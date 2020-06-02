25 Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now (June 2020)

Last update: June 2, 2020

In the world of streaming subscription services, there is what is known as the "big three." Netflix is ​​still the biggest kahuna in the game, but Hulu and Amazon Prime are on its heels. Each service offers its own large selection of films, with thousands of titles of various calibres included. Amazon Prime currently has the largest movie library of the three, but it could be argued that quantity is not as important as quality.

Below are 25 of the best movie titles offered on Amazon Prime, with a mix of blockbusters, award-winning reviews, hilarious comedies, chilling horror movies, and more. The list below tries to include something for everyone, and luckily, the Amazon Prime selection houses a fairly robust grouping of streaming options that are worth it.

Related: Which Original Prime Series Must See According to Myers-Briggs® Type?

Before the list begins correctly, there are some important notes to make. First, the movies below are available to stream on Amazon Prime at the time of this writing. As the movies expire, the list will be updated and new great options will be added. Also, the 25 movies below, while numbered for convenience, are not rated. Therefore, the movie marked as number one is not necessarily intended to be viewed as superior to the movie at number 25.

25 Thelma and Louise

One of director Ridley Scott's most acclaimed films, and that's saying a lot, is the 1991 one Thelma and Louise, It garnered six Oscar nominations and won Best Original Screenplay. Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon star in the titular duo, two bored best friends taking a road trip for fun. Unfortunately, things go wrong when trying to rape Thelma, and Louise ends up shooting her attacker. The two then go to the lamb, all the while chased by a not totally unfriendly detective (Harvey Keitel). Those who have not seen this gem owe it to themselves on Amazon Prime.

24 Hereditary

Most horror movies are full of obvious supernatural threats, be they vampires, ghosts, demons. or even the occasional sadistic goblin. Sometimes, however, a horror effort arises to reinforce that, at the end of the day, the fear of losing a loved one is something that the public cannot escape, even after the latest horror movie stops playing. A recent example of that type is from the 2018 review (89% on Rotten Tomatoes) Hereditary, directed by Ari Aster and starring Toni Collette as Annie, an emotionally scarred mother who discovers her life is spinning more and more out of control after her own mother's death. Hereditary It's gotten a little divisive in horror circles, but it's worth watching on Amazon Prime and judging for yourself.

2. 3 The terminator

When director James Cameron made his science fiction slasher movie The terminator In 1984, it is doubtful that anyone had anticipated that they would spawn a six-film franchise, a television show, video games, comics, and more. However, the story of Sarah Connor's (Linda Hamilton) attempt to survive the relentless pursuit of titular cyborg (Arnold Schwarzenegger) remains one of the most compelling action-thriller pieces to emerge from the decade of New Wave music. and feathered hair, and it's one of the best Amazon Prime picks. Michael Biehn also plays Sarah's human protector, Kyle Reese.

Related: The disturbing reason OJ Simpson didn't play The Terminator

22 The Avengers

While the MCU has surpassed it many times since 2012, The Avengers It was Marvel Studios' first major test, the culmination of Phase 1. Fortunately, the Joss Whedon-directed film passed with great success, spawning many moments that remain iconic in superhero cinema. Seeing Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye, and Black Widow teaming up to take on the alien army of Loki, and Thanos was truly magical for Marvel fans, many of whom had spent years waiting to see something like that. . the big screen. The Avengers It will likely become Disney Plus exclusive eventually, but for now, it's available on Amazon Prime.

twenty-one Eighth grade

Comedian Bo Burnham's debut in writing and directing, Eighth grade He captivated many in 2018 with his highly relatable and often very frank description of what it is like to be in transition to adolescence. Most movies and TV shows tend to depict childhood and adulthood, as this time it is filled with fun and carefree idealism, but in reality, many people pass their youngsters struggling with social discomfort, dealing with anxiety and struggling to fit in. Great lead performance by Elsie Fisher, and reinforced by one of the best speeches a father has given his son on screen, Eighth grade Sitting is not always easy, but it is always rewarding. Another awesome Amazon Prime offer.

twenty Some like it hot

Those looking to watch a classic comedy on Amazon Prime need look no further than 1951 Some like it hot, Directed by Hollywood icon Billy Wilder, director of other Golden Age hits like Double compensation and Sunset Boulevard. Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon star in two Chicago musicians forced to assume female identities to leave town after witnessing a mob murder. Both quickly notice the singer of their new female band, played by Marilyn Monroe near the peak of her stardom. Some like it hot It includes some moments that are troublesome by today's standards, but those willing to see it through a historical lens will still find plenty to enjoy.

Related: 22 best romantic comedies, according to Rotten Tomatoes (and 3 hits with 0%)

19 Fighting with my family

When comic actor Stephen Merchant was first announced to be directing a biopic about former WWE wrestler Paige (played by Florence Pugh), who sadly was forced to retire young due to injury, most were not expecting much. Those expectations were wrong, like Fighting with my family – now on Amazon Prime – provided not only a fun look at the world of WWE and pro wrestling, but also a dramatic and fun portrait of a family that always leans on the end, even if they disagree along the way. The fact that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears as himself doesn't hurt either.

18 years Blue velvet

If the only exposure to director David Lynch is through the television series Twin Peaks, They owe it to themselves to see what the best Lynch movie can be, now on Amazon Prime. Also starring Kyle MacLachlan, Blue velvet in many ways inspired Twin peaks Colorful aesthetics, and its seemingly idyllic small-town setting with bubbling horrors not far below the surface. The biggest of those horrors is violent madman Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper), a villain who has always been seen hitting a container of an unidentified gas. Like any Lynch movie, it's surreal, but it's also more accessible than much of the director's work.

17 The cabin in the woods

2012 & # 39; s The cabin in the woods, directed by Drew Goddard, it is a decidedly unique film. It's both a deconstruction and a loving tribute to the many tropes and cliches that make the horror genre work, and while other films have done it before and since then, few have accomplished the feat as well. It would be criminal to spoil the film's twists for those who are unfamiliar, but suffice it to say that the final sequence will leave any horror fan grinning from ear to ear.

Related: Why Cabin In The Woods 2 Didn't Happen?

sixteen Hunter's night

Hunter's night, the only film directed by Charles Laughton, is an excellent thriller and a great addition to Amazon Prime. Robert Mitchum plays the reverend Harry Powell, in a performance that paved the way for many movie villains, a snake making his way in the life of the widow of a bank robber in an attempt to discover where the ill-gotten profits of her husband. hidden

fifteen 12 angry men

Hollywood loves itself as a good court drama, and the movie that solidified how valuable they could be was the 1957 one. 12 angry men, ready to stream anytime on Amazon Prime. Directed by Sidney Lumet, 12 angry men The story is simple but compelling. A group of juries, forced to deliberate together for hours in the same room, must reach a unanimous verdict on the guilt or innocence of an 18-year-old murder defendant. Classic movie weights like Henry Fonda, Martin Balsam, Jack Klugman, E.G. Marshall and Lee J. Cobb star.

14 The Machinist

While Oscar winner Christian Bale has become known for his ability to physically transform for roles in acclaimed films like The fighter and Vice, One of Bale's first transformations occurred for a film that did not even receive a large theatrical release. However, that does not mean that in 2004 The Machinist It's not worth watching on Amazon Prime. Directed by Brad Anderson, The Machinist Bale stars as Trevor Reznik, a man whose chronic insomnia problems have led him to be terribly emaciated. After Trevor causes an accident at work and loses his job, his mental state drops rapidly. Jennifer Jason Leigh and Michael Ironside also star.

Related: 10 of the most extreme measures taken by actors

13 In the heat of the night

A rare example of a movie best known for the long television series it spawned, 1967 In the heat of the night starring Sydney Poitier and Rod Steiger as a black detective and white police chief, respectively, who are reluctantly forced to investigate a murder together in the small town of Mississippi. It goes without saying that racial tension is on the menu. The spin-off television series spanned seven seasons, starring Carol O & # 39; Connor in the role of Steiger, and is also available on Amazon Prime.

12 Track

Track, Based on the board game long before it became commonplace, it's almost the definition of a cult classic. At the time of its release in 1985, middling and box office reviews were almost non-existent. However, in the following decades, Track It has become a favorite of many. With a fantastic cast, including comic titans like Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Martin Mull and Christopher Lloyd, and multiple endings, Track offers a great option for Amazon Prime viewers who like its murder mysteries mixed with laughter.

eleven Kill a Mockingbird

Often cited as one of the best movies of all time, director Robert Mulligan's 1962 classic Kill a Mockingbird It is an adaptation of the equally acclaimed 1960 novel by the same author Harper Lee. Gregory Peck plays Alabama attorney Atticus Finch, a principled man who takes on the task of defending Tom Robinson (Brock Peters), a black man accused of raping a young white woman. Local racial tensions erupt, leading to perhaps the quintessential court drama, though Kill a Mockingbird offers Amazon Prime viewers much more than that.

Related: 20 Best Monologues In Film History

10 Pretty in pink

Writer / director John Hughes is generally considered the master of high school and 1986 movies Pretty in pink It is an excellent example of his craft. Directed by Howard Deutch and written by Hughes, Pretty in pink He stars in Sixteen Candles' Molly Ringwald as Andie, an outcast who ends up dating the wealthy and popular boy Blane (Andrew McCarthy), and suffers social conflict as a result. Many fans believe that Andie really should be done with her charming best friend Duckie (Jon Cryer), but those who watch on Amazon Prime can make their own decisions.

9 9 Change lane

Before Ben Affleck played Batman and Samuel L. Jackson began playing Nick Fury, the two heavyweight actors clashed in 2002. Change lanes, now on Amazon Prime. Affleck plays Gavin, a Wall Street attorney who accidentally gets into a car accident with Jackson's Doyle, a friendly insurance salesman. Gavin leaves the crime scene, and thereafter the two men set out to ruin each other's lives.

8 Leave no trace

One of the most critically acclaimed films of 2018, director Debra Granik Leave no trace It's a recent addition to Amazon Prime, and it's well worth checking out. Leave no trace It is the story of Will (Ben Foster) and his daughter Tom (Thomasin McKenzie), who begin the film by living inside a public park in Portland, Oregon. The couple spends most of their time in isolation, but after being discovered and arrested by the police, Will and Tom are forced to try to adjust to life within normal society. Tom is conquered by the charms of a standard American life, but Will's war-induced PTSD won't allow him to change that easily.

Related: Top 10 Movies Of 2018 You Probably Missed

7 7 Mulan

In 2020 Mulan It joins the ranks of Disney movies transformed from live-action animation, but the original 1998 classic recently landed on Amazon Prime. Ming-Na Wen leads the cast of voices as the main character, the daughter of an elderly warrior who pretends to be a man to fight on behalf of his people against an invading force. The rest of the cast is filled with recognizable voices, including Eddie Murphy, BD Wong, Miguel Ferrer, Pat Morita, and George Takei. Those who got lost Mulan before the original must be seen before the remake.

6 6 Captain America the First Avenger

The film that finally set the stage for the mentioned 2012 Avengers movie, Captain America the First Avenger It will likely also migrate to Disney + exclusively at some point, but for now, Amazon Prime customers can still enjoy it. Chris Evans stars in the role that made him a household name, young Steve Rogers from World War II, who becomes the titular superhero as a result of an experiment. Pure of heart and always in search of justice, Steve was the perfect choice to become Captain America and bring the fight to the tastes of the evil Hydra. Sadly, it would take many decades to finally get the dance he wanted with Peggy Carter.

5 5 Highlander

While not exactly critical love, 1986 Highlander It is definitely a cult classic, and has spawned a lasting franchise of movies and TV shows. In director Russell Mulcahy's original film, Christopher Lambert plays Connor MacLeod, the titular immortal warrior. Trained to fight for the flamboyant Juan Sánchez Villa-Lobos Ramírez (Sean Connery), MacLeod knows that he will eventually have to participate in "The Gathering," in which all immortals fight to the death, only being killed by beheading. Opposing Connor is The Kurgan (Clancy Brown). With a Queen rock theme song, Highlander It is a great addition to the Amazon Prime library.

Related: Highlander: 10 Hidden Details All Missed In Original Movie

4 4 Tomahawk bone

Horror intersects many other genres, the most common being science fiction and comedy. Less common is the horror / western mashup, but one of the best examples of that combo is 2015 Tomahawk bone, directed by S. Craig Zahler. With an impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, Tomahawk bone It never had a wide release in theaters, so its broadcast on Amazon Prime is the first opportunity that many will have had to see it. I like, From dusk till dawn, Tomahawk bone he makes a sharp left turn in a land of terror, and it's best to leave exactly how he does it. The fantastic cast includes names like Kurt Russell, Patrick Wilson, Matthew Fox, and Richard Jenkins.

3 Hellraiser

Any dedicated horror fanatic has surely had his soul shattered several times by Hellraiser & # 39; s Pinhead (Doug Bradley) at this point. Director Clive Barker (adapting his own novel) crafted one of the most enduring horror stories of the 1980s, also spawning one of the longest-running horror franchises. Hellraiser It may only have a 68% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it's a certified classic of the genre and should be seen by anyone who enjoys a good horror movie. Direct sequel Hellbound: Hellraiser II It is also part of the Amazon Prime list.

2 It's a wonderful life

There are certain movies that almost everyone associates with Christmas. National Lampoon Christmas Vacation. Home alone. Santa Claus For the less happy, Silent night, deadly night. Arguably the most iconic Christmas movie in history is director Frank Capra's 1946 classic It is a wonderful life. Possibly the most uplifting suicide movie ever made, It's a wonderful life starring Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey, a man whose attempted death is thwarted by his guardian angel. Next, George is shown how worse the lives of those around him would be if he had never been born, a premise that has since been endlessly scammed. It may be many months before Christmas, but it is always a wonderful time to see It's a wonderful life on Amazon Prime.

one The good, the bad and the ugly

One of the most acclaimed Westerns of all time, the 1967s The good, the bad and the ugly is the latest installment in the famous "Trilogy of Dollars" by legendary Italian director Sergio Leone, and is now available on Amazon Prime. Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, and Eli Wallach star in the titular character trio, who end up looking for a stash of hidden gold coins based on separate tracks, leading to a final showdown, complete with the most iconic Mexican showdown in film.

More: Top 25 Movies on Netflix Right Now



next

Top 25 movies on Hulu right now





