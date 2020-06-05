25 tech gifts for men that make great Father's Day gifts

Chances are, if you're reading this, your dad, or the type of dad in your life, has an interest in technology. So whether it's a new smart watch or an easy way to listen to music throughout your home, we've found things you will really appreciate. From highly rated headsets to speakers, smartphones, and even laptops, we realize that tech gifts can be skewed on the more expensive side (maybe your family wants to raise money and give an amazing gift, rather than a bunch of small), but we've also included a handful of inexpensive items. Here are our favorite tech gifts for Father's Day:

Bose Frames Alto ($ 199.95; bose.com)

If you like shadows, why not give it a high-tech update? Bose Frames They are a pair of solid sunglasses that also have speakers that only the user can hear, even at maximum volume. It's a personal audio experience like no other, and if you find headphones to be uncomfortable, this is an easy way to carry music on the go.

Elago W3 Stand ($ 10.99; amazon.com)

You want a gift that will nostalgic for the early days of computers? Elago's W3 stand for Apple Watch makes your smartwatch look like a miniature version of a classic Macintosh while charging. However, at this price, it is only the holder: you will have to supply your own Apple Watch Charger.

7th generation iPad (starting at $ 319, originally $ 329; bhphotovideo.com)

Whether you like to watch movies, stream music, read, catch up on the news, or even play games, an iPad just makes sense (and this one has a regular discount). It offers immense value with a 10.2-inch screen, stereo speakers, and an A10 Fusion processor. It also has front and rear cameras for FaceTime calls.

Nintendo Switch Lite (from $ 299.99; gamestop.com)

There's a game for everyone on Nintendo's Switch platform, from Mario to classic NES games Animal crossing. And the Switch Lite It gives you access to almost every game on a pint-sized portable system that still includes a 5.5-inch screen. Plus, it comes in fun colors like coral, yellow, and aqua.

Wi-Fi Eero Mesh ($ 249; amazon.com)

Eero's three-pack will enhance your Wi-Fi game for years. These three mesh points will work together to connect devices intelligently for the fastest experience. You can expect more bandwidth, faster speeds, and a wider coverage network.

Sonos One ($ 199; sonos.com and amazon.com)

Sonos has been a prominent name in multi-room audio for quite some time, but it also works with a single speaker. The Sonos One is a smart speaker that fills the room. It offers an incredibly wide sound stage with powerful bass. You can connect music from almost any source: Apple Music, Sirius XM, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio and many others. And the speakers come in a matte black or white finish to coordinate with the aesthetics of the room or match the surroundings.

Apple Watch Series 5 (from $ 384; amazon.com)

A smart watch is a double gift: it offers an innovative way to stay in touch with family and keep time, while opening the door to new experiences. A Apple Watch Series 5 It feels more like a real watch than previous models, with an always-on display, but it can also be used for calls, sending messages, checking emails, viewing photos, taking an EKG, following steps, and more.

Marshall Stockwell II Speaker ($ 199.99; marshallheadphones.com and amazon.com)

Marshall & # 39; s Stockwell II is small, but it makes a big impact as a Bluetooth speaker. You get dedicated volume control, plus the ability to change bass and treble. And it looks like a classic Marshall amp paired with a carrying strap.

AirPods Pro ($ 234.95, originally $ 249; amazon.com)

AirPods Pro Can't Be Beat These true wireless headphones offer tremendous value with a comfortable design (even with long listening sessions) that is arranged with silicone tips so they don't fall out of your ears. You'll get class-leading active noise cancellation, and sound quality is next level with Adaptive EQ. In fact, we have recently rated these best true wireless headphones overall. For a more wallet friendly option, Second Generation AirPods (from $ 139, originally $ 159; amazon.com) Wireless charging pack, "Hello Siri", long battery life and excellent sound quality.

Amazon Echo 3rd Gen ($ 99.99; amazon.com)

If you want a smart speaker, the normal Echo provides robust sound and Alexa intelligence We have come to know and love. At $ 99.99, it won't break the bank, and it won't sound as metallic as, say, an Echo Dot. It comes with full access to the Alexa ecosystem, which means smart home control, streaming from hundreds of sources, and general friendly pranks.

Philips Hue Starter Kit ($ 149.98; amazon.com)

If you want to paint the walls with colored lights, a Philips Hue Starter Kit has what you need. Includes three A19 bulbs, which fit any standard plug and feature tons of colors. He gets the bridge, which means complete smart home connectivity, so you can control your Philips Hue bulbs with Apple's HomeKit, Amazon's Alexa, and Google's Assistant. And you get an Echo Dot, so you can ask Alexa to start the light show.

Sonos Arc ($ 799; sonos.com)

At $ 799, the Arc It is certainly an investment, but we believe that its incredible value is worth its price. Stay with us – This is a 44-inch long soundbar, but you can take your entire home entertainment space to the next level with 11 speakers. And yes, that includes tweeters and woofers that face a variety of directions. It can be immensely loud, but it stays clear and crisp even 100%. Sonos has a custom processing unit for adjusting sound for one of the largest sound stages we've tested. This may be the only gift for dad that the whole family brings this year.

OtterPop Case (from $ 58.95; otterbox.com)

What if a case could be functional and durable? Well that's what OtterBox and PopSockets teamed up to do. the OtterPop Case It features a slim but durable outer shell that can protect against drops and even has a raised front that provides a border around the screen. On the back, it has a built-in PopSocket to easily hold the phone that can also be used as a stand. You can even trade that PopSocket for more customization.

Belkin Boost Up Charging Dock ($ 129.40; amazon.com)

If Dad is an Apple fan who already owns an iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad, then Belkin's Boost Up Charging Dock is a great option. It allows you to wirelessly charge your iPhone and Apple Watch with built-in ports and pads, and it has a USB port to charge an additional item.

Apple MacBook Air (from $ 949, originally $ 999; amazon.com)

By 2020 Apple finally gave the MacBook Air the magic keyboard. This all-new keyboard was first seen on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and finally rolled out on all Mac laptops. It offers a fantastic typing experience with 1 millimeter key travel. It also has faster Intel 10th Gen processors, all the power of macOS Catalina, and a crisp Retina display with True Tone. It is perfect for productivity and entertainment uses.

Anker Nebula Capsule ($ 279.99; amazon.com)

Anker's Nebula Capsule will allow parents to take their TV shows anywhere, literally anywhere, as it is a portable projector. And since you're running the Android operating system, you can access many streaming options.

iPad Pro (from $ 749, originally $ 799; expercom.com)

If you want a complete laptop replacement, iPad Pro deserves a look. Available in 11 and 12.9-inch models, these have a crisp, vibrant Retina display paired with a Bionic A12Z chip. These can handle any productivity or entertainment task with ease. The rear camera features a 2020 LIDAR sensor that enables tidy AR experiences. IPad Pro is also available in Amazon starting at $ 979.

Beats Solo Pro ($ 299.95; amazon.com)

With fast pairing for all iOS devices, booming sound, a comfortable design, and plenty of color options, the Solo Pro Headphones offer great value for the high price. These also feature active noise cancellation and a transparency mode, allowing you to focus or use them safely while walking through a noisy city.

30-watt Anker power port ($ 25.99; amazon.com)

For an ultra portable gift, look no further than Anker 30 Watt Slim Charger. It's only 0.63 inches thick (that's skinny craziness!) And can drive a full 30 watts. That can charge a MacBook Air slow or fast charge almost any smartphone on the market.

Nest Learning Thermostat ($ 199; thehomedepot.com and amazon.com)

A remote control for your thermostat is a fun and neat upgrade. Nest's third-generation learning thermostat can intelligently adjust heat, depending on where people are in the home, the weather in the area, and past use. In the end, you get more thorough checks while Nest works to help you save energy.

Samsung T7 Touch SSD (from $ 129.99; samsung.com)

A sleek portable hard drive is useful for backups and projects alike. And Samsung's latest T7 Touch SSD Not only is it super fast, with 1,050Mbps read speeds and 1,000Mbps write speeds, it's slim. It is as thick as four credit cards stacked on top of each other, and it also fits that profile. The T7 is built with a tough aluminum outer shell made to withstand a 2 meter (6.5 foot) drop. It is also secure, with a password or fingerprint that protects access to data.

DJI Mavic Mini Drone ($ 399; store.dji.com)

Priced at $ 399, the Mavic Mini drone is more affordable than a Mavic Air 2. It is quite portable and small, but still as fast and smart as any drone should be. We liked it when we tried it and consider it the perfect starting drone. It's not intimidating and offers practical features for novice flyers.

Logitech Circle2 (from $ 179.99; logitech.com)

Logitech's latest security camera won't take up much space and is rated for use inside and out. It's also an Apple HomeKit-approved security camera, which means it integrates quite well into the Apple ecosystem. Ask Siri for a live view and monitor from the Home app. Its 1080p HD lens has night vision support and wide 180 degree vision.

Audio-Technica Stereo Turntable ($ 99; amazon.com)

This turntable is a great way to spin vinyl records. It comes bundled with an adapter, making it easy to play those tracks on a better speaker set. The aluminum casing not only gives it a crisp look, it also adds durability.

BAGSMART Universal Cable Organizer ($ 15.99; amazon.com)

Of course, with your collection of gadgets, keeping cables organized can be a game of chess. Well, that tangled mess can become history after you give him this universal cable organizer that fits perfectly in everything while not in use.

As with any gift, there is no one perfect product for everyone, so we have several other guides that you can read carefully:

Note: Prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at time of publication.