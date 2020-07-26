$ 20G Indiana Fire Rescue Prosthetic Leg

Firefighters in Indiana spent an hour searching a warehouse Saturday to retrieve a valuable object for a woman: her leg prosthesis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said on Twitter that Tactical Team 7 had just completed a one-hour training exercise at the Geist Reservoir when officers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources approached them for help.

A woman in her 40s had lost her $ 20,000 titanium / carbon fiber prosthesis in an area of ​​the Geist Reservoir known as "Family Cove".

"Without hesitation, the crew picked up their dive gear from the rescue truck and got on the DNR boat," IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith said in a press release.

"With the help of the leg owner, the crew was able to assess a 'last known location' and start the search," Reith said. "The IFD diving team and tenders carried out a boat dive and, when they were below the surface, they used a sweep pattern."

Three divers from the fire department spent 20 minutes scouring the bottom of the reservoir in zero visibility reported in the leg search.

While they were in sunglasses, an anchor, and several bottles of beer, the leg was not immediately found.

About an hour later, a diver located the leg about 20 feet down about 100 yards from shore, according to firefighters.

The leg was then returned to its rightful owner, who remained on the scene the entire time to assist the divers as best he could, FOX59 reported.