claims that Biden wants to take money from the police. It shows street clashes with law enforcement officers and protesters with "Defund the police" signs.

On Thursday, Biden responded to Trump's public order messages with a 30-second announcement. Called "Crossroads," it features images of authorities forcibly dispersing peaceful protesters outside the White House last month.

"Right now, we are at a crossroads," a narrator intones the ad. "We have seen what can happen when we choose a leader determined to divide us."

But most of Biden's ads focus on another topic: the coronavirus pandemic that has changed normal life, killed tens of thousands of Americans and left millions without jobs. Virtually all of the 12,600 points administered by the Biden campaign in July have referenced the coronavirus, CMAG data shows.

Liam Donovan, a Republican consultant, said the message of law and order may resonate with Trump's hard core, but is not likely to change the trajectory of the contest. "What is getting over it is the virus," he said of Trump.

"Anything the president can do to beat Biden's pro is a good thing," added Donovan. "But having these dark and melancholic scenes of what he would look like with Joe Biden is strange when this is what is happening with Trump."

Record spending

Total spending since the start of 2017 by the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and two joint fundraising committees exceeded $ 980 million through June, a record amount at this time in a presidential campaign reflecting the initial jump in Trump in fundraising. He launched his reelection campaign the day he took office in 2017.

This week, Trump stepped up his personal involvement in the online fundraiser, and his reelection effort announced a $ 25 million fundraiser in just two days. About $ 20 million came through the campaign's first virtual fundraiser; Another $ 5 million was raised at a high-dollar "roundtable" with Trump at the President's hotel in Washington, DC.

The events benefited Trump Victory, its joint fundraising committee with the RNC, and about two dozen state committees.

Biden, who has spent $ 165 million through his campaign committee since entering the presidential contest, also raises money in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

This week, he moved to expand that high-dollar fundraising effort. A Biden deal announced Monday with the DNC and 37 party states now allows individual donors to contribute up to $ 730,600 each to the Biden campaign effort.

Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist and CNN contributor, said both candidates will have ample resources to produce television commercials in the coming months. But in a race with two known fighters, "the relative effectiveness of those notices decreases considerably."

"You know how you feel about Donald Trump," he said. "And I think a lot of people know how they feel about Joe Biden."