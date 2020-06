A man was shot to death in a busy shopping area in Queens, police said.

Police officers found the victim, Nicholas Caicedo-Velasquez, 21, around 7:30 p.m. at 82nd Street and Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights with stab wounds to the chest. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to New York Police.

A person is being sought for questioning, police said, who posted a photo of a man in a red polo shirt and black baseball cap.