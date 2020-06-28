28 offers so good this weekend that they will surely sell out

Some offers are too good not to share.

To help you navigate all of the amazing sales that will take place this week, we've rounded up 30 of the best deals we think you'll love. Not only are there savings of up to 70% off, you can find a wide variety of items at a multitude of price points.

Now run, don't walk, because these deals are too good to last.

Less than $ 30

Premium Everyday Face Mask, now on sale for $ 11.99 (7% off)

These premium face masks feature a cotton double layer and adjustable ear hooks for a perfect, breathable fit that keeps you moving.

Note: You still need to follow other protective measures and closely follow the latest recommendations from public health officials and CDC to make an informed decision on how this product should be used.

SweetWhite Professional Teeth Whitening Pen – 2-Pack, Now On Sale for $ 12.99 (35% off)

These dentist-approved whitening pens are designed to be super portable, and you can expect to see results in as little as seven days.

Jade De-Puffing Face Roller, now on sale for $ 14.99 (70% off)

You've probably seen variations of this item on all of your social media pages, and for good reason. This ancient beauty tool can be used daily to increase circulation, smooth fine lines, and reduce swelling by removing lymphatic debris.

15,000 mAh RAVPower portable solar power bank, now on sale for $ 27.99 (20% off)

Charge two devices at once while away from home with this portable solar powered charger. Plus, with a 4/5 star rating on Amazon, you can feel more secure in your purchase.

Silverplus®Tech Washable Cloth Face Mask – 3-pack, now on sale for $ 27.99 (29% off)

The CDC still recommends that facial covers be worn while in public places. These masks, in particular, are great because they are designed with Silverplus® technology, designed to prevent the growth of bacteria while wearing them.

Hi-Fi ear plugs, now on sale for $ 29.99 (25% off)

Easily adapting to your unique ear shape, these ear plugs protect your hearing and allow you to enjoy the sounds around you, whether it's a roaring concert or a live sporting event.

$ 30- $ 60

360 ° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal, Now On Sale For $ 39.99 (69% Off)

Record hands-free with this selfie stick with artificial intelligence technology that follows you wherever you go.

GearPride Resistance Bands: Workout from Home Kit, now on sale for $ 39.99 (14% off)

These resistance bands, which are made of natural latex, can be used for a variety of exercises aimed at toning the arms, shoulders, chest, buttocks and legs.

Shiatsu Tekjoy Kneading Massage Pillow with Extended Velcro Strap, Now On Sale for $ 49.99 (35% off)

Enjoy a full body massage without going to the spa with the 8 kneading heads of this thermal pillow, 3 speeds and 12 modes.

Aurora A7 GITD Keychain Flashlight, now on sale for $ 45.95 (19% off)

This glow-in-the-dark keychain flashlight is perfect for when you're on the go. You can even store it in the glove box or first aid kit in an emergency.

Rejuven Skin 5-in-1 Anti-Aging Facial Toning Device, Now On Sale for $ 59.99 (39% off)

This 5-in-1 skincare system uses photorejuvenation, ultrasonic and galvanic ions to achieve anti-aging results. It can help decrease wrinkles, tighten skin, prevent acne, balance your skin tone, remove toxins, and more.

$ 60- $ 100

Lab Series Bundle: Lab Decanter, Lab Jigger, and Mixing Beaker, now on sale for $ 62.99 (19% off)

Serve your cocktails like a chemist with this Lab Series package that includes a Lab Decanter, Lab Jigger, and Mix Breaker made from highly durable lab grade Borosilicate Glass.

Zen Series 8 ″ Classic Chef’s Knife, now on sale for $ 62.99 (29% off)

This must-have kitchen features 66 layers of steel, over 60 Rockwell hardnesses, razor-like sharpness, and an ergonomic handle. To see it in action, take a look at this quick video that shows just how precisely you can cut this knife.

Cooling Neckband Fan, now on sale for $ 79.95 (11% off)

This neckband fan uses semiconductor cooling technology to reduce its temperature in seconds.

AOC E2070SWHN 19.5 ″ HD 1600 × 900 Monitor (Certified Refurbished), Now $ 79.99 (19% off new)

Enjoy stunning HD resolution, smooth graphics, low blue light and a flicker-free screen with this LED monitor.

Alkemista Bar Bundle: Infusion Vessel & Packets now on sale for $ 79.99 (20% off)

With this bar pack, you can transform worldly alcohol in your home into spectacular cocktails. Alkemista's ultra-fine stainless steel filter delicately infuses your spirits with flavors and aromas of fruits, spices, herbs and botanicals.

ClubONE Rewards: Silver Membership, now on sale for $ 79.99 (60% off)

Start planning your next vacation and get exclusive rates on hotels, resorts, cruise lines, flights, car rentals, tickets and activities. In addition to your massive savings, you'll also enjoy a 2% refund!

Aloe Ice Pillow Gel, now on sale for $ 81.99 (24% off)

Because this pillow is tailored to better support your head and neck, it is perfect for those who sleep on their side. In addition, with the use of Sleep Cool technology, it will maintain the perfect temperature for sleeping throughout the night.

BentoStack PowerHub 5000, now on sale for $ 99.99 (37% off)

This BentoStack PowerHub 5000 is a compact, stackable organizer that combines a cargo cover, a Type-C hub, and a storage compartment all in one.

1,000 ml tripod aroma diffuser, now on sale for $ 99.95 (26% off)

Elevate your space with your favorite essential oils for up to 32 hours at a time with this aesthetically pleasing tripod scent diffuser.

$ 100 +

evaLIGHT Plus: Personal Air Cooler, Now On Sale For $ 128.99 (13% Off)

This desktop device, which has a 4/5 star rating on Amazon, works with triple function, serving as a humidifier, purifier and cooler.

Rose Box ™ Mirror Centerpiece with 12 Eternal Roses, Now On Sale for $ 219.99 (26% off)

Say goodbye to floral centerpieces that only last a week or two. This gorgeous mirrored Rose Box includes 12 carefully preserved Ecuador flowers to stay fresh for a full year without maintenance.

HP EliteDisplay E223d 21.5 ″ Docking Monitor, now on sale for $ 229.99 (14% off)

This docking monitor provides a virtually seamless dual display to help optimize your WFH office space.

HP SureDisplay E243p 23.8 ″ 16: 9 IPS Sure View Monitor, now on sale for $ 309.99 (14% off)

This monitor has an integrated privacy screen that is designed to protect sensitive content from prying eyes.

HP EliteDisplay E273d 27 "Dock Monitor, Now On Sale for $ 346.99 (10% off)

In addition to its Full HD display and 1920 × 1080 resolution, this monitor allows you to connect audio, a secondary display, charge your devices, and more.

Geneinno S2 portable sea scooter, now on sale for $ 359.95 (9% off)

This underwater scooter was designed for swimming, diving and snorkeling. With 60 minutes of runtime and a built-in smart app, this device is perfect for sliding in the sea.

Trident: Underwater Scooter, now on sale for $ 549.99 (21% off)

This Indiegogo-funded underwater scooter lets you fly across the ocean at 5.9 feet per second.

Hestan Cue ™ Smart Kitchen System, now on sale for $ 599.99 (33% off)

Cook easily with this package that includes an 11 ″ Smart Skillet, 5.5 qt Smart Cooker, 3.5 qt Smart Cooker, and induction hob.