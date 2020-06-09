2020 Primary Election: 4 Things To See In Voting Races On Tuesday's Ballot

Five states voted Tuesday: Georgia, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina, and West Virginia. Georgia and West Virginia moved their primaries earlier this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Much of the most consistent primary action is in Georgia, where Democrats hope to make progress on the ballot in 2020. But there are also trends and candidates to watch out for in the other states.

Will Georgia Democrats nominate a familiar face for a possible pickup opportunity?

Georgia has not elected a Democratic senator in 20 years. But Democrats are hopeful they will defeat two Republican senators in 2020, fueled by President Donald Trump's division, the growth of Atlanta's suburbs, and voter expansion efforts led by the former state minority leader. of the House of Representatives and 2018 gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Georgia Democrats may move one step closer to their goal on Tuesday, when they choose their candidate against Republican Senator David Perdue, who has acknowledged that the Peach State is at stake.

The seven Democrats running against him include Jon Ossoff, CEO of a documentary production company whose failed bid in Congress in 2017 was the most expensive House race in history. Ossoff has raised the most money among Democratic candidates and has the high-profile endorsement of Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, the civil rights icon. Trying to avoid a runoff, he recently invested $ 450,000 of his own money in the campaign, while emphasizing his more progressive positions in criminal justice and attacking Perdue for negotiating actions during the pandemic. Perdue responded by noting that his advisers carried out the transactions and that they will no longer trade in individual companies.

Other top tier Democratic candidates include Sarah Riggs Amico, the 2018 candidate for Lt. Governor and CEO of a trucking company, and Teresa Tomlinson, a former Columbus mayor and attorney who has distinguished herself for supporting the Green New Deal and others. progressive priorities. . Tomlinson also has some high-profile endorsements from former Senator Max Cleland and former Ambassador Andrew Young. If neither candidate receives a majority on Tuesday, a second round will take place between the top two finishers on August 11.

Democrats are also trying to defeat Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to the other seat in the Georgia Senate in December after Senator Johnny Isakson announced his resignation. That election will be decided by an unusual format, in which all the candidates will be on the same ballot in November. If no candidate receives a majority, the top two finishers will advance to a second round in January.

Do you remember the closest House race of 2018? Now it's an open seat

Georgia Democrats also have their sights set on a few seats in the House of Representatives in the Atlanta metropolitan area, the types of rising mobile suburbs, and the diversified communities Democrats won across the country to win back the House in 2018.

They fell short in Georgia's seventh district, northeast of Atlanta, which was the closest race in the country in 2018. Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux was about 400 votes away before overthrowing Republican Rep. Rob Woodall in a recount. Bordeaux reappears, but Woodall, a five-term congressman, has decided to quit. Now that it's an open race, many other Democrats are running, too, as are seven Republicans who think they can keep this territory in the hands of the Republican Party.

Bourdeaux, a professor at Georgia State University who is also supported by Lewis, is the leader in fundraising across the field. He faces a handful of Democrats, including State Senator Zahra Karinshak, State Representative Brenda López Romero, and Nabilah Islam, who was backed by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, the progressive brand of fire.

Republicans running to replace Woodall include emergency room doctor Rich McCormick, state senator Renee Unterman and former Home Depot executive Lynne Homrich. The conservative Club for Growth PAC has backed McCormick, while former Gov. Nathan Deal has backed Unterman, the sponsor of the state's controversial "heartbeat" bill, which aimed to ban abortions just six weeks after pregnancy.

Will the Republican primaries win more women?

Republican women, who have traditionally struggled to win the primaries, are having a good year. Five women won Republican nominations for potentially competitive House races in the primaries last week, and several more have a chance to win their party's nomination on Tuesday for what will likely be competitive seats in November.

That's a big problem for a party that currently only has 13 women in the House compared to 88 for Democrats. (Republicans have reduced 10 women from previous sessions of Congress, when there were 23 in the House.) And at least two of them 13 women will not return next year because they have decided not to seek reelection.

Ahead of Tuesday's primaries, former Republican Rep. Karen Handel has consolidated support in Georgia's sixth district for the right to face first-year Democrat Rep. Lucy McBath, who narrowly defeated her in 2018. Handel, who first won the seat in a high-profile 2017 special election Tuesday faces a handful of other Republicans, but is running with the support of President Donald Trump, Governor Brian Kemp and most of the state's Republican congressional delegation.

In addition to Georgia's seventh district (see above), another competitive district where a woman could emerge as a Republican candidate on Tuesday is South Carolina's first district, which went from red to blue in 2018. Republicans have converted the first Democratic representative Joe Cunningham on a prime target in 2020, and two of the four Republicans in Tuesday's vote are women.

State Representative Nancy Mace, the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, is running with the support of the Club for Growth PAC and promoting her support for the President. Mace, who lost the Senate primaries to Lindsey Graham in 2014, made headlines last year for telling her own story of rape on the floor of the State House when she advocated for a rape and incest exemption on a bill against the abortion. Mount Pleasant City Councilwoman Kathy Landing is also running, and, unsurprisingly at a GOP primary in a Trump district, she's also trying to ally herself closely with the president. If no one receives a majority, the top two finishers will advance to a second round later this month.

Richard Ojeda is running for office (again)

Richard Ojeda burst onto the national scene as a 2018 Democratic House candidate in West Virginia who had voted for Trump. However, the rudely retired army paratrooper had been bitter with the President since 2016, arguing that Trump was exploiting the country of coal. It was a potentially compelling message for a Democrat in Trump's country, but it didn't work against the foreign money that nationalized the race.

A week after his double-digit loss in November 2018, Ojeda announced that he was running for the Democratic nomination for President and then resigned his seat in the state Senate. That didn't last long: He ended his presidential campaign in late January 2019. A year later, he announced an offer to the US Senate. USA

Ojeda faces two other Democrats who ran earlier. Paula Jean Swearengin, who challenged Senator Joe Manchin in the 2018 Democratic primary, reported that he raised the most money, about $ 359,000. Former South Charleston Mayor Richie Robb, who ran for governor and for the House of Representatives, has not reported raising money for the Federal Election Commission.

Despite the national support he finally received for his 2018 House of Representatives career, Ojeda's candidacy has not attracted much attention this year. He reported that he raised just about $ 31,000 for the race at the end of the pre-reporting period on May 20.

That's because whoever wins the Democratic nod will face Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito. The Republican senator is not in danger in November. She won her 2014 election by nearly 30 points, and the state has switched to more Republicans since then. Even Manchin, a well-known former two-term governor, only kept his Senate seat in 2018.