2020 US election: why the dumb mask debate is not over

All of which raises a simple question: Are some or many states going to need to be closed to contain the virus? And even if the data (and science) suggests quarantine is the right move, will these Republican governors who pushed so hard to reopen be willing to admit they were wrong?

"If we don't stop the spread of Covid-19 … the next step would be a block," Abbott said. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has been less willing to talk about the need for a shutdown.

At what point do any of these governors bow to the reality of numbers? And if they don't, then what?

4. Schools, schools, schools.

With some states set to start school next month, the debate on whether to send children back to school (and for how long) will take center stage this week.

And, if Sunday is an indication of the Trump administration's position on the decidedly complex issue, it will be difficult in the coming weeks.

Here's an exchange between CNN's Dana Bash and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos:

Bash: "Yes or no: Can you assure students, teachers, and parents that they will not get coronavirus because they will go back to school?"

Devos: "Well, the key is that children have to go back to school."

Uh, I guess it seems to me that the "key" is to ensure that children, teachers and administrators can be safe at school.

Devos' statement came just 48 hours after Larry Kudlow, Trump's top economic adviser, played down the entire school debate.

"Just go back to school, we can do that," Kudlow told reporters on Friday. "And you know, you can social distance, you can take your temperature, you can test yourself, you can distance yourself, come on, it's not that difficult."

On top of all that, the fact that Trump himself continues to pressure governors to reopen schools and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to modify his reopening guidelines, and you have a powerful problem.

Over-simplifying and minimizing the threat, of course, won't change it. The virus is immune to politics. What should already be obvious.

3. He's starting to be late for Trump

There are 16 weeks between now and the November elections. And the electoral map continues to worsen for the incumbent as the public increasingly turns against their handling of the coronavirus.

A trio of new polls released Sunday morning by CBS News show Trump struggling in the states that have been hit hardest by this latest surge in coronavirus. In Florida, former Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump by six points. In Texas, it is Trump 46%, Biden 45% and the two candidates are tied at 46% in Arizona.

Those are simply the latest evidence that the political environment has seriously eroded Trump (and the Republicans who voted against). In national polls, it follows Biden by high single digits or low double digits. In variable-state surveys, things are just as bad, if not worse.

Disabled nonpartisan politicians have suggested that a Democratic "tsunami" is being built, and even Republican strategists admit that things look very bad.

Equally important, Trump shows no sign of changing his strategy, either in terms of his approach to public health or his policy. He continues to run a primary-style campaign, even when it's clearly not working. If you don't change your strategy, well, it's hard to see your political chances improve.

2. A stone silence

Trump's decision to forgive his old friend Roger Stone, who was convicted of seven felony charges, such as lying to Congress and trying to manipulate a witness in the Russian interference investigation, has not contributed much in terms of comments from the Republicans in Congress.

The likes of Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and other Trump supporters in Congress rushed to his defense, explaining the forgiveness as a kind of exposition of the "Russia hoax," which, of course, is not a hoax.

The only high-profile exception is Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who criticized the decision as "unprecedented historical corruption: a US president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to protect that same president."

Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey also said it was Trump's "mistake" to forgive Stone.

Will any other Republican leader follow Romney's example? If the past is a prologue, almost certainly not. They will resort to phrases like: "The president has the right to forgive anyone he wants."

Why? Not because they think that what Trump is doing is correct. (For the most part, they know it isn't.) But, rather because they are afraid of the political consequences of crossing Trump.

Maybe this time it will be different. But I doubt it.

1. Trump was wearing a mask but …

Yes, Trump finally wore a mask in public during a visit to the Walter Reed Hospital on Saturday, the first time he has done so since the first coronavirus-related death on American soil nearly five months ago.

But, if you listen to what he said while doing it, there is no reason to believe that his views on masking (or not) have changed.

Here it is (bold is mine):

"Well, he probably has a mask, if you should know that. I mean, he probably has a mask. I think when you're in a hospital, especially in that particular setting, where you're talking to a lot of soldiers and people who, in some cases, end up coming out of the operating tables, I think it's a great thing to wear a mask. I have never been against masks, but I do think they have a time and a place"

That is not exactly a resonant backing for masks. And, given all the masked skepticism that Trump has helped foster in the past few months, it should be a flashing red light for people who think this whole silly debate is finally behind us.

Trump, stubborn and convinced that his own correction, even when the facts do not confirm it (as they often do not), will surely not give in to the mistake he has been wearing the mask.

The full "time and place" line tells you everything you need to know about where Trump is headed next. He will say he wore a mask at Walter Reed because it was a hospital. And it will continue to express not-so-subtle skepticism about the broader need to wear masks.

Which is terrible for the country. Because masks are our best defense to mitigate the spread of the virus, which is currently spreading in the South and Southwest.

Trump, of course, has shown little concern for the country's broader public health. And Saturday does not change anything about that reality.