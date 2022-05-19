This year marks the 25th anniversary of The Fifth Element, and to celebrate, the film is being re-released in theaters! The story of Korbin Dallas (Bruce Willis) and Leolo (Milla Jovovich) saving the world from an evil force has stood the test of time. The Fifth Element was groundbreaking upon its release in 1997, and it continues to be a fan favorite today. If you want to see this classic sci-fi film on the big screen once again, make sure to head to your nearest theater on August 3rd!

The storyline of The Fifth Element

The Fifth Element is still relevant today. The idea of good vs. evil is something that sci-we can all relate to, and the film does a great job of exploring this theme. The characters are also very relatable and likable, which makes it easy for audiences to connect with them. The Fifth Element is a must-see for any fan, and it’s a film that you’ll want to watch more than once. If you haven’t seen it yet, make sure to add it to your list of movies to watch! The Fifth Element is one of those films that just gets better with age. I remember seeing it in theaters when it first came out, and I was blown away by the special effects and the overall story. The film is set in the future, but it’s not too far-fetched to imagine a world like that. The action is non-stop, and the characters are all incredibly likable. The Fifth Element is a must-see for any fan, and it’s a film that you’ll want to watch more than once. If you haven’t seen it yet, make sure to add it to your list of movies to watch!

Names of the characters in The Fifth Element

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Bruce Willis as Korben Dallas

Gary Oldman as Zorg

Ian Holm as Cornelius

Milla Jovovich as Leeloo

Chris Tucker as Ruby Rhod

Luke Perry as Billy

Brion James as General Munro

Tom Lister Jr. as President Lindberg (as Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Jr.)

Lee Evans as Fog

Tricky as Right Arm

John Neville as General Staedert

John Bluthal as Professor Pacoli

Mathieu Kassovitz as Mugger

Christopher Fairbank as Mactilburgh

Kim Chan as Thai

Richard Leaf as Neighbour

Julie T. Wallace as Major Iceborg

Al Matthews as General Tudor

Maïwenn as Diva (as Maïwenn Le Besco)

John Bennett as Priest

Ivan Heng as Left Arm

Sonita Henry as President’s Aide

Tim McMullan as Scientist’s Aide

Hon Ping Tang as Munro’s Captain

George Khan as Head Scientist

John Hughes as Head of Military

Roberto Bryce as Omar

Said Talidi as Aziz

Luc Besson’s Space Opera ‘The Fifth Element’ Won Cannes 25 Years Ago

It’s been 25 years since The Fifth Element premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it took home the Best Sound award and was nominated for the Palme d’Or. The film was an instant hit with audiences and critics alike and has gone on to become a cult classic. To celebrate the anniversary, The Fifth Element will be returning to theaters for a special two-day event on May 14 and 15. The screenings will feature an introduction by director Luc Besson, who will also be participating in a Q&A after the film.

purchased BD of Luc Besson's "The Fifth Element". I will rewatch this tonight. With Bruce Wills voice over by Hochu Otsuka. pic.twitter.com/FGCxbFlMis — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 29, 2022

Know more about The Fifth Element

The Fifth Element is set in the year 225 A.D. when Earth is threatened by a powerful alien force. The only hope for humanity lies in The Fifth Element, a mysterious being that has the power to destroy the alien force. The film stars Bruce Willis as Korbin Dallas, Milla Jovovich as Leolo, Gary Oldman as Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg, and Ian Holm as Father Vito Cornelius. The Fifth Element was a critical and commercial success upon its release in 1997, grossing over $263 million at the worldwide box office. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Visual Effects. If you’re a fan of The Fifth Element, be sure to catch it when it returns to theaters later this month!

Thanks for reading, and I hope you enjoy The Fifth Element as much as I do.