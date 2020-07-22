2021 Ford Bronco sold out … again?

People seem to be ready to prepare for the Ford Bronco 2021.

7 FUNKY FEATURES IN THE NEW FORD BRONCO

When the order books were opened on the all-new truck on July 13, Ford offered a series of 3,500 specially equipped First Edition models priced at $ 60,800, and they were all discussed in a matter of hours.

However, reservation holders were notified this week that Ford was doubling down on the race and reminded them that they are free to cancel their refundable reservations as trucks would now be half rare, affecting their future collection.

Few, if any, it seems, because Ford has confirmed that the second batch of stocks is already depleted, representing at least $ 212,800,000 in revenue when production begins next year if everyone turns their $ 100 deposit into one. purchase. This is not the first time that Ford has changed production plans on a limited edition model. In 2018, he announced that he would increase the number of GT supercars from $ 450,000 that he would build from 1,000 to 1,350.

But will there be a third for the first edition of Bronco? Unfortunately, for those who missed it, a company spokesperson told Fox News Autos that this is a one-off increase due to overwhelming demand.

HERE HOW MUCH EACH OF THE 2021 FORD BRONCOS COSTS