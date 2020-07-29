220 Central Park South Penthouse sells for $ 102 million

An unknown buyer has invested $ 101.71 million for a penthouse on the 76th floor of 220 Central Park South, the address of Manhattan where the most expensive sale in the United States is located.

The buyer, 76CPS LP, paid $ 99.9 million for the apartment in Heaven, plus another $ 1.81 million for a smaller unit in the building, according to city property records. The Real Deal first reported the purchase.

The penthouse occupies the entire 76th floor. It runs 8,200 square feet and comes with almost 850 square feet of outdoor space.

That wasn't even the only major purchase on record for the building last week: Two other buyers paid more than $ 50 million each for their new homes. One paid $ 55.5 million for a 68th floor unit, while another paid $ 53.96 million for a 64th floor apartment, according to city property records.

Although the closings occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, purchases took a long time to arrive. The three recently completed deals have been in process since at least 2017, when the contracts were signed.

200 Central Park South made real estate history when billionaire Ken Griffin spent $ 238 million on his units in the middle of the building, totaling just over 24,000 square feet, in 2019. The head of hedge fund Citadel also raised another $ 4 million for two adjacent 20th-floor apartments for guests or staff, totaling $ 242 million in park-front real estate.

These units are not exactly private. The new 76th-floor penthouse buyer, for example, will likely be able to see Griffin's outside deck in the center of the building, brokers say. And residents of a new supertall building, Central Park Tower, will be able to look up to the 76th floor penthouse.

"You might think that for more than $ 242 million finishes … one could have an appearance of privacy, but unfortunately, true privacy is fleeting in the New York City condo world," said the main runner Dolly Lenz.

Other billionaires in the building include Dan Ochs, who paid $ 93 million for his 73rd-floor unit, in a registered sale in late 2019. However, many units at 220 Central Park South have been secretly traded, through Whisper listings with LLC protected buyers.

Services at Robert A.M. The aft-designed building includes a residents-only restaurant run by Jean-Georges Vongerichten.