24 winning lottery tickets, worth $ 600G, sold at the same Maryland store

While it's exciting to sell just one winning lottery ticket, one store in Maryland went further: The Spring Ridge Exxon sold 24 winning tickets for the June 12 drawing, according to a Maryland Lottery announcement.

Since the prizes have yet to be claimed, it is still unclear whether the tickets were purchased by multiple people or were all purchased by the same person.

MISSISSIPPI MEN TRIED TO CASH ON THE LOTTERY TICKET AFTER THE NUMBER WINNERS WERE STICKED, OFFICERS SAY

According to the lottery, the winning tickets are worth $ 600,000 combined. The lottery website urges the winner or winners to sign the reverse of the tickets and keep them in a safe place until they can claim their prize.

Lottery winners generally have 182 days to claim their winnings, but due to the coronavirus, that period has been extended.

The store where the tickets were purchased will receive a $ 6,000 bonus.

This is not the first time this year that lottery odds have been destroyed. In March, a Colorado man became a two-time lottery winner on the same day after playing the same numbers for 30 years. In that case, the two tickets were purchased at different stores. He reportedly bought one ticket in the morning and the other later that night.

The man, whom officials identified only as Joe B., won two $ 1 million Powerball jackpots. He finally claimed his award in April.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Colorado Lottery had also established a driverless and driverless claims office to process the winning tickets.