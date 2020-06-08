2020 US election: Trump's chaos presidency has turned against him and other stories this week

Joe Biden has said he hopes to announce his vice presidential election around August 1 and that he and his background investigation committee are studying a dozen potential candidates.

But later and later, it seems that only one of those candidates, California Senator Kamala Harris, has become a big favorite to be chosen.

Harris, who is African American and American Indian, would be the first woman of color on a national ticket to any major party, a significant historical moment when the country's racial divide is on display for everyone to see.

She also has a background in law and order, is the former California Attorney General, which would probably put her in a prime position to lead significant police reform in this country if the Biden-Harris ticket wins in the fall. (Harris has also worked hard to remove some of the sharpest edges from his California prosecutorial record.)

Of course, until the selection is made, there is always a chance that Biden will look elsewhere. But Harris is the obvious choice at the moment.

4. The cracks begin to show, but …

In recent days, we have seen President Donald Trump's convictions by his former defense secretary, his former chief of staff, his former director of national intelligence, and his one Republican party. eminence grise Colin Powell

The New York Times reports that many of the party's most notable names, including former President George W. Bush, will not vote for Trump in November. (A Bush spokesman rejected that report Sunday morning.)

And yet the establishment of the party remains largely silent. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) appears to be in head-in-the-sand mode, insisting he simply won't get involved in questions about how Trump has handled the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd. .

When Trump tweeted late last week that he would endorse "any candidate … good or bad" Against Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) after her support of former Defense Secretary James Mattis's criticism of the President, he did not deserve any defense from his colleagues.

The disconnect between former party leaders, and former members of the Trump administration, and those still in office is remarkable.

The question going forward is whether the latest wave of out-of-office Republicans coming out against Trump changes the dynamic for those who are still in office. In short: is there security in numbers?

My guess? No.

3. Biden hiding?

While the former vice president took on a slightly larger public profile over the past week, as protests engulfed the country, the truth is that he has been nearly invisible for much of the past few months.

Some of this is born out of necessity. Biden, 77, is a prime target for the coronavirus, and his decision to stay largely (and close) to his Delaware home makes good medical sense.

Apparently some are born from strategy. The truth is, the less news Biden makes, the better for him. While he has been largely relegated to background noise amid the country's fight against Covid-19, his numbers against Trump have been strengthened. (More on that below).

See Trump and Biden face-to-face polls

And on the occasions when Biden has ventured into the world outside of the script, he has struggled a lot. His now infamous "you're not black" trick in an interview with Charlemagne that God conducted several days of negative news coverage, providing Trump with a respite from the ongoing scrutiny over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

For Biden, who is notoriously prone to failure, his best approach, as long as he can get away with it, may be to give scripted speeches and comments and avoid doing anything to draw attention to himself.

That's especially true if Trump continues to look like he's withering under the bright lights.

Biden will travel to Houston, Texas on Monday to meet privately with Floyd's family and offer their condolences, according to a Biden aide.

The former vice president will also record a video message for Floyd's funeral on Tuesday, but Biden does not plan to attend the service because his team did not want to cause interruptions in his protection from the Secret Service.

2. Slippage of swing state

Wherever you look, there is bad poll news for Trump.

On Sunday morning, the Detroit Free Press released a poll showing him behind Biden by 12 points in Michigan.

That comes just days after polls in Wisconsin, Arizona, Ohio, and Texas suggested Trump is behind his 2016 performance, sometimes wrong. And his standing in national polls against Biden is not better.

While Trump continues to publicly insist that everything is fine ("I think even before today, our polls were: the polls I've seen and the polls we do look great," Trump said Friday), there is evidence that Beneath the surface that the President is increasingly concerned.

As CNN reported on Friday, Trump met with his senior campaign staff late last week amid growing concerns that his position in changing key states is declining.

What can Trump do to reverse these swinging state struggles? He and his campaign are betting hugely on Friday's surprisingly strong job numbers are the beginning of an economic recovery to the downturn that will restore its position in places like Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio.

If not? It could lead to a large-scale loss of the Electoral College.

1. The President of Chaos

In a Republican presidential debate in December 2015, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush made this prediction about then-candidate Donald Trump: "He is a candidate for chaos. And he would be a president of chaos."

That quote was profoundly prophetic. Trump as president seems to welcome chaos, using his Twitter feed to attack in 100 directions at once, throwing friends in the water to see who is responding and how.

Even after a single day of tweets, comments, and pronouncements from Trump, it's exhausting. It is difficult to know where to look. Or what to read. Or look There are so many things: a flurry of activity, with everything moving so fast that it's hard to focus anything in your line of sight.

Which, for the most part, is how Trump wants it. He believes that he thrives on this chaos, that he is able to navigate it in a way that others cannot.

However, that chaos theory has taken a turn in recent weeks. The combined effect of the (still) ongoing coronavirus pandemic with protests across the country has created a level of uncertainty that causes people to turn to the President for a stable response. And the characteristics of Trump's chaos are insufficient balm for those concerns.

That is bad news for Trump. No one likes to feel that their world is rapidly spiraling out of control. And they like it even less when they feel that their top elected leader is making the chaos worse instead of better.

It is no coincidence, then, that according to the above, Trump's numbers fall in the changing states where he needs to win.

And here is the problem for a president of chaos: when people want stability and calm, you have no idea how to give it to them.