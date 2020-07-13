24-year-old YouTube star Nicole Thea dies along with an unborn baby







The London-based influencer's family confirmed the news Sunday in an Instagram post, claiming that Thea's unborn son had also died.

"For all of Nicole's friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform them that Nicole and her son, she and Boga, named Reign, sadly they passed away on Saturday morning," the statement said.

The message explained that Thea had previously programmed "Some YouTube videos" to upload to her channel before her death, and her boyfriend, Boga, "made the decision to allow them to air."

The family asked for privacy, saying that "our hearts are really broken and we are struggling to cope with what happened."