2021 BMW 5 Series adopts hybrid power, maintains its majestic appearance

As expected, BMW gave 2021 5 series They will be a digital debut on Tuesday, and we now know all about the new hybrid technology and other tweaks that the German automaker included in the updated model.

Seriously, this update is based on a lot of hybrid technology because the design doesn't change much. Sharp-eyed enthusiasts will notice that it is now only slightly longer, but the dimensions don't really change. BMW designers lengthened the car to further create a "sweep profile" for the sedan. That is certainly on display with a remake of the kidney grille design and sharp headlights. They help make the front clip look much more stylish than the outgoing 5 Series. In the rear, the taillights take signals from the Series 3 and look much more consistent than the large red shapes on board the current car.

But let's dive into powertrains now because there is so much to talk about. Things start the same with him 530i and 530i xDrive (that's BMW talk about all-wheel drive). Entry-level models feature a 2.0-liter turbo four with 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. However the Plug-in hybrid 530e go back and mix things up a bit. It still includes a 108 hp four turbo engine, but a 12-kilowatt-hour battery electric motor reports service. With the electric motor and motor working together, there are 288 hp and 310 pound-feet of torque available.

Maybe turbo four is not your role when it comes to a BMW. That's all good because the inline six is ​​still here, only this time, it's beefed up with a smooth 48-volt hybrid system for the 540i models. The starter generator and a second battery help make the unit more efficient and supply a little more power. By slowing down, what would normally be lost power goes to the battery, which the hybrid system implements later as needed. The system can also shutdown the engine completely when it is inertia. Speaking of extra power, it will add another 11 hp to create 335 hp and 332 pound-feet of torque from the 3.0-liter, six-liter turbocharged engine.

Right at the top of the Series 5 hierarchy is still the 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 that generates 523 hp and 553 pound-feet. That is only for the most sportsmen M550i XDrive models. We will have to wait and see what an updated M5 sedan brings to the party. Regardless of the powertrain, an eight-speed automatic transmission is on board to handle shifting, even in hybrid variants. Opt for the M Sport package to equip the sedan with the M Sport suspension, which will also reduce ride height and make the car more of a cornerback.

Entering the revamped 5 Series reveals some notable changes. iDrive 7 is present and comes with an even bigger information and entertainment display that now measures 12.3 inches, compared to 10.25 inches. Each variant also receives a group of identical-sized digital meters. Navigation is standard, as is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Not you you don't have to pay Not using smartphone duplication technology any longer, either. Thank God. BMW's "SensaTec" synthetic leather upholstery is standard on all models, except for the M550i, which gets real leather, but those who need the real material no matter what Nappa leather can go for in any model, of course, at an additional cost.

In terms of active safety equipment and driver assistance features, the 2021 5 series comes with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance, blind spot detection and automatic high beams, among other systems. Adaptive cruise control is, disappointingly, an additional cost option, though it's included with BMW's partially automated roadside assistant.

As you read this, BMW will have opened order books for the 5 Series 2021 starting at $ 55,195 after a destination charge of $ 995 for a base 530i model. The first cars will be shipped to dealers this July.