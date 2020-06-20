23 Clemson soccer players test positive for coronavirus







So far this month, 315 Clemson student-athletes and staff have been tested for Covid-19, and 28 of those tests have tested positive, the athletics department confirmed in a press release on Friday.

Of the 23 soccer players, two are from last week's initial round of testing, a Clemson spokesperson told CNN.

"Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days," the statement said. People's close contacts have also been asked to be quarantined for at least 14 days.

"Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization," according to the statement. "As community transmission continues across the area, it is recommended that people control symptoms."

The University of Tennessee reported Friday that a male student athlete tested positive for Covid-19 after several members of the Men's and women's basketball teams were tested. University sports medicine staff "activated the isolation and contact tracing protocol in collaboration with the Knox County Health Department," said a spokesman for the athletics department. NHL has 11 positive cases College football is not the only sport that experiences positive tests for coronavirus. Eleven NHL players have also tested positive for the virus since the NHL Clubs opened on June 8, the league confirmed in a statement. So far, more than 200 players who have attended voluntary training have been tested for the virus. "All of the positive players have been self-isolated and are following CDC and Health Canada protocols," the statement said. "The NHL will provide a weekly update on the number of tests administered to players and the results of those tests." The NHL said it will not name the players who tested positive. The Houston Astros had a positive player test for Covid-19 at their facilities in West Palm Beach, Florida, the team announced in a press release on Friday. There are at least three MLB teams that have closed their spring training facilities due to the coronavirus. A spokesman for the San Francisco Giants told CNN that the Giants closed their facilities in Arizona on Friday after a person who had been on the premises and a family member exhibited symptoms on Thursday. They, along with others who have been on the premises, have been evaluated, the spokesperson said, and the team is awaiting results. Earlier on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays announced that their teams would close their Florida facility. The Phillies announced that the team will close its Clearwater facility indefinitely after eight positive tests of Covid-19. Five players and three staff members have tested positive for the virus, the team said. The Toronto Blue Jays said in a statement Friday that they closed the club's spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida, after a player experienced symptoms associated with Covid-19. The Blue Jays told CNN that the team is still waiting to receive the test results from the player.

CNN's Jacob Lev contributed to this report.