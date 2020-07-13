24-year-old YouTube star Nicole Thea dies along with an unborn baby

The London-based influencer's family confirmed the news Sunday in an Instagram post, claiming that Thea's unborn son had also died.
"For all of Nicole's friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform them that Nicole and her son, she and Boga, named Reign, sadly they passed away on Saturday morning," the statement said.
The message explained that Thea had previously programmed "Some YouTube videos" to upload to her channel before her death, and her boyfriend, Boga, "made the decision to allow them to air."
The family asked for privacy, saying that "our hearts are really broken and we are struggling to cope with what happened."
The cause of Thea's death is not yet known. The former dancer was around eight months pregnant.
Thea announced her pregnancy in April with an Instagram video showing her belly while dancing with Boga.
"We cannot hide this any longer, secrets … GOD gave us the greatest blessing so far. I am finally creating a beautiful little human being within me," said the attached caption. "I can't believe this bubba is half of me and half of the loml. Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support that EVER and GOD did not make a mistake by making him the father."
She added: "We are already obsessed with you, our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends."
Thea had amassed more than 80,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she often spoke about her pregnancy journey and posted content with her boyfriend Global Boga, whose real name is Jeffery Frimpong, who is a street dancer.
Her most recent video, titled "GOT IN A BATH FULL OF MILK! * BTS PREGNANCY SHOOT," was uploaded on Sunday.
In the 14-minute images, Thea can be seen preparing for her milk bath, as she talks to her followers during the process. She also showed special moments from her maternity photo shoot.
On Saturday morning, Boga shared a video of himself dancing with a baby carriage and said in a post the week before that he believed his son would arrive "on a Monday."