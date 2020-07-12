249-year-old California church damaged by fire, ongoing investigation

A 249-year-old Catholic church located in a city outside of Los Angeles, California, caught fire early Saturday morning.

The San Gabriel church, which was being renovated for its next 250th anniversary, caught fire around 4 a.m., burning the roof and interior of the church.

Firefighters who first arrived on the scene saw dark smoke rising from the corner of the roof, before entering the building to fight the fire, Capt. Antonio Negrete of the San Gabriel Fire Department told local Fox 11.

POPE'S BLOCK PREPARED COMMENTS ON THE CHINA SECURITY LAW IN HONG KONG, RAISING CONCERNS: REPORT

"We were trying to fight it from the inside, we couldn't do it because he became insecure," said Negrete. "During the course of the fire, parts of the roof fell on firefighters."

The crew joined 50 additional firefighters who worked to distinguish the flames by spraying water up to 50 feet to the wooden ceiling, the departure reported.

"The roof is gone," said the captain. "The fire went through the wood quickly, the interior is practically destroyed in the area of ​​the altar."

According to reports, the bell tower and the museum remain intact.

"It is a tragic loss for our city. It is our city identifier," Negrete told the local media.

The fire was contained at 6:48 a.m. and no injuries were reported, added the captain.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. But the recent destruction of monuments to Junipero Serra, the founder of the California mission system, whom indigenous activists see as a symbol of oppression, will be a factor in the investigation, Negrete said.

PASTOR SLAMS CNN, DON LEMON FOR CLAIMING JESUS ​​WAS NOT PERFECT: "NON-ANSWERED CHAMPIONS OF FAKE NEWS"

"This will be another box that they will check," he added.

Robert Barron, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los AngelesHe said he was "deeply concerned".

"Friends, I was deeply concerned to learn that the historic San Gabriel Mission Church in Los Angeles was seriously damaged by a fire early this morning," the bishop tweeted Saturday.

The church was the fourth mission founded by Serra in 1771, during the era of Spanish colonization.

Serra has been the target of protests in recent years due to the oppression activists say was caused by the conversion of Native Americans to Catholicism, forcing them to abandon their culture or face harsh repercussions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2015, Pope Francis elevated Serra to sanctity, which reportedly increased opposition to what he symbolized.

The church's pastor, Father John Molyneux, said in a statement that "the California Catholic Conference of Bishops reminds us that the historical truth is that Santa Serra repeatedly pressured Spanish authorities to better treat the Native American community, (but) we recognize and understand that for some it has become a symbol of the dehumanization of the Native American community. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.