24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy and closes 100 gyms

24 Hour Fitness said Monday in its Chapter 11 presentation that it has secured $ 250 million in funds to help reopen some of its clubs and expects most locations to be open by the end of June. However, it is emerging as a smaller chain: it permanently closed 100 US locations. USA In 14 states with approximately 300 clubs remaining.

"If it weren't for Covid-19 and its devastating effects, we wouldn't be introducing Chapter 11," CEO Tony Ueber said in a statement. "We hope to have substantial financing with a path towards restructuring our balance sheet and operations to ensure a resilient future."

He also said that the restructuring will result in "a reinvestment in our existing clubs, the opening of new clubs and the introduction of various new and innovative products and services." 24 Hour Fitness, which started in 1985, is a private company.

Mid-level gym chains are struggling with customers switching to less expensive fitness facilities, such as Planet Fitness. People are also flocking to boutique study classes, including OrangeTheory, or alternatives at home, like Peloton, which recently reported a membership increase due to the pandemic.

Gold & # 39; s Gym, a chain similar to 24 Hour Fitness, filed for bankruptcy in May. The company said the virus affected it "deeply and in many ways," including the temporary closure of many of its 700 world gyms. Gold permanently closed 30 locations in April and hopes to emerge from bankruptcy in August.

Also on Monday, the owner of the New York Sports Club and several other gyms predominantly on the East Coast warned that he is considering bankruptcy due to the temporary closings caused by the pandemic.

Town Sports International (CLUB) He said in a regulatory filing that "the scope and duration of the interruption of our operations has substantially reduced our cash flow." To conserve cash, he laid off much of his 7,000-person workforce and stopped paying rent.

Town owns around 200 gyms, including Sports Club brand locations in Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, as well as Lucille Roberts, a women's-only gym in New York.

