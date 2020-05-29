2021 Acura TLX vs. Audi A4, BMW 330i, Mercedes C300, Volvo S60: how these AWD sedans compare

Acura



The Acura TLX certainly has its fans, but over the years (and its predecessors) they have struggled for legitimacy against established premium European competition. The new 2021 TLX which officially debuted on Thursday aims to change that with a sharp physique and a promising pair of turbocharged engine options. Let's see how Acura's new sports sedan compares to premium competition.

The usual suspects are here: Audi recently announced 2021 A4, the BMW 330i, the Mercedes-Benz C300 and we are also including the Volvo S60, another underdog in this class. Like the Audi and Volvo, the 2021 TLX features standard front-wheel drive; Bimmer and Benz send their power to the rear. All five sedans are available with optional four-wheel drive, so we'll take a look at those settings to level the playing field.

Powertrain

The upcoming TLX Type S is certainly exciting with its 3.0-liter turbo V6, but Acura hasn't announced any details or specs for that model yet, so we'll have to come back to that comparison later. For now, let's focus on the standard powertrain: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. This is the same VTEC turbo engine found in Acura RDX crossover, with 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. In this presumably lighter chassis, you should feel more responsive.

The TLX claims "the most power in its main competitive package," according to Acura, and technically It is true. The A4, 3 Series and C300 are club members of around 250 horsepower. However, for this all-wheel drive comparison, we have to look at the Volvo S60 T6 AWD which, with its supercharged and turbocharged engine: Raise the bar to 316 ponies. If you feel the need for speed, maybe take a look at the Swedish.

Powertrain Engine Power Torque Transmission Acura TLX SH-AWD 2.0 liter turbocharged I4 272 hp 280 lb.-ft. 10-speed automatic Audi A4 Quattro 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, 12-volt soft hybrid 261 hp 273 lb.-ft. 7-speed DCT BMW 330i xDrive 2.0 liter turbocharged I4 255 hp 294 lb-ft. 8-speed car Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic 2.0 liter turbocharged I4 255 hp 273 lb.-ft. 9-speed automatic Volvo S60 T6 AWD 2.0 liter I4 turbocharged and supercharged 316 hp 295 lb.-ft. 8-speed car

Fuel economy

Acura has not established fuel economy estimates for the new generation TLX, but we can make an informed guess based on the RDX numbers. The crossover is good for 21 cities, 27 freeways, and 23 combined miles per gallon. In the presumably lighter chassis of the sedan, we should expect slightly better numbers.

You will need that additional efficiency to ascend from your previous spot near the bottom of the pile. The most powerful Volvo in the group, the S60 is (for now) the least efficient competitor with 21 mpg city, 32 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined, even better than the 2019 TLX. Slightly better is the Mercedes-Benz C300 at 26 mpg combined. Audi hasn't released numbers for its A4 2021, but we don't think it's too far from the combined 27 mpg of the 2020 model.

The current king of the hill is the BMW 330i xDrive in 25 city, 34 highway and 28 mpg combined. Frankly, we don't think the Acura will beat that, but if the TLX manages to land in the middle of the pack, it will still be a solid advance over the past year.

Fuel Economy City Highway Set Acura TLX TBA TBA TBA Audi A4 24 mpg (est.) 32 mpg (est.) 27 mpg (est.) BMW 330i 25 mpg 34 mpg 28 mpg Mercedes-Benz C300 23 mpg 33 mpg 26 mpg Volvo S60 21 mpg 32 mpg 25 mpg

Dimensions

The new look of the TLX, based on the Type S concept – it is wrapped around a new platform that is longer and wider than before. The wheelbase also extends to 113.0 inches, a gain of 3.7 inches. Interestingly, the roof sits 0.6 inches lower (56.4) than last year, contributing to the low, wide look.

The TLX is now the longest model in this roundup, measuring over 7 inches longer than the next longer Audi A4 and over 10 inches longer than the C-Class. The Acura's 113-inch wheelbase is also one of the longest in class. The Acura TLX has spread across the size spectrum between these compact sedans and their midsize counterparts.

With 13.5 cubic feet of boot space, the TLX lands right in the middle of the package. The BMW has the largest starter in the group at 17 cubic feet, while the drivers of the S60 settle for just 11.6 cubes. Interestingly, the Volvo is the widest sedan at 80.3 inches, about 5 inches wider than the Acura, if you like wide bois.

Dimensions Length Width Height Distance between axis Cargo volume Acura TLX 194.6 in. 75.2 in. 56.4 in. 113 in. 13.5 cu. foot Audi A4 187.5 in. 79.6 in. 56.2 in. 111 in. 12.0 cu. foot BMW 330i 185.7 in. 71.9 in. 56.8 in. 112.2 in. 17.0 cu. foot Mercedes-Benz C300 184.5 in. 79.5 in. 56.3 in. 111.8 in. 12.6 cu. foot Volvo S60 187.4 in. 80.3 in. 56.6 in. 113.1 in. 11.6 cu. foot



Technology



The Acura's 10.2-inch infotainment look system looks almost identical to that of the RDX. We're not in love with its True Touchpad interface, which is similar in some ways to Lexus remote touch controller, but the "absolute positioning" control method works well enough once you get used to it. Some people, however, may never get used to it.

Out of the competitive package, the Audi A4's 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment system and Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster is our personal favorite with a highly intuitive interface that should be easy to use for anyone who has used a phone. The Series 3 iDrive infotainment is much better than it used to be, but it can still be a little confusing to navigate. Volvo Sensus is another mixed bag; the main functions are quite easy to reach but once the main screen is overcome it can also be a bit difficult to use. People tend to love or hate this one with few in between. Meanwhile, COMAND C-Class technology is one generation away from its generation; you won't get the latest MBUX infotainment until your next update.

The five sedans have Apple CarPlay and Android AutoAlthough BMW's use of only wireless connectivity for Android devices limits it to a few select phones that support wireless connection.

All TLX 2021 models will come equipped with the automaker's suite of AcuraWatch driver assistance and assistance systems as standard equipment. That means shoppers get adaptive cruise control with a new low-speed traffic jam assist feature, lane assist steering assist, blind spot monitoring, automatic collision mitigation braking, and driver awareness monitoring. without checking a single box. These features are available on all competing models, but are often tied to option packages or limited to higher trim levels, adding to the cost for buyers of Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Volvo.



Prices

So early in the game, Acura hasn't said much about pricing beyond the broad "$ 30,000 mid-range" starting point when the 2021 TLX hits dealerships this fall. Our guess is that the new turbocharged all-wheel drive model will land in the same $ 38,000 ballpark as the current V6 SH-AWD.

If we're right, the Acura probably hooks up with the more affordable crown in this comparison, rolling out for less than the S60 T6 AWD ($ 40,550), A4 45 Quattro ($ 40,900), C300 4Matic ($ 43,400), and 330i xDrive ( $ 42,750)

Prices Base price Destination charge Acura TLX SH-AWD $ 38,200 (est.) TBA Audi A4 45 Quattro $ 40,900 $ 995 BMW 330i xDrive $ 42,750 $ 995 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic $ 43,400 $ 995 Volvo S60 T6 AWD $ 40,550 $ 995