23-year-old California woman arrested for shooting death of husband, 35, according to police

A 23-year-old California woman was detained in connection with her husband's shooting death, according to reports.

Skylar Marie Marshall was detained without bond on the San Luis Obispo County Jail after being arrested last Thursday in San Luis Obispo, about 189 miles off the coast of Los Angeles.

The city police department received multiple calls shortly after 9 p.m. about a shot and a woman screaming, reported KEYT-TV of Santa Barbara.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Alexander Hagist, 35, with a single gunshot wound. He died shortly after paramedics arrived, KEYT reported.

Investigators linked Marshall to the shooting and she was arrested soon after, the station reported.

The circumstances leading to the shooting were not disclosed.