22 last minute Father's Day gifts to save the day

Father's Day is now less than a week away. If you are still thinking about what to give to dad, you better hurry up and decide, because time is running out. Shipping times are the biggest concern for many as these gifts will need to be delivered by Sunday. That is why we have compiled a list of gifts that are sure to arrive on time.

Amazon Prime is the best way to guarantee fast delivery. But even if you don't have a Prime membership, there are freebies like online classes and subscription services that come with a certificate or a hard copy to give Dad Father's Day, no matter how late in the game you buy them. See our full list below of the best last-minute gifts for Father's Day.

Daddy Prank Button ($ 16.99, originally $ 19.99; amazon.com)

Perfect for dad's home work setup, this will keep you laughing, with over 50 classic bad dad jokes at the push of a button.

Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool ($ 22.89, originally $ 31; amazon.com)

A tool every parent deserves, this classic Swiss Army Knife is packed with 12 different features, like a Phillips screwdriver and bottle opener.

45 rpm custom wall art ($ 120; uncommongoods.com)

Any parent obsessed with records will love having this personalized vinyl single to hang on their wall. You can personalize the label with a message, and if you are concerned that it might not be on time, you also have a printable card available to assist you and let you know what's coming.

Brewski Craft Beer Shirt Club ($ 19 / mo; cratejoy.com)

There are plenty of gifts for the beer lover to get on your list, but this Cratejoy subscription puts a fun emphasis on craft breweries by sending limited edition shirts to Dad monthly. Each shirt features a new beer with a custom design, so you can meet beers you've never heard of across the country before.

Amazon Essentials Regular-Fit Quick Dry Men's Golf Polo (starting at $ 11.90; amazon.com)

If your father likes to play golf, a new polo is always accepted. This shirt will keep you cool and collected in the field as it is made with a quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric. Plus, it comes in a staggering 33 colors.

Mega Dad Custom Comic ($ 35; uncommongoods.com)

If your dad is your hero, then this personalized comic is the gift for him. He will be represented with superhuman strength and will plunge to save the day. And if it isn't delivered by Sunday, you can print this card to give him on Father's Day as he anticipates the arrival of his book.

Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses ($ 122.40, originally $ 154; amazon.com)

Keep Dad looking great with these trendy shades with 100% UV protection from Ray-Ban. With multiple sizes and colors to choose from, you will have plenty of options to choose the pair that suits you best.

StoryWorth ($ 89, originally $ 99; storyworth.com)

For the sentimental parent, StoryWorth is a great choice that will turn your best memories into a beautifully bound book. The service will email you every week over the course of a year, and then compile your responses into a collection of the best stories of your life. For more information, check out our full StoryWorth review.

New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle ($ 49.95; uncommongoods.com)

Make any day in history a fun puzzle with this customizable gift. Whether it's the day he was born or the day he got married, mark any important date in your father's life with this personal gift. Also, if Father's Day doesn't come, you can print this card to tell him he's on his way.

Murray Cheese Club of the Month ($ 175 for three months; murrayscheese.com)

If you really want to give Dad the best of the best when it comes to cheese, check out this cheese club of the month at Murray's Cheese Shop in New York City. The site offers five subscription options, starting at $ 175 for three months. The Classic Cheese Club offers three to four delicious, affordable cheeses at Dad's door every month.

GlobeIn subscription ($ 114 for three months; globein.com)

This subscription service will send your father a box of beautifully crafted and ethically sourced products from around the world each month. These oversized craft products range from coffee and mugs to pillows and baskets.

Rosetta Stone ($ 199 for an unlimited lifetime subscription, originally $ 299; rosettastone.com)

Whether the parent on your list wants to be better equipped to travel the world or just dust off their Spanish skills in high school, Rosetta Stone is a proven way to learn languages ​​quickly. With this lifetime subscription, you can explore all 25 languages ​​of the service for as long as you like.

Nobull Men's Training Shoes ($ 129; amazon.com)

If Dad is serious about his exercise routine at home, or just likes to take a walk every night, these lightweight training shoes are a must. We tried them out ourselves and loved how comfortable they were for all kinds of activities, from dog walks to long runs.

Unique Bamboo Cheese Board ($ 19.97, originally $ 23.97; amazon.com)

This cheese board is a must for any cheese loving parent. Made from 100% organic bamboo, it is waterproof and even has two raised trays to help you store some extra cold cuts or cookies.

Book of the Month Club ($ 49.99 for three months; bookofthemonthclub.com)

If Dad is (or wants to become) a Bookworm, there is no better gift than a new book on your doorstep every month. This service offers exactly that, while allowing you to choose from five options so you never get a book you don't like.

MasterClass ($ 180 for an annual membership; masterclass.com)

Master class



Whether Dad wants to learn to cook, garden, write, or even play poker, MasterClass has a host of courses that can turn him into a pro in no time. The courses are taught by leaders in their fields, so you will receive expert advice no matter what you want to learn.

Chillz Ice Ball Mold ($ 14.99; amazon.com)

To make Dad's drink nice and cold, this mold creates large balls of ice that melt more slowly than regular ice cubes. This two-pack freezes up to eight ice balls at once, so there's always enough for everyone. If round balls are boring, try these skull shaped molds.

MeUndies Sock Subscription ($ 8 per month; meundies.com)

This Father's Day, try giving your dad some comfortable and elegant socks. MeUndies offers a sock subscription for just $ 8 per month that will send Dad a pack of fun, adventurous, classic or colorful socks like a clock.

Udemy (prices vary; udemy.com)

Udemy is another site that offers an endless number of online courses that Dad can dive into. From coding and spreadsheets to marketing and Photoshop, encourage your father to acquire a new skill with a lesson from Udemy.

Variety of the month Club (prices vary; amazingclubs.com)

Amazing Clubs has 40 intriguing and unique membership clubs that any parent would love. With this variety package, you can select up to three services of your choice. From cupcake and chocolate clubs for sweet-toothed dads to bacon and cigar clubs, Amazing Clubs has tons of options for any type of parent.

Shaker & Spoon Monthly Cocktail Box (starting at $ 40 per month; cratejoy.com)

For the father who aspires to be the family mixologist, help him hone his skills with this cocktail subscription. You'll get all the recipes, tools, and ingredients (minus the liquor) you need to make an exciting new cocktail every month.

Set of Four BCups IPA Outdoor Craft Beer Glasses ($ 12.99; amazon.com)

These shatterproof and dishwasher safe cups, BPA and BPS free, are made for parents who enjoy their summer chill with their favorite IPA. The shape of this mug is designed to highlight the best IPA flavor experience without worrying about breaking a glass.

