2020 primaries: 5 things to see today as 8 states go to the polls

Could this be the end for Steve King in Iowa? (Democrats also have to make a decision)

In the Republican primaries for the Iowa 4th Congressional District seat, State Senator Randy Feenstra is the main contender to overthrow the current incumbent, whose long history of racist comments he could finally have questioned his control over the seat.

King won a narrow victory over Democrat J.D. Scholten, who performs unopposed Tuesday, in 2018.

But Feenstra's well-funded offering could be hampered by the wide field. If none of the Republican candidates reaches a threshold of 35%, according to state rules, the nomination will be decided at a district convention.

Feenstra's campaign focused on diminishing King's position on Capitol Hill, where he was stripped of his committee's duties last year after asking, in a New York Times interview, "how" terms like "white nationalist "and" white supremacist "became offensive.

King told the Sioux City Journal in May that Republican Party House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California had agreed to push for his reassignment and for his seniority to be restored. But McCarthy publicly rejected the claim.

"What you think of Steve King is clearly no longer effective," said Bob Vander Plaats, the influential evangelical leader, in a recent announcement for Feenstra

Democrats will also have to make a decision: A primary will decide who challenges Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in November.

Businesswoman Theresa Greenfield is the favorite, entering with the support of national groups; retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken was endorsed by The Des Moines Register; Eddie Mauro, a businessman, made an unsuccessful offer for the Democratic nomination in the state's 3rd Congressional District in 2018; and Kimberly Graham, a lawyer, is the standard bearer for the party's progressive wing.

Will Biden officially get the nomination?

Eight weeks after the Democratic primaries unofficially ended with Departure of Senator Bernie Sanders Of the race, Biden has yet to win the 1,991 delegates necessary to officially obtain the party's nomination.

Biden's committed delegate count is 1,554, according to CNN's delegate tracker. That leaves him 437 below the threshold, with 479 available in Tuesday's primaries.

That means Biden would officially block the Democratic nomination if, as the only remaining active candidate in the race, he accumulates the overwhelming majority of support from the party's primary voters.

It's not a sure thing: Sanders has said he will remain on the ballot and continue to rally delegates in an attempt to influence the party's platform. And if it reaches 15% in some regions, it would limit the route of the Biden delegate.

And while neither Biden nor Sanders have campaigned in the United States, there are some spirited primary elections that feature progressive and challenging officials, meaning the Vermont senator could win some votes, and more delegates to the party convention.

Do you remember to vote?

The coronavirus halted almost all American life in March, and the primary days were not spared.

It has been three months since voters in a significant number of states cast their ballot the same day. While the vote took place during the pandemic – that is, a chaotic primary in Wisconsin on April 7 – it has been on a noticeably smaller scale than when more than a dozen states voted in early March. Even the main competition has changed at that time: Biden vs. Sanders no longer exists, and the impending competition between Biden and President Donald Trump has been left behind by the virus and racial unrest across the country.

Four of the eight contests on Tuesday (Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island) were rescheduled earlier in the year due to the coronavirus. And Montana has implemented a comprehensive vote-by-mail strategy.

The vote, especially at the presidential primary level, is significantly less, given that Biden has nearly blocked the nomination; Some contests may feature a lower turnout than if they had been held earlier this year.

Mail Voting Gets Proof

Trump has spent months attacking the vote by mail, arguing with no evidence that it leads to more fraud and suggesting that he will legally challenge any state trying to increase access before the November general election.

"People cheat. Mail-in ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country because they are cheats," Trump said in early April, without citing evidence. Mail Ballot Fraud It is extremely rare in part because states have systems and processes in place to prevent counterfeiting, theft, and electoral fraud.

However, on Tuesday, even Republican-controlled states will allow greater access to mail-in voting as the pandemic continues to plague the country.

The best example of this is Montana, where Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton has not only encouraged people to vote absentee, but his office has also worked with each county to conduct elections by mail. Democratic Governor Steve Bullock gave each county the option to hold elections by mail, and each of the state's 56 counties chose to do so.

Other states, such as Maryland, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, have increased the use of mail ballots to prevent many people from gathering in closed spaces to vote Tuesday.

While Republicans have argued that expanded mail voting in the primaries is very different from that of the general election, the success or failure of Tuesday's contests will be used as a data point on whether to expand access in November. There's a lot at stake in Pennsylvania, Tuesday's most populous state vote and the only one that will be a key presidential battleground in November.

Celebrity status or local roots?

That's the question at the heart of a highly contested Congressional primary between former CIA agent Valerie Plame and New Mexico activist Teresa Leger Fernández in northern New Mexico.

Plame, who rose to national prominence when her identity was revealed during the George W. Bush administration in 2003, has tried to turn her well-known name into a campaign that state and national Democrats can buy. His campaign was launched with an eye-catching video, titled "Undercover," which called his CIA roots and featured the candidate driving an American sports car backwards.

But the main race in the Democratic district is crowded, and Leger Fernández, a longtime local political figure, has blocked more support from newspapers, national organizations, and national Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. from New York

The incumbent in New Mexico's 3rd District, Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, is leaving his seat and running for the Senate from New Mexico.