24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy and closes 100 gyms

"If it weren't for Covid-19 and its devastating effects, we wouldn't be introducing Chapter 11," CEO Tony Ueber said in a statement. "We hope to have substantial financing with a path towards restructuring our balance sheet and operations to ensure a resilient future."
He also said that the restructuring will result in "a reinvestment in our existing clubs, the opening of new clubs and the introduction of various new and innovative products and services." 24 Hour Fitness, which started in 1985, is a private company.
Gold & # 39; s Gym, a chain similar to 24 Hour Fitness, filed for bankruptcy in May. The company said the virus affected it "deeply and in many ways," including the temporary closure of many of its 700 world gyms. Gold permanently closed 30 locations in April and hopes to emerge from bankruptcy in August.
Also on Monday, the owner of the New York Sports Club and several other gyms predominantly on the East Coast warned that he is considering bankruptcy due to the temporary closings caused by the pandemic.
Town owns around 200 gyms, including Sports Club brand locations in Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, as well as Lucille Roberts, a women's-only gym in New York.