2020 state polls show a clear shift toward Democrats since the protests began

Forty-six percent of likely voters would vote for Greenfield if the elections were held today compared to 43% who would vote for Republican Senator Joni Ernst, an advantage within the margin of error for the challenger.
While it's still early and things could change, this Iowa poll, conducted by Selzer & Co., is the latest statewide poll for the White House or Senate race to show a clear shift toward Democrats since the elections began. protests across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.
These state polls taken together suggest that the move toward former Vice President Joe Biden seen in national polls is being channeled toward the state level.
As before, I collected all the phone status surveys that called cell phones. This time I limited my dataset to surveys conducted after the protests started. I then compared the result of those questions with the 2016 presidential vote in the state. Altogether, we're looking at 11 questions asked about the presidential or Senate race in any particular state.
The Democratic candidate is ahead of Hillary Clinton by an average of 10 points. Although the sample size is small, the average average performance was within one point of the 10-point average when examining Senate and presidential careers as distinct groups. When a similar calculation was made about a month ago, Biden was doing about 5 or 6 points better than Clinton on average in state polls.
The latest state polls imply that Biden has a double-digit national advantage since Clinton won the popular vote by 2 points. These state polls are synchronized with national polls that show Biden's 10-point lead.
Importantly, many of these surveys have been conducted in all the states that are the heart of the 2020 battlefield. States like Arizona and Wisconsin are included in this group. The polls have also been conducted in states where Biden would like to win, but there are no mandatory wins for him, like Ohio and Texas. Crucially, these are demographically distinct states in different regions of the country, indicating that Trump is losing ground in many different places.
Taken together, it is the latest evidence that Trump cannot count on the polling station to save him. The clues that Biden is gaining right now are a far cry from any potential voting error like the one that occurred statewide in 2016. The former vice president is simply way ahead of Trump right now.
Focusing specifically on the Senate, the limited data we have at the moment is consistent with the idea that Republican candidates will not be able to hide from Trump's unpopularity. If you continue to have a low 40 approval rating nationwide, there is a good chance it will cost Republican control of the Senate.
Polls and basics did not point to Iowa being a dropout in early May, when I did a breakdown of individual Senate races. Ernst was a favorite, although he was the kind of seat that could break Democrats in a good mood. That's what the latest polls indicate could very well be happening.
We see the same movement in Arizona. Democrat Mark Kelly was a favorite over Republican Senator Martha McSally in early May, but his lead in the average poll was 6 points. A Fox News poll released in June boosted Kelly by 13 points, a doubling of her lead earlier this year.
Any one of these surveys, individually, could be outliers. However, not all are.
In their entirety, they suggest that Republicans from top to bottom on the ballot be stopped from working for the next four and a half months.