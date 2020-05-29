2021 Acura TLX and Type S have turbo engines and very sharp styling

Acura



The Acura TLX has a bad rap against more traditional luxury / sports sedans like the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Your badge may not have the same influence in some circles, but the TLX offers equivalent levels of performance, luxury and technology on board like these rivals, and also for less money.

With the 2021 TLX, Acura is really working to increase the sedan's wow factor, while remaining true to its mission of offering many features for the money. And honestly, if this new TLX drives as well as it looks, this could be the time when the gap between Acura and the Germans finally begins to close.



Type S is back

The 2021 TLX marks the return of the Acura Type S line, and it's not just a trim and tape updo, either. When next spring arrives, the TLX will be powered by a new 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine, combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission and the company's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive technology. Unfortunately, Acura won't release any official Type S specs as part of Thursday's debut, but I heard that this sportier sedan will make a big impact, at least over 300 horsepower. Unique suspension calibration and larger Brembo brakes will help Type S road performance, though again Acura reps still can't confirm how different the two TLX models will be. Stay tuned; I am very excited.

Fortunately, even the regular 2021 TLX has a lot to offer. Its design is slightly dimmed compared to the Type S, but make no mistake, this sedan is very attractive. The TLX mounts on a new platform and is approximately 3 inches longer, 2 inches wider, and half an inch shorter than its predecessor, with a wheelbase that has stretched nearly 4 inches. More importantly, Acura increased the length of the dash to the axle of the TLX by about 7 inches, giving the sedan a slightly more rear-wheel drive appearance. It is not as pronounced as in the Type S 2019 concept – the car that TLX Design Preview – But the change here is still quite remarkable, and welcome.

2021 Acura TLX is a slim sedan, with or without the Type S insignia

It's easier to spot a Type S from the back. The Type S not only has a set of four tailpipes, but has a black finish on the license plate housing, as well as a black spoiler (although the A-Spec also has the latter). Type S also mounts on 20-inch wheels, while standard TLX models are 18 or 19 years old, depending on the fit. And while each TLX comes standard with LED headlights, the Type S loses its fog lights in favor of larger mesh air intakes. Acura showed me a standard TLX (in its loaded Advance version) and a TLX Type S earlier this month, and honestly they both look great in person. The base car doesn't sacrifice style.

Other interesting details? Take a look at how the piano black trim on the tops of the mirror caps makes them blend in with the windows. Also note the signature of the "chicane" LED taillight, which comes on all models. Oh, and possibly best of all, the Type S will be offered in a shade of yellow called Tiger Eye Pearl, which looks totally radical (in photos, anyway).

Acura TLX: 2020 vs. 2021 2020 Acura TLX 2.4L 2021 Acura TLX 2.0L Engine 2.4 liters I4 2.0 liter turbo I4 Power 206 hp 272 hp Torque 182 lb-ft 280 lb-ft Transmission 8-speed DCT 10-speed automatic Distance between axis 109.3 in 113.0 in Length 191.7 in 194.6 in Width 73.0 in 75.2 in Height 57.0 in 56.4 in Passenger volume 93.3 cubic feet 93.4 cubic feet Cargo volume 13.2 cubic feet 13.5 cubic feet

Turbos for everyone

I'll say it again: beyond the fact that the Type S has a 3.0-liter V6, 10-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive, there are no more performance specs to discuss at the moment. The rest of the 2021 TLX range will be powered by a 2.0-liter I4 turbo engine, the same one you'll find in the RDX crossover, and uses a 10-speed gearbox. Front wheel drive is standard, SH-AWD is optional.

The 2.0T is rated at 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, which compares nicely with the four-cylinder turbocharged engines of the TLX's competitors. These are 66 hp and 98 pound-foot increases over the outgoing TLX's naturally aspirated 2.4-liter 2.4-liter I4. And while the 2.0T could go down 18 hp compared to the 2020 TLX V6 3.5 literIt has 13 more foot-pounds of torque, delivered lower in the rev range. Acura doesn't have fuel economy numbers available yet, but it expects the 2.0-liter engine to perform much better than the V6, which was rated in a dismal city of 20 mpg, 29 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined with all – wheel transmission.

Acura recently promoted the new TLX double wishbone front suspension, which replaces the MacPherson strut configuration of the old car. This should offer better cornering grip and is combined with the multi-link rear suspension geometry. The other big mechanical changes are variable ratio programming for electrically-assisted power steering, and a shift from hydraulic to servo-electronic assistance for the brakes. TLX Advance and Type S models also have adaptive dampers.

Each TLX will come with the usual Comfort, Normal and Sport driving modes, and the Type S will get an additional Sport Plus program. There's also a new individual setup, accessed by pressing the large dynamic mode button in the center of the center console, where drivers can adjust parameters for throttle, transmission, steering, adaptive dampers (if they're equipped), etc.

Luxury and technology in high supply

Inside the TLX, Acura went to great lengths to zhuzh up the cab, with real metal on the speakers, open-pore wood, and smooth leather surfaces. Overall, the design is a bit too much, a lot is happening here, but the steering wheel is a nice size and feels great in my hands, and the relatively slim A-pillars allow great overall visibility from the driver's seat. The rear seats are large enough to accommodate most adults, and there is 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space, which is roughly average, though slightly larger than the older TLX.

The center console will be familiar to anyone who's ever been to an RDX, where the somewhat confusing electronic gear stick is located under the oversized drive mode selection dial. On top of that are simple climate controls, and Acura's latest multimedia system sits on a 10.2-inch screen on the dash, controlled by the company's True Touch Interface touchpad in the center console. Do not worry Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard

A word about TTI: The Acura version uses "absolute position" logic, which means it doesn't work like the touchpad on your laptop or the horrible Lexus uses in your cars. Admittedly, it's not my favorite interface, but not bad once you get used to it, and luckily, there are physical volume and search controls to the right of the touchpad. Acura says the latest version of its TTI technology has "more accurate scan zones" and "other performance enhancements," and as the company continues to improve this system, wireless updates will be delivered to all customers, thanks to Connectivity. TLX standard 4G LTE wireless.

A 7-inch color display shows all kinds of information in the gauge cluster, though Acura's fixed instruments can't compete with its rivals' all-digital IPs (hi, Audi Virtual Cockpit). At least there is an optional front display, which measures 10.5 inches. Owners can also select 24 different ambient lighting options, including two-tone schemes named after different driving-focused destinations, such as racetracks (Suzuka) or major highways (Pacific Coast Highway).

As for driver assistance technology, each TLX comes with the AcuraWatch package, which includes traffic signal recognition, a driver awareness monitor, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, blind spot monitoring, and more. characteristics. The TLX also receives traffic jam assistance, which combines adaptive cruising and lane keeping technology to facilitate rough travel. Yes, TLX competitors are available with this type of technology, but most of them require you to spend more on an optional package to get the good stuff.

Pricing and availability

The Acura TLX 2021 will hit dealers this fall, and Acura says prices will start in the "mid-$ 30,000 range." The 2020 TLX starts at $ 33,000 before destination, and I expect the new one to hit around $ 35,000. Mom says how much the Type S will cost when next spring arrives, though it will likely undermine rivals like the Audi S4, BMW M340i and Mercedes-AMG C43.

In appearance alone, the TLX is leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessor, and it certainly appears that Acura has made many engineering improvements to make this sedan perform better. The TLX always deserved better than its status also in the luxury / sport class. We hope this new one plays a stronger chord.