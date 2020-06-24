2020 Travelers Championship: what to know about the event

The Travelers Championship is one of the largest golf tournaments not considered in the Grand Slam category in sport.

The 2020 event will be totally different from previous tournaments. The TPC River Highlands course in Cromwell, Connecticut will be unventilated due to safeguards amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This week's event will feature some of the best courses in tournament history. Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are expected to play golf.

The tournament is also working with the Hartford Foundation for Public Donations to help build positive relationships between police officers and African Americans and other communities of color.

Here are other things you should know about the tournament.

WHERE: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut.

WHEN: June 25-28

PRIZE FUND: $ 7.2 million

TV: Golf Channel, CBS

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: CHEZ REAVIE

Chez Reavie won his first Travelers Championship last year. He scored 17 under par and defeated Keegan Bradley and Zach Sucher by four shots.

2018: BUBBA WATSON

Bubba Watson picked up his third Travelers Championship in 2018. He scored 17 under par and built a comfortable three-stroke lead over Paul Casey, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes and Beau Hossler.

2017: JORDAN SPIETH

Jordan Spieth added a Travelers Championship trophy to his career in 2017. The young star needed a tiebreaker to beat Daniel Berger. Spieth scored a 12-under par.

2016: RUSSELL KNOX

Russell Knox is the only international player since 2013 to win a Traveler title. Knox of Scotland narrowly defeated Jerry Kelly. He finished with a 14 under par.

2015: BUBBA WATSON

Bubba Watson won his second Travelers Championship in 2015. He needed a playoff to beat Paul Casey. Watson finished with a pair of 16 bass. It gained its first Travelers in 2010.

BETTING Odds

Who are the favorites to win the travelers? Rory McIlroy (+1200), Justin Thomas (+1200), Bryson DeChambeau (+1200), Brooks Koepka (+1800), Jon Rahm (+1800), Webb Simpson (+2000), Patrick Cantlay (+2200), and Dustin Johnson (+2500).

What must be considered? Alex Donohue, an expert in the sports betting industry at Bet-NJ.com, says to keep an eye on Bryson DeChambeau during the tournament.

“Bryson DeChambeau has kept his promise to get muscular and enters the PGA Travelers Championship thanks to the good form in his two starts since closing, due to the precision of his tee shots. Predictors predict that this weekend's event will be a haven for great hitters and DeChambeau's form, as well as his move to a 5.5 degree driver, rather than using a 9-10.5, is the reason why is the joint favorite to win, "said Donohue. he says.

DeChambeau was 27/1 to win this tournament 12 months ago.

"The Oddsmakers are preparing for a high-probability winner because of the unique way the tournament has been valued. Shape plays a huge role in a player's odds, and the recent break means a player can play much better than bettors expect. "

Betting odds are courtesy of Bet-NJ.com.

Associated Press contributed to this report.