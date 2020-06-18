2020 RBC Heritage: what to know about the event

The 2020 RBC Heritage will be the second event on the PGA Tour calendar once the season officially begins again on Thursday.

RBC Heritage will follow the Charles Schwab Challenge. The season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some PGA Tour golfers have participated in two charity events when states began reopening. Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff participated in the TaylorMade Driving Relief at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning played in The Match: Champions for Charity at Capital One. Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

RBC Heritage would take place in April before moving to June.

RBC Heritage started playing in 1969 with Arnold Palmer obtaining the victory in the first event. The event was previously known as Heritage Golf Classic (1969-1970), Sea Pines Heritage Classic (1971-1976, 1979), Heritage Classic (1977-1978), Sea Pines Heritage (1980-1986), MCI Heritage Golf Classic (1987 -1994), MCI Classic (1995-2000), WorldCom Classic – The Heritage of Golf (2001-2002), MCI Heritage (2003-2005), Verizon Heritage (2006-2010) and The Heritage (2011).

RBC Heritage was initially canceled a month before the PGA announced that it was rescheduling the event.

Here are some things you should know about RBC's estate.

WHERE: Harbor Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

WHEN: June 18-21

HANDBAG: $ 7.1 million

TV: Golf Channel, CBS Sports

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: C.T. BREAD

CONNECTICUT. Pan won RBC Heritage in 2019. He defeated Matt Kuchar with one hit and finished with a score of 12 under par.

2018: SATOSHI KODAIRA

Satoshi Kodaira became the first Japanese golfer to win the event. He retained Kim Si-woo in a playoff in 2018. He finished 12 under par for the event.

2017: WESLEY BRYAN

Wesley Bryan was the last American to win RBC Heritage. In 2017, he defeated Luke Donald in one fell swoop. Finished 13 low.

2016: GRACE BRANDEN

Branden Grace won the tournament in 2016, finishing two strokes ahead of Luke Donald and Russell Knox. He scored a 9 under par.

2015: JIM FURYK

Jim Furyk came out with his second RBC Heritage victory in 2015. He narrowly defeated Kevin Kisner in a playoff. He scored 18 under par: the best score in the event since Brian Gay set a record 20 under par in 2009.