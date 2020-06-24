24-year-old Republican beats Trump-backed candidate in North Carolina primary race for the Meadows position

Madison Cawthorn, the 24-year-old CEO of real estate investments, won a second-round Republican primary election in western North Carolina on Tuesday in the race to fill the congressional seat for former Rep. Mark Meadows, who resigned in March to become in the head of President Trump. of the staff.

And by winning the runoff contest, Cawthorn annoyed Lynda Bennett, who was endorsed earlier this month by the president.

Cawthorn's victory, which was called by the AP less than two hours after the polls closed, marks a rare victory over a Trump-backed candidate.

Bennet had endorsed by the president his tweet pinned on Twitter.

And he went to Twitter Tuesday morning to urge people in the district to "Get out and vote today for Lynda Bennett, pro-Trump conservative." Lynda is the only candidate endorsed by President Trump, and she is the only candidate with a proven track record of business experience to help carry out the President's agenda. "

Bennett, owner of a Haywood County real estate company, was also endorsed by Meadows, the former president of the Freedom House Caucus who announced in December that he would not be running for a fifth two-year term representing the 11th Congressional District of North Carolina, as well as by Conservative Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.

But Cawthorn emphasized that he is a strong supporter of Trump and emphasized that he would not be indebted to anyone in the nation's capital if he won the congressional elections. He won the endorsement of a list of local officials and also received some support from a super PAC endorsing allied candidates with Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Cawthorn finished second behind Bennett in a huge primary of 12 Republican candidates in early March. The second round in May was delayed until June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cawthorn, who will not turn 25 by constitutional mandate to serve in the House until August, will face Democrat Moe Davis, a former military prosecutor, in November.