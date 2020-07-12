22-year-old Ohio protester died of natural causes, not pepper spray: autopsy

A 22-year-old Ohio woman who died two days after participating in a protest related to George Floyd's death, died of natural causes, not exposure to pepper spray, an autopsy determined.

Sarah Grossman, who participated in the May 28 protest in Columbus, had recently graduated from Ohio State University, according to The Lantern, a campus newspaper.

An autopsy after his death on May 30 in a hospital revealed that he died of a coronary artery rupture related to a pre-existing case of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, according to The Associated Press.

The condition affects tissues that connect various parts of the body, including organs, blood vessels, and bones, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Grossman had graduated with a degree in environment and natural sciences and Spanish, The Lantern reported.

