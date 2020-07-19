23-year-old man shot prior to start of nearby New York peace rally

A 23-year-old man was shot in Crown Heights on Saturday, just a few minutes before Mayor Bill de Blasio took the stage on a peace walk blocks away.

The man was shot twice in the leg and once in the stomach in front of 662 Nostrand Ave. at 4 p.m., police said, offering no reason for the shooting. The victim, whose injuries are not considered life-threatening, was taken to King County Hospital, police said.

The cheeky shooter, dressed in dark clothing, fled the scene on a motorcycle, authorities said.

Police recovered the shell casings from the Fly E-Bike store, according to witnesses. Police radio reports described the suspect as being in his 50s.

Meanwhile, about five blocks away and 30 minutes later, the mayor took the stage for the start of Saturday's ceasefire Peace Walk, organized by New York Knicks player Taj Gibson.

The Gibson Foundation is paying for the funeral of the 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr., whose life was tragically cut short by a hail of bullets in Brooklyn last Sunday.

The peace walk continued on schedule, traveling from Broadway Junction from Brooklyn to Fulton Street and Marcy Avenue, the site of the first Black Lives Matter mural painted on the streets of New York City last month.

De Blasio joined the stage with Gibson, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, Councilman Robert Cornegy and Eve Hendricks, the heartbroken mother of 17-year-old murdered high school hoop star, who was shot dead last month.

Hendricks was at a friend's birthday meal when the shots exploded and he was shot once in the neck. He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a chilling account of the hoop star's last moments, a friend told The Post that the teenager's last words were, "Call my mother." Hendricks was captain of the James Monroe High School team for two years.

On Saturday afternoon, Eve Hendricks sported a large image on her chest with the NY Post cover for June 30 – "God is crying" – headline of her son's mindless death.

