21 Savage launches a free online financial program for youth

Rapper 21 Savage will launch a free online financial education program for protected youth in his home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy winner announced his new nationwide Bank Account At Home initiative on Wednesday. His efforts will include a partnership with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free WiFi and tablets for underserved students in the city.

"I feel like it's more important than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life," the rapper said in a statement.

21 Savage said he wants to train young people to manage their money. His program will work with mobile banking service provider Chime and EverFi, an educational technology platform. The rapper launched his bank account program in 2018 to teach financial education to teenage students across the United States.

Rapper's single "A Lot" won a Grammy for Best Rap Song earlier this year.