2020 state polls show a clear shift toward Democrats since the protests began





Forty-six percent of likely voters would vote for Greenfield if the elections were held today compared to 43% who would vote for Republican Senator Joni Ernst, an advantage within the margin of error for the challenger.

While it's still early and things could change, this Iowa poll, conducted by Selzer & Co., is the latest statewide poll for the White House or Senate race to show a clear shift toward Democrats since the elections began. protests across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

These state polls taken together suggest that the move toward former Vice President Joe Biden seen in national polls is being channeled toward the state level.

As before, I collected all the phone status surveys that called cell phones. This time I limited my dataset to surveys conducted after the protests started. I then compared the result of those questions with the 2016 presidential vote in the state. Altogether, we're looking at 11 questions asked about the presidential or Senate race in any particular state.