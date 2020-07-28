22 people face federal charges in connection with the Portland protests

Twenty-two more people have been arrested and charged for their alleged roles in the Portland protests, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

The criminal conduct charges were linked to protests outside federal court Mark O. Hatfield between July 23 and July 28, US Attorney Billy J. Williams said.

The protests, which began after George Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis, "have been followed by nightly criminal activities including assaults on law enforcement officers, destruction of property, looting, arson, and vandalism," said his statement.

Two of the protesters, a man and a woman in their 30s, are accused of assaulting federal agents during a demonstration that began Thursday night and lasted until Friday morning.

Four others, including an 18-year-old man, are accused of failing to obey legal orders in the same protest.

Ronald Bernard Hickey, a 44-year-old Canadian, was charged Friday with allegedly harassing and stalking federal agents deployed to Portland in response to the protests.

Prosecutors allege that he disclosed the agents' personal information on his Twitter account to threaten, intimidate, or incite violence against them.

In a Saturday night protest, seven people were arrested for allegedly assaulting federal officials and one person was accused of operating a drone in restricted airspace.

During a demonstration the following night, seven more people were accused of assaulting federal agents.

Federal prosecutors have announced charges against at least 27 other people in connection with the protests since early July.