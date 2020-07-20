2020 US election: how low can Donald Trump go?

Former Vice President Joe Biden has spent the past few weeks delivering a series of political speeches, without much fanfare. (However, Biden's campaign can't be too annoying, as long as polls continue to show his candidate standing out in front of President Donald Trump. More on that below.)

A news item from Biden that will definitely make its way with the public will be his vice presidential election. Biden has previously said he would like to have a decided decision in early August, but cannot make an announcement until the start of the Democratic National Convention on August 17.

As Biden and his team navigate what we assume to be the final stages of their decisions, it's worth considering how much their big lead advantage could influence their selection.

Does Biden lean more toward a government election, like former ambassador Susan Rice, and does it seem more likely in polls that he is the 46th president?

Or do you continue with a geographic selection that helps you in a particular state or region, believing that the race will inevitably be tight and you need to make sure you are running at full speed at the finish line?

Anyone who tells you that they know the answers to those questions is lying. Veepstakes is notoriously difficult to predict since people who know it don't say it. (Of course, people who don't know talk tirelessly about it!)

So stay tuned. And in the meantime, check out my latest rankings of the 10 most likely women to end up as Biden's pick.

4. Will any state be closed again?

As the coronavirus continues to rage in the south and southwest and governors struggling to gain control, questions are being raised about whether a full shutdown, as the country did in April, may be the only solution to curb the spread.

In Florida, Democrats in Congress wrote a letter to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis asking him to make wearing masks mandatory and to shut down parts of South Florida. In California, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN's Jake Tapper that his city is "on the verge" of another shutdown. An opinion piece on Azcentral.com urged Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey to "enact the state mask and orders to stay home."

Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, who had been skeptical of the need for complete closings amid these latest outbreaks, said last week that surge states should "seriously consider closure."

Obviously, re-closing a state carries huge economic and political consequences that no governor wants to deal with, now or never. But what if that seems like the only option to keep your constituents safe?

3. What is on the McConnell coronavirus bill?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to reveal the details of a new coronavirus relief bill next week in what is already shaping up to be a major fight not only with Democrats but also with the Trump White House.

As The Washington Post reported on Saturday night:

"The Trump administration is trying to block billions of dollars for states to test and trace contacts on the upcoming coronavirus relief bill," people involved in the talks said Saturday.

"The administration is also trying to block billions of dollars that Republican senators want to allocate to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and billions more for the Pentagon and the State Department to address the pandemic in the country and abroad, people said. "

Wow At a time when coronavirus cases continue to rise (more than 70,000 cases were reported across the country on Saturday), it seems more than a little strange that the Trump administration is pushing to cut money for the CDC, not to mention the cuts in testing and contact tracking dollars for states.

And even if Senate and White House Republicans work out their differences, there is still the question of whether Democrats will agree to any plans.

On Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed dismay at McConnell's lack of communication about the legislation; "We haven't heard a peep from McConnell or the Republicans or the administration about any proposal, even though we've been asking for weeks and weeks and weeks," said the New York Democrat.

Remember this: Congress is scheduled to leave at the end of the month, for (at least) one month. That means that if a coronavirus stimulus package is not done between now and July 31, it may not be done at all.

2. The mask debate, part 1 million

Last week in this space, I noticed that the debate over wearing masks was not over simply because Trump chose to wear one during a weekend visit to Walter Reed Hospital.

Cue Trump in a Sunday interview with Chris Wallace of Fox News about whether he would consider a national mask mandate:

"No, I want people to have some freedom. And I don't believe in that, no. I don't believe in the statement that if everyone wore a mask, it would all go away … Everyone who says don't wear a mask: suddenly everyone should wear a mask, and as you know, masks also cause problems. That said, I believe in masks. I think masks are good. "

How?

So Trump does not believe in demanding the use of masks. And he believes that "masks also cause problems. But he is also a" believer in masks "and thinks they are" good ".

If that's not a mixed message, I don't know what is. It is depressing because the science here is clear. The masks may not completely remove the coronavirus, but, in the words of CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield: "Cloth overlays are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus, particularly when used universally within a community setting. "

That the President of the United States continues to issue a public health measure as a kind of thermometer of freedom means that his followers still believe that wearing a mask (or not) is a political statement.

It is not. It is common sense. And doing something for the common good.

1. How low can Trump go?

It just keeps getting worse for Trump.

On Sunday, a Washington Post-ABC News poll showed him behind Biden by 15 points, 55% to 40%. That's the third national poll in the space of a week that has shown Trump behind Biden by double digits. An NBC-Wall Street Journal poll brought Biden up 11, while a Quinnipiac University poll set the margin at Biden +15. A Fox News poll released Sunday brought Biden up 8. Biden's lead on the Real Clear Politics average of all national polls now exceeds 8 points.

The question now is whether Trump has hit rock bottom or if there is still more room to slide. As CNN's Harry Enten pointed out last week, there is some evidence that Trump's base could be leaving him for his handling of the coronavirus. (In the Post-ABC survey, only 1 in 3 (34%) says they trust Trump to handle the pandemic, while 64% say they don't.)

Trump's reelection is already in serious shape. And any Republican who is willing to share the ballot with him on November 3 is already very concerned about what the president's poor performance means for his chances.

If Trump's numbers drop in the vote, as anywhere in the 1930s, Republicans will try to escape him. Hell, if Trump's numbers stay even close to where they are now for another month, watch the rats try to jump off the ship.