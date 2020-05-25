205 Live Results – May 22, 2020 | Newsdio

205 live

Date: May 22, 2020

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

We return with another edition of the program that continues to exist. The cruiserweight title tournament is beginning to end and that means absolutely nothing around here, as is often the case. Hopefully we can have a good deed around here, because it's not that nothing matters when it comes to stories. Let's do it.

Opening sequence.

Oney Lorcan / Danny Burch vs. Ever Rise

Burch and Martel lock themselves up to start, but a cheap shot from the apron allows Parker to come in to hit him. A leg trip allows Burch to bring Parker to the corner so Lorcan can get the tag. The rapid-fire uppercuts established the half crab that gave them the victory on Wednesday, but Martel sends Burch to them to save this time.

Lorcan is brought to the corner for the alternate beating, setting up the snapmare on the chin. That is broken and a running Blockbuster allows the tag to be placed in Burch so the house can be cleaned. A blow to the head hits Martel, but the Tower of London to Parker is broken. Burch doesn't mind as he faces Martel for the victory at 5:45.

Outcome: Oney Lorcan / Danny Burch b. Ever Rise – Crossface to Martel (5:45)

Second round:

We take a look at the NXT tournament matches.

We look back at Jack Gallagher eliminating Isaiah Scott from the tournament.

Isaiah Scott vs. Tyler Breeze

Breeze knocks him down to start, so Scott takes things to the corner. Scott misses a kick to the head and frustration is settling in. He even slips off going to the middle rope and Breeze throws him to the ground. A strong whip sends Scott to the barricade and Breeze gets two of a suplex back inside. That's enough to get Scott excited and sends Breeze outside to run out of the apron.

Back and the downward spiral gives Scott two, but Breeze is back with an enzyme for his own two. Scott takes him to a quick German supplement for two more and a neck breaker wobbles Breeze again. The supermodel's kick gives Breeze two quicks, but the Cheeky Nandos kick breaks. Instead, Scott hit the Confidence Boost (Inverted Iconoclasm) for the pin at 8:46.

Outcome: Isaiah Scott b. Tyler Breeze – Increased Confidence (8:46)

That is a step forward:

