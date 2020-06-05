2020s Movies Are Finally Bringing Back Smart Sci-Fi

With movies like Tenet, Dune, and the sequels to Avatar on the horizon, the 2020s is shaping up to be a rewarding time for smart science fiction movies.

The 2020s is bringing smart science fiction movies back. Whether it's space exploration, artificial intelligence, or the impact of technology on society, the science fiction genre has never avoided asking tricky questions about humanity's understanding of how the universe works. Storytellers have long explored these themes through the lens of pop culture, and the past few years have been no exception. Only on the small screen, it shows how Westworld, Star Trek: Picardand Developers They have used science fiction tropes to examine everything from the nature of identity to modern political ideologies.

Conventional film, however, is another matter. Provocative science fiction has always had a home in the world of independent and / or non-American cinema (see High life for a recent example), however, there has been a notable focus on broad releases that prioritize big science fiction ideas over show business in recent years. For the most part, exceptions to that rule have had trouble meeting their budgets or haven't had a big impact at the box office.

With Christopher Nolan & # 39; s BeginningDenis Villeneuve Duneand James Cameron's Avatar With sequels on the horizon, the next decade has the potential to be a more rewarding time for fans of smart science fiction movies. But before we get into that, it's worth looking back at why these types of science fiction movies started to go out of style in the second half of the 2010s.

Hollywood stopped making smart science fiction movies

In the beginning, the 2010s was a great time for smart science fiction movies. The decade began with Nolan & # 39; s Start, which was widely praised as a worthy successor to Matrix and similar blockbusters that successfully combine crowd-pleasing emotions with mind-blowing science fiction concepts. Four years after that, Nolan led the public into outer space with Interstellar, a store pole that covers the box office with shades of 2001: a space odyssey, but a much richer emotional core. Around the same period of time, Gravity and The Martian he made a lot of money while bringing lots of critical praise (and, in GravityIn Oscar's case, Oscar wins) for the way they use space as a means of examining issues such as the effects of emotional trauma and the importance of rational and scientific thinking. Even big budget sequels and prequels like 2010 TRON: Legacy and 2012 Prometheus They wrestled with ideas about gods, monsters, and creators amid light cycle race sequences and people killed in the face by less-than-friendly alien life forms.

Little by little, things started to change after that. Movies acclaimed as Ex machina and Arrival explored the complexities of human nature and communication while telling stories about A.I. Individuals and aliens in 2015 and 2016, however, both had far less commercial success than many sci-fi offerings from just a few years earlier. Then in 2017, Blade Runner 2049 It became the last truly "smart" science fiction movie to leave a significant footprint at the box office, but it didn't do enough to cover its costs. Part of the problem was that these movies leaned more strictly towards moviegoers older than things like Start (which has a relatively broader appeal), doubly rated R Ex machina and Bounty hunter continuation. This was also when shared universe movies and superhero movies went from being extremely popular to the dominant form of popular entertainment in Hollywood. Conventional thought-provoking science fiction movies didn't completely disappear after that (both Annihilation and Ad Astra It came out in the last two years), but they weren't thriving as they were a few years before, either.

Smart science fiction movies are finally making a comeback

Fortunately, it looks like things could be about to change in that regard. Nolan is in the final stages of finishing his new original science fiction pole. Beginning, a James Bond-style international spy thriller with the twist of being its heroes must wear something called "investment of time" to save the day Elsewhere Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 director Villeneuve is preparing Dune, his adaptation of the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 science fiction novel about royal families fighting for control of the planet Arrakis and its precious natural resource Melange or "The Spice" (a substance necessary for interstellar travel) . Finally, after more than ten years of development, Cameron is preparing to take viewers not just one, but four trips back to the world of Pandora with his Avatar aftermath Its actual plots are mostly under wraps at the moment, but will certainly carry over the environmental themes from the first Avatar, along with his science fiction ideas about technology that can transfer a human being's consciousness from one body to another (either man-made or of foreign origin).

They are far from the only announced science fiction movies that promise to mix brains with entertainment. There is also the next Bios, a science fiction drama starring Tom Hanks as inventor, and the last man on earth, who decides to build an android to keep him company; Tomorrow's war, The LEGO Batman movie director Chris McKay's poaching action thriller where, hoping to win a battle with an invading alien army, scientists devise a way to "recruit" the best soldiers from the past to fight in the present; and Matrix 4, a revival of the franchise that, if director and The Matrix Co-creator Lana Wachowski's recent work is an indicator, it could be even crazier than the original movie. That list is far from all-encompassing, only showing how these kinds of sci-fi features have the potential to be back in vogue.

How science fiction movies in the 2020s can improve

There is no sure recipe for success in Hollywood, so there is no way to ensure that this smarter kind of science fiction entertainment can be sustained … though, there are ways to improve your chances. On the one hand, these films have to try to attract the widest possible audience; many people were dumbfounded when the Beginning trailer released in Fortnite, but it was a smart way to sell the film to a younger audience (i.e. teens playing Fortnite) that has never been the target audience for Nolan's science fiction stores. This could be particularly difficult for something like Dune, considering that the film has a very good chance of being rated R, like most Villeneuve films. (Herbet's source material certainly lends itself to that rating.) This is where marketing comes back into play; Dune has a star-studded cast that includes big names ranging from young heartbreakers like Timothée Chalamet to Star Wars and Marvel / DC actors (Oscar Issac, Jason Momoa, Zendaya) and seasoned big screen veterans (Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling), so your promotional campaign should use this to sell the movie to people across the board, including those who might not necessarily be excited to see a serious space opera about a geopolitical conflict.

Even the Avatar the aftermath comes with its fair share of risks. It is never advisable to bet against Cameron at the box office, however the first Avatar It has left a curiously small cultural footprint for a movie that grossed $ 2.79 billion theatrically (and in 2009, no less). His use of immersive, photorealistic CGI scenes / characters has also become an industry standard in the decade since its release, so once again it's up to marketing to convince the public. Avatar 2 And their follow-ups will be equally groundbreaking in the way they use motion capture to bring scenarios like Pandora's oceans to life, but they also have a more compelling and less dated narrative (read: No More White Saviors) to go with everyone. technical magic. That will be the key to keeping science fiction movies smart overall: reminding the masses that they can be entertaining and meaningful, and they don't have to choose between one or the other. Do that and there may be hope for them still.

