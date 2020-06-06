2020 Tokyo wannabe Sophie McKinna working two jobs to achieve the Olympic dream

That has been the reality for Britain's Sophie McKinna, who has been balancing her dream of Olympic glory with working as a custodial officer and gym instructor for years.

His work with the local police makes up the majority of his income and serves as a perfect distraction from his sports career, even if things get hot occasionally.

"We are like gorillas. If people start kicking, we take care of it, so it is an interesting job," he told CNN Sport.

Reject financing

The nature of the job requires McKinna to stay calm during some test situations, but it's a challenge he enjoys as his pitches get bigger and bigger.

"You walk in and every day is different," he said. "You don't know what you're going to get.

"I really enjoy my job and it gives me that head space away from athletics."

The recent blockade has only underlined how important such a distraction is to McKinna, who has temporarily strayed from her role to stay safe from the virus.

He has been able to continue training in his garden, but he has difficulties living, sleeping and practicing in the same place.

It is for this reason that McKinna chose to turn down British Athletics funds earlier this year, a move that caused her to turn down £ 15,000 a year and the opportunity to become a professional.

What seems like a strange decision made perfect sense to McKinna, who was determined that nothing would alter her preparation before an Olympic year.

"If I became a professional athlete, my brain would go crazy because it would be too close," he said.

"I learned it in isolation because I'm right on top of where I'm training […] so you don't have that little spark or buzz I usually have.

"If I became a professional athlete, that would be my reality every day and I don't think I will cope particularly well."

"Painful" postponement

McKinna had almost guaranteed her seat on the plane to Tokyo 2020 this summer before the show was postponed amid the coronavirus crisis.

He had already thrown the required qualifying distance at the Doha World Championship in 2019 and only needed to finish in the top two in the British championship, something that is within his capabilities.

Admitting that her initial reaction to the postponement was disappointing, the 25-year-old was quick to put things in perspective.

"It was painful and the instantaneous reaction is to think that there has to be some way to move on," said McKinna, who worked tirelessly for 12 years to reach his enviable position.

"Sport is very important in my life, but people who lose their lives and loved ones are much more important than throwing a ball as far as I can."

& # 39; Typical teenager & # 39;

Although the sport was apparently his destiny, his grandfather was a professional footballer and manager for Norwich City, shooting was not his initial vocation.

Instead, it was the most glamorous appeal of speed racing that caught his attention first, and his talent was clear locally.

Despite a wealth of county medals, he knew he would never break into the world elite as a sprinter.

In fact, it was her mother who persuaded her reluctant 13-year-old daughter to try to launch.

"As a typical teenager, I said 'No, I'm not doing that, it's not great, there's no chance'. Obviously I ended up doing it because she paid for it and I would get in trouble if I didn't," she recalls.

Virtual competition

Within eight weeks of that first session, McKinna finished second in her age group at the national championships and quickly recognized her own potential.

She has not looked back since.

Last year we saw her launch her best life at the World Championship in Doha, a moment that was met with sheer ecstasy and a celebratory race down the track.

It was that release that confirmed his place in Tokyo, an experience that will now have to wait until next year.

Meanwhile, McKinna has had to cope with virtual competitions through video calls.

She and other British athletes have so far competed in two virtual competitions in which fans around the world are encouraged to videotape themselves by releasing whatever is available to them.

The initiative has also been raising money for the British NHS while continuing to fight the pandemic.

"It is close to my heart and it is something I want to get involved in," said McKinna, whose sister works at a hospital.

"It's also about putting the releases to the forefront. You don't normally see gunshots on television; they are usually running events, so it's good to be the only event."

"It's really nice to watch. People were drawing chalk circles on the floor and just trying."