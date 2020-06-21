2020 solar eclipse: watch the June ring eclipse on Sunday

"Ring eclipses are similar to total eclipses in that the moon, Earth and the sun they are aligned so that the moon moves directly in front of the Sun as seen from Earth, "said Alex Young, associate director of science in the division of heliophysics at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

"But a total eclipse does not occur, that is, the moon does not completely block the visible disk of the sun because the moon is further away, and therefore its apparent size in the sky is (slightly) smaller than the sun. This means that a small ring ring of the solar disk is visible around the moon. "

Young said that solar eclipses occur approximately two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. There was a lunar eclipse on June 5 and the next one occurs on July 5.

The annular eclipse will begin at 12:47 a.m. ET (4:47 UTC) on June 21 and will cross a narrow road that begins at dawn in Africa and eventually moves to China before ending at sunset over the Pacific Ocean. It will peak at 2:40 a.m. ET (6:40 UTC) and will end around 4:32 a.m. ET (8:32 UTC).

The partial eclipse will begin at 11:45 p.m. ET (3:45 UTC) on June 20 and ends at 5:34 a.m. ET (9:34 UTC) on June 21.

Visit TimeandDate.com for the most specific times in your area.

It will be visible over central Africa, the southern Arabian Peninsula, Pakistan, northern India and central southern China, Young said. A partial eclipse will be seen in most of Asia, Africa, southern and eastern Europe, northern Australia and parts of the Pacific and Indian Oceans, he added.

And of course, if the weather allows it, I hope the sky is clear.

The entire eclipse will last approximately 3.75 hours, but the duration as it passes over individual locations will be equal to about a minute and a half. During the peak, that will actually be shortened to just over 30 seconds.

If you want to see the annular eclipse but live outside the viewing area, The Virtual Telescope Project will share a live view.

How to look

Although this is not a total solar eclipse, you should still observe the eclipse using safety measures.

"Because the Sun is so incredibly bright, it is still too bright to look at it with unprotected eyes," Young said. "You need safety glasses or special filters to use with telescopes or binoculars."

Any glimpse of the sun's shine is not only uncomfortable, it's dangerous. Looking directly at the powerful brightness of the sun can cause damage to the retina, the light-sensitive part of the eye. Even the least amount of exposure can cause blurred vision or temporary blindness. The problem is, you won't know if it's temporary at first.

Whether you wear the cardboard eclipse glasses or a handheld card with a single rectangular view, the most important feature is the filter. Make sure your eclipse glasses meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard. Eclipse glasses can be worn over normal glasses.

To test safety, the only thing you can see through a secure sunscreen is the sun itself. If you look through and the sun is too bright, out of focus, or surrounded by a cloudy haze, or if you can see things like ordinary household lights, the lenses are not safe.

If you're tempted to reuse eclipse glasses that are three years old or older, they were made before the international safety standard was in effect and come with a warning that you can't look through them for more than three minutes at a time. time. These should be discarded, according to the American Astronomical Society.

Security First

If you plan to view the eclipse through a camera, telescope, or binoculars, purchase a sunscreen to attach to the end of the lens. But don't wear eclipse glasses while looking through any of these. The concentrated light will pass through the filters and injure the eyes.

Here are some safety tips to remember, according to the American Astronomical Society: