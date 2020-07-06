26-year-old Knicks scout Alex Kline is a basketball prodigy

It was all sneakers, backpack, and glasses, dwarfing her slim figure. It was impossible to get lost in AAU events, a high school boy who clearly was not a player. A "cool, nerdy, geeky boy" is the way his close friend Frantz Massenat described him.

But if you focused on Alex Kline, you could quickly say he was someone. Everyone knew him: players, coaches, manipulators, parents, and everyone seemed to like him. He couldn't walk a few meters without stopping. A decade later, its appearance has been refined, but little else has changed. Kline remains one of the most popular people in his industry, a 26-year success story that he is now with his second team, the Knicks, as an explorer.

Ten years ago, Kline started his own recruiting website, The Recruit Scoop. He has raised nearly $ 200,000 for cancer research in honor of his mother, Mary Kline, who passed away when she was 10 years old from brain cancer. By the time he was 22, fresh out of college, he had a job in the NBA. He had been named twice on Forbes' list of 30-30 year old sports, before his teens ended.

Boy Wonder only begins to describe it.

"It won't be surprising when he runs an organization at a very young age," said UConn coach Dan Hurley.

Originally from southern New Jersey, Kline started a trend that has grown in popularity. Now, it is not unusual to see high school or college kids covering recruitment. But at the time it was an anomaly, a boy trying to get into an adult-run business. He loved basketball and saw it as a way to put his foot in the door, in addition to his duties as manager of the Pennington High School team. It started locally, traveling with the New Jersey ABC show and quickly made a name for itself. The players trusted him because they could relate to him and his intelligence was strong, allowing him to enter with the coaches. However, not everyone appreciated him as much.

"Alex, when he started doing it, shook some cages, made some people turn on, because it made some people have to work harder," recalled Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi.

It did not deter him. Kline would not take no for an answer. He was good at it, too, often breaking news. Rivals.com added their site to their network for the same reason, giving it an even bigger platform. He was as obsessed as the coaches and children he was covering. Hurley remembered talking to Kline almost every day in the summer of 2011, as he was recruiting prospect Eric Fanning while training at Wagner College.

"It was like a Cal Ripken streak and Alex loved every second of it," Hurley said.

His name continued to appear among college coaches. Players would raise it without notice. Villanova's assistant coach Jay Wright told him that Kline wanted to visit the school. At that time, Wright realized that his staff trusted a child for information.

"My first thought was:" Are you alone in high school? "" Wright recalled with a smile.

He was so knowledgeable that Wright tried to make him a student manager at Villanova and Jamion Christian tried to do the same at William & Mary. However, Kline ended up on Syracuse and maintained his recruiting website.

It was then that his exploration skills began to take shape. He got to know players deeper than basketball. Created real ties. He saw why certain programs valued some more than others. He studied different styles of play to better understand training philosophies, always asking questions, trying to get information as best he could.

While in college, Kline began working for BB Pro Associates with former NBA executive Leo Papile through a connection he developed with Papile's daughter Britney. A start-up company, BB Pro Associates could only pay his expenses, but his reports were sent to NBA teams and he was able to learn from Papile. When the Pelicans made a change to their main office last spring, replacing Dell Demps with David Griffin, Kline, who was hired by the team in 2016, remained on board in part due to Griffin's familiarity with him from BB Pro. Associates.

Initially, Kline thought that most players could play in the NBA, and he would refer to them as capable of playing in "The League". Papile would respond in the same way: "What league?" He emphasized the need for Kline to look beyond the biography of a player to the director of sports information. He wanted to know everything about a player, where "de-de" is from, in Papile's words. His family background, the role of basketball in the life of a player, what made him lift a ball, what motivates him. Inquisitive by nature, Kline, with his long recruiting record, took that advice quickly.

"In another business, it could be a talent scout for a Fortune 500 company," Papile said. "He has those kinds of skills where he doesn't look at the resume." He likes to look between the lines, "is a good way of saying it."

One advantage that Kline has, ironically, is experience. He has seen players come to the NBA and flourish, and others fall short. He's seen it from both ends of the spectrum, as an NBA scout and an amateur scout. It has the added bonus of following them closely from their high school days to the highest level of the sport.

"And you can get an assessment in your own mind of why the boys are doing it and why not," said Christian, now the head coach of George Washington. "That is really valuable."

(Kline was not available for comment from the Knicks, citing the organization's policy.)

“You see that guy right there handing out statistics, you want to meet him. He is going to be someone. "

Jim Clibanoff was in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas when a coach suggested that he meet Kline. The Nuggets' scouting director was immediately impressed. Kline, a college boy at the time, found the sweet spot between being too anxious and shy. He was humble but determined, without showing intimidation. That's how he met Demps. During the summer league, he saw that Demps was scheduled to play in a ping-pong tournament, so he settled at the entrance to the venue and struck up a conversation. A few months later, he landed a job with the Pelicans, first as a basketball operations assistant and then as an intelligence seeker. Four years later, last month, the Knicks took him to work under assistant general manager Walt Perrin.

"Alex is wise beyond his years and someone I have always respected for his hard-working mindset and talent evaluation skills," new Knicks president Leon Rose told The Post in an email. "It will be a solid addition to the versatile and innovative main office we are assembling."

Kline is on the way to stardom, most agree. People her age are still trying to find her vocation. He is prospering in yours. He had no luck. He made his breaks. The question is how high can it go.

"The nature of their contact base is very good and it will not change," said Clibanoff. "Is on the way".

The common term used to describe Kline is genuine. It's what attracted him to players and coaches as a recruiting reporter and how he got NBA jobs at such a young age. Despite the fact that Kline is making his way in the NBA, in his second team with more responsibilities, the people closest to him say that he has remained humble, still seeking to help others. Massenat still receives calls from Kline about the overseas landscape, trying to help players find future homes that are not of NBA caliber. He believes that his friend "stretches too much" himself.

In taking the job at St. Joseph & # 39; s, Billy Lange relied on Kline for player evaluations, crediting him with the fact that the coaching staff turned over certain players who have put his program in a strong position. Stephen Smith, the Senior Vice President of the Institutional Advocacy Office at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, and Kline frequently attend the Temple games, and Smith is amazed at how everyone – parents of players, fans, coaches – seems to know him and how he takes his time. with them. You always start a phone call or a text message conversation by asking someone how you are doing, how your family is doing, what's new in your life.

"Every time you call him, he makes you feel better when you hang up the phone." Christian said.

It goes back to the loss of his mother. Kline has often told Smith how grateful he is that she was present during his formative years, that while he lost her so young, he appreciated the time they had after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was five years old.

"It just made him an incredibly grateful, humble person at the time and I don't think he abandoned it," Lange said.

He has used his growing profile to make a difference. Launched the Mary Kline Classic in 2010, a fundraiser to support cancer research. Future professionals such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell, Markelle Fultz, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray attended. When he took the job with the Pelicans, he was no longer able to work with fans, so the Mary Kline Classic Sports and Business Symposium began in 2018, with panelists such as Bulls general manager Marc Eversley, Griffin and presenter Ian Eagle as presenter. . In total, he has raised $ 196,000 while working primarily with the Thomas Jefferson University Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, the same place he treated his mother, and a series of webinars this spring raised an additional $ 4,000 for COVID-19 research. .

"He is someone," said Smith, "that you want on your team."